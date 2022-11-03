SEMA 2022 - Dodge Reveals BANSHEE Concept EV.

Dodge showed off at the SEMA 2022 a Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept in a new Stryker Red Exterior Color, lightweight carvon-fiber wheels and drag radials sporting one of the new powertrain levels, the BANSHEE!

Dodge is hosting a consumer clinic as it conducts Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust sounds for the EVs to emit.

Dodge has released the official layout of the new EV Dodges that are coming. Dodge is illustrating a stair-step approach to its electrified performance, with 400-volt system output levels of 340 kilowatts (456 hp) and 440 kilowatts (590 hp) and an as-yet-unannounced, factory-delivered, power-level 800-volt SRT Banshee powertrain package.

400-volt Output Levels

340 kilowatt (kW) – base trim (455 hp) eStage 1 – 370 kW (495 hp) eStage 2 – 400 kW (535 hp)

440 (kW) – base trim (590 hp) eStage 1 – 470 kW (630 hp) eStage 2 – 500 kW (670 hp)



Direct Connection Stage 1 and Stage 2 performance upgrades use a “crystal” key that plugs into the dash. Base output and Direct Connection upgrade levels for the 800-volt Banshee will be announced at a future date.

The power levels are matched to a full slate of nine unique paint colors and nine different wheel combinations, and displayed via videos, illustrating the nine different performance and Direct Connection upgrade levels envisioned for the Dodge concept car.

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept’s new tri-coat Stryker Red exterior hue.





The new exterior paint color was chosen as a way to celebrate the Stage 2 Banshee performance upgrade. In addition, the concept features “Stage 2” fender badging and new 18-inch Direct Connection lightweight carbon-fiber concept wheels with 305mm drag radials.

Dodge is bringing EXCITEMENT to the Road with their new EV product line!