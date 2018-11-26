Fiat Ups Power and Efficiency on 2019 500X with New Engine

Fiat released details this morning of the 2019 Fiat 500x due to be shown at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show this week. The primary upgrade is an all-new 1.3 liter turbo-charged 4-cylinder which produces 178 horsepower and a class-leading 210 lb-ft of torque. This new standard engine comes with engine stop-start (ESS) and Fiat's MultiAir III valve action. All-Wheel drive now comes standard.
Additional upgrades on the 2019 Fiat 500X include:
- New front and rear fascia
- LED Daytime running lights
- Three new wheel options and three new exterior paint colors (Italia Blue, Vibrante Green, and Milano Ivory)
- Adaptive cruise control and front park assist available
- Uconnect 4 with 7-inch touchscreen that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
The 2019 Fiat 500 starts at $25,785 MSRP and will arrive in dealerships in Spring 2019.
