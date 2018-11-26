Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Fiat Ups Power and Efficiency on 2019 500X with New Engine

      New 1.3 liter turbo produces 177 hp and best-in-class torque of 210 lb-ft.

    Fiat released details this morning of the 2019 Fiat 500x due to be shown at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show this week.  The primary upgrade is an all-new 1.3 liter turbo-charged 4-cylinder which produces 178 horsepower and a class-leading 210 lb-ft of torque.   This new standard engine comes with engine stop-start (ESS) and Fiat's MultiAir III valve action. All-Wheel drive now comes standard.

    Additional upgrades on the 2019 Fiat 500X include:

    • New front and rear fascia
    • LED Daytime running lights
    • Three new wheel options and three new exterior paint colors (Italia Blue, Vibrante Green, and Milano Ivory)
    • Adaptive cruise control and front park assist available
    • Uconnect 4 with 7-inch touchscreen that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    The 2019 Fiat 500 starts at $25,785 MSRP and will arrive in dealerships in Spring 2019.

     

     

    Edited by Drew Dowdell


    Source: FCA Media

     

    Go to articles Los Angeles Auto Show

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    210 lb-ft from a 1.3 liter ?!?

    Give it less than a 100,000 mile life before having to be replaced. 

    I doubt this will give any more life to the Fiat crackerjack box car. This just is not what the bulk of America wants in an auto.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×