One the signature traits of the Jeep Wrangler has to be the convertible top. Being able to lower or remove the top gives the Wrangler some flexibility that isn't seen on any other SUV. According to a source, the upcoming Wrangler pickup/Scrambler will have the option of a convertible top. The source doesn't go into detail about what the top will look like for the truck.

Previous spy shots have hinted that the truck would come with a removable hard top as evidenced by a distinct front section similar to what you'll find on the current Wrangler hard top.

We'll hopefully learn more details later this week when Jeep unveils the 2018 Wrangler at the LA Auto Show.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)