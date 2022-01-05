SONY, The Next EV Company?

ONY has introduced the world to their vision of battery electric vehicles and with it a new division being the "Sony Mobility Inc." which will explore the entry into the EV market.

The VISION_S 01 a 4-door sedan and the VISION_S 02 SUV with up to 7 passenger seating has been designed to accommodate a variety of lifestyles in a society that values an increasing diversified way of life. These AWD BEVs look to expand on the quality of lifestyle that humans live.

Sony Mobility Inc. will use the best of AI and robotics technologies to deliver a harmonious evolution of mobility that allows humans and robots to achieve the safest and most enjoyable life filled with emotion and contribution to society according to the Sony Press release.

These new BEVs start off with Safety as the key to mobility. Sony aims to provide greater safety and comfort to all through a series of sensor and communication technologies that will deliver a world's best Level 2+ advanced driver assistance systems on public roads. This package of sensors gives a 360-degree real time support system by recognizing and analyzing the surrounding environment using CMOS image sensors and LiDAR sensors for a three-dimensional space assessment for the driver.

Safety is joined by a 5G communication system that allows the auto to be connected to the cloud allowing a superior driver experience with a complete customizable setup for each driver as the ultimate adaptability.

Families will love the Entertainment aspect as the VISION_S BEVs will have in-vehicle entertainment, gamming capabilities that can connect to your PlayStation at home or streaming play via the cloud. This comes with a 360 Reality Audio immersive sound system

One can expand their interest by checking out the VISION_S web site here: Sony Group Portal - VISION-S

The VISION_S sedan and SUV have been tested on Japan and Germany Roads for Level 2+ autonomous driving as well as compatibility with charging and durability of the auto in a wide range of extreme weather from heat to cold, dry to wet conditions. The auto's will come initially in 4 colors, Placid White, Blaze Red, Tidal Silver and Core Black.

For those that wonder if SONY is serious about entering the BEV business, they have mules already testing in Frankfurt to ensure their vehicles can hang with the best.

Specifications for the VISION_S 02 SUV are as follows:

Length 192.7in Height 65.0in Width 76.0in Wheelbase 119.3in Ground Clearance 6.2 inch Tire size 255 / 50R20 [Front] 275 / 45R20 [Rear]

Passengers 4 / 7 Weight 5,467lbs Power 200kW x 2 [ Front / Rear ] Vmax More than 112mph Axle system Double wishbone front & rear suspension Air spring system Drive All-Wheel Drive

You can view more images, videos and details on the SUV here: Sony Group Portal - VISION-S | VEHICLE

The VISION_S 01 Sedan has the following Specifications:

Length 192.7in Height 57.1in Width 74.8in Wheelbase 119.3in Ground Clearance 4.7in - 5.3in Tire size 245 / 40R21 [Front] 275 / 35R21 [Rear] Passengers 4

Weight 5,180lbs Power 200kW x 2 [Front / Rear] Acceleration 4.8s 0-62mph Vmax 149mph Axle system Double wishbone front & rear suspension Air spring system Drive All-Wheel Drive

The platform is a SONY designed skateboard EV platform that allows far superior interior room thanks to the design that includes an ultra thin battery pack.

This platform is designed from concept to support sedans, SUVs and MPVs using a top-class automobile safety design that uses active and passive safety features as well as the Software designed E/E Architecture 5G network connectivity system. More details for the nerds out there can be read here: Sony Group Portal - VISION-S | PLATFORM

