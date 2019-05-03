Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Zotye Says The T600 Will be Offered in the US

      ...confirms earlier reports...

    Zotye has confirmed earlier speculation that the first vehicle they will offer in the U.S. will be the T600.  A refreshed version of the T600 was shown at the Shanghai Auto Show last month.

    The T600 would come with a 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder and 6-speed automatic, but other details are not being released until U.S. certification is complete. In China, the T600 starts around $14,000. 

    In January, Zotye announced that it has signed up 19 dealers with 80 more in process.  They hope to have 300 dealers in the top 100 markets in the US in time for the expected launch of the T600 in late 2020.   Following the T600 would be a full-size crossover and a midsize sedan. 

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    dfelt

    Interesting, I would pass on the sedan at this point and focus on the hot CUV market. I honestly doubt the sedan would get much if any attention and would surly have to be sold at a loss to move it.

    Robert Hall

    Zotye is an odd name for a vehicle brand in English..will be interesting to see if that works here.  Reminds me of the musician Gotye. 

    riviera74

    If Zoyte is smart, then they will be a CUV-only brand when they enter the US market. 

    Most of Buick sales (at least in the USA) are crossovers, NOT sedans.  It was not that long ago that 40% of Cadillac new car sales were the XT5 (only).  GM and Ford are shedding sedans at a fast clip, while FCA has largely abandoned mainstream sedans entirely (300/Charger aside).  Apparently, even Honda and Toyota are struggling with sedan sales while neither can make enough CUVs.  The American people have spoken: no more sedans please.

