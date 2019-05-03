Zotye Says The T600 Will be Offered in the US

Zotye has confirmed earlier speculation that the first vehicle they will offer in the U.S. will be the T600. A refreshed version of the T600 was shown at the Shanghai Auto Show last month.

The T600 would come with a 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder and 6-speed automatic, but other details are not being released until U.S. certification is complete. In China, the T600 starts around $14,000.

In January, Zotye announced that it has signed up 19 dealers with 80 more in process. They hope to have 300 dealers in the top 100 markets in the US in time for the expected launch of the T600 in late 2020. Following the T600 would be a full-size crossover and a midsize sedan.