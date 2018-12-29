Subaru is Mum on the Upcoming WRX STi S209

Subaru will be introducing a special edition of their hotted-up WRX STi next month at Detroit Auto Show called the S209. The company is keeping quiet on numerous details such as power figures and possible upgrades. But we can deduce some details by looking back at other S20(X) models.

Back in 2000, Subaru introduced a limited-run Impreza STi called the S201 for Japan. Only 300 models were built and featured upgrades to the engine, suspension, and a wild body kit. Since then, Subaru has introduced a few more versions of the S20(X). The most recent was the S208 that used a turbocharged 2.0L boxer-four with 325 horsepower. Other changes included an adjustable Bilstein front suspension, additional bracing, larger brakes, and an aggressive rear wing.

For the U.S., we're expecting Subaru to upgrade the turbocharged 2.5L boxer-four (we don't get the 2.0L) to produce possibly 325 or more horsepower. Expect also changes to the suspension and braking system.

Source: Subaru

Subaru Tecnica International to Debut the STI S209 at 2019 North American International Auto Show

Subaru Tecnica International announced today that it will reveal the limited-edition STI S209 at the North American International Auto Show on January 14th.