Chinese automaker Zotye (pronounced Zoh'-Tay) has announced it has signed agreements for 19 stores with various dealership groups nationwide. This move brings the company closer to being the first manufacturer to sell Chinese made vehicles under a Chinese brand name. Eventually, Zotye plans to enter 80 US markets with 300 to 325 dealers. The company is hoping to reach that goal by the end of 2020. The next round of dealership expansion is expected in March 2019.

While no vehicle has officially been announced, it has been widely speculated that the first Zotye vehicle offered will be the Zotye T600 (shown above), a crossover offered for sale in China since 2013.

Zotye aims to be a low-cost automaker at the value end of the spectrum.