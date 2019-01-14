Detroit 2019: Nissan IM Concept

The Nissan IMs concept, with its revolutionary new proportions and stretched interior space – including a unique "Premier Seat" 2 + 1 + 2 seating architecture – is designed to create an entirely new vehicle segment, the elevated sports sedan.

The pure electric all-wheel drive concept vehicle with full autonomous drive capability, made its world debut today at the 2019 North American International Auto Show.

"This bold Nissan IMs concept represents the birth of an entirely new segment of vehicle – an elevated, electrified sports sedan," said Denis Le Vot, senior vice president, chairman of Management Committee, Nissan North America, Inc. Le Vot also announced that following last week's debut of the longer range 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ at the Consumer Electronics Show, Nissan will launch an additional seven electric vehicles by 2022.

The concept's powertrain utilizes a high-performance all-wheel-drive (AWD) system powered by a pair of electric motors located at the front and rear of the vehicle. The result is an ideal front/rear weight balance, exceptional traction over slick driving surfaces and excellent cornering performance. Thanks to an advanced air suspension that adapts to different driving situations, the IMs concept possesses a silky, smooth ride quality and flat cornering character.

The vehicle's electric powertrain consists of dual electric motors (front and rear) generates 483 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque and a 115-kWh battery provides an estimated range of 380 miles on a single charge.

The IMs concept's standout exterior transforms the styling of a traditional sedan into a vehicle with provocative proportions, sporty character and excellent aerodynamics. Unique to Nissan, it also seamlessly marries futuristic high-tech qualities with timeless Japanese accents.

Nissan's signature V-motion design language, which is incorporated throughout the 2019 Nissan model lineup, is emphasized on the IMs concept's grille-less front fascia through the shape and placement of the headlamps. The bold, thin V-shaped lighting design is both prominent and practical, giving the entire vehicle a futuristic yet distinctively Nissan look, while aggressive 22-inch wheels add to the vehicle's sporty attitude.

In Autonomous Drive mode, the IMs concept's headlights and rear combination light turn blue and the lighting travels continuously from front-to-rear to notify pedestrians and other drivers of its autonomous status.

Dominating the rear space is the innovative "Premier Seat," an oversized center seat that appears out of the three-across rear seat after the slim outboard positions are folded. The interior color treatment utilizes darker materials in contrast to the lighter, simpler exterior. Gold details are found throughout the interior, providing elements of light to the interior in the same fashion as Japanese paper door screens provide light for traditional Japanese tatami rooms.

"This IMs concept is the latest example of how we envision the future of mobility as we head toward our goal of zero emissions and zero fatalities on the road. It is an advanced study in progressive proportions, which has resulted in a completely new type of elevated sports sedan" said Le Vot. "Combining a sleek and sexy exterior with a warm cavernous cabin, the IMs concept offers a fresh kind of driving experience, manually, autonomously and virtually."