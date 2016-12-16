Audi's Q8 Concept Is the Latest Crossover With A Coupelike Roofline

Audi is the latest automaker to tease their reveal for Detroit Auto Show. This is the Q8 Concept which will be going into production in the next few years as the brand's flagship SUV.

Up front is a large, octagonal grille and narrow headlights. The side profile features a coupelike roofline and bulging fenders. Audi says the design is reminiscent of the famed ur-quattro coupe from the 80's. We can see some of it in the side, but not in other areas.

“With the Audi Q8 concept, we have created a new spearhead within our Q model line. Its design strongly evokes sportiness and prestige. What’s more, we believe an important aspect of this showcar is that it offers a spacious interior with four equally comfortable seats, even with the flat roof line,” said Audi Head of Design Marc Lichte in a statement.

Audi Q8 concept car to be revealed at the 2017 North American International Auto Show - Featuring the next generation of Audi SUV design language

December 22, 2016 | INGOLSTADT/DETROIT

Study unlocks new segment for the full-size SUV category Spaciousness of an SUV with elegance of a coup Distinctive front end, with design echoes of the Ur-quattro Audi will start the new year with a sensation: At the January 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, the brand will debut the Q8 concept. The study represents a synthesis of the emotional styling of a coup and the spaciousness that typifies an SUV. With this move, the brand is unlocking a new segment for the full-size category.

The concept’s front end is imposing. The octagonal Singleframe is considerably wider than that in Audi’s current production Q models. Enhancing the forward positioned stance, is dynamic three-dimensional sculpting. Many design elements of the Q8 concept are reminiscent of the Audi Ur-quattro of the 1980s. They include the extremely flat but very wide C-post and the prominent, flared shoulders above the wheels. These balanced proportions give equal emphasis to the front and rear wheels – typically quattro.

More information on this exciting new concept will release during the NAIAS Audi press conference, January 9, 2017 at 8 a.m. EST.



