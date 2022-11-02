SEMA 2022, Fords Creativity is on Display

Ford has chosen the Las Vegas 2022 SEMA show to highlight 10 autos that will be personalized / customized to show off the extent that Ford has invested in new autos and the aftermarket business. Starting with strong customer interesting in Ford-backed accessories for the following vehicles.

Bronco

Bronco Sport

Maverick

F-150

F-150 Lighting

Mustang Mach-e

Ford has seen sales in accessories increase 40% over the last two years and this current year Ford says is coming on strong like the previous two years.

To quote Ford Global Director Eric Cin, "We designed Ford vehicles to be easier to customize, with installation points and aftermarket accessories engineered from the start of the design process," "We work actively with the aftermarket to share our product designs so customers can personalize and put the finishing touches on their vehicle to make it all their own."

Here is what Ford is showing off at SEMA 2022.

Mustang Mach-E: True Mustang Persona

Builder: Dom Tucci Design (Tucci Hot Rods)/Kay Automotive Graphics

Specs: Shadow Black GT, Extended Range Battery Starting with a dual-motor 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT with mountains of electric torque and all-wheel drive, the Tucci Hot Rods vehicle is widened with a muscular custom lift-gate spoiler, fender arches with Tucci-made 3D-printed fender flares, vacuum-formed transparent wheel covers and a 3D-printed front lip, while a Kay Automotive custom graphics wrap brings significant style. This Tucci vehicle wears Ford Accessories sill plates, door emblems, and GT badged tailgate. The cabin sports a Ford Accessories 140-degree dash cam, two Recaro® seats, racing harnesses with custom harness bar and custom-painted trim accents. Everything comes together for an aggressive look on a platform ripe for customization. Dom Tucci and Kay Automotive’s Mustang Mach-E serves as the blueprint for the next generation of modified Mustang aesthetics. Tucci’s modifications to the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT are thoughtful and precise with the potential to support both an aesthetic and performance build.

Bronco Sport: Off-Roading Heritage

Builder: Yakima®/Hypertech®

Specs: 2.0-liter EcoBoost®, Badlands™, Velocity Blue Just how far can a 2022 Ford Bronco Sport SUV travel off the beaten path? This off-roading Heritage Bronco Sport custom build by Yakima and Hypertech aims to answer that very question. The SUV features an ARB portable air compressor, off-road recovery kit, exterior area and underbody lightning, and Aeroskin hood protector. Ford Performance Parts was tapped to provide RIGID® Industries A-pillar lighting, a roof top off-road lightbar, Borla® exhaust upgrade, off-road recovery kit, and NOCO® GB-70 battery jump start pack for the ultimate in off-road gear. Yakima and Hypertech’s off-roading Bronco Sport SUV exemplifies the perfect union of technology and off-road performance. The Bronco Sport’s already impressive off-roading performance record is enhanced by the Ford Performance Parts. A roof top tent, exterior lighting and sound system, and shower gives drivers the capability to comfortably partake in extended off-road journeys.

Bronco: Extreme Beach/Extreme Sports Support

Builder: WARN Industries

Specs: 2.7-liter EcoBoost,® Wildtrak™, Oxford White WARN’s Extreme Beach Bronco SUV gives drivers the capability to cross difficult terrain to their secret fishing holes, and the capability to reel in catches all day long. With a 270-degree awning, fishing rod box, DANA D60 axle with 5.38 gearing, and Indel B refrigerator, drivers can stay out all day and night while ensuring that both they and their trophy fish stay cool.

Bronco: Service Unit Vehicle

Builder: ARB

Specs: 2.7-liter EcoBoost, ® 4x4, Wildtrak, Oxford White ARB’s Service Unit Bronco SUV takes inspiration from the rugged, capable medical service vehicles used in the early 1900s and gives the concept a modern upgrade. Tube doors, an under-hood air compressor, jack mount, winch and light bar ensure that this Bronco custom creation can drive anywhere it needs to go.

Maverick: Street Truck

Builder: LEER® Group

Specs: 2.5-liter Hybrid, front-wheel drive, Lariat, Carbonized Grey LEER’s Ford Maverick pickup is a true work truck designed for hobbyists and professionals alike who pride themselves on being able to do anything, anywhere. Maverick’s expandable power station, toolbox, and roof rack bolster the truck’s already extensive storage options. Ford Research and Advanced Engineering solar panels connected to external charging ports ensure drivers will always have multiple ways to power their tools.

F-150 Lightning: Swiss Army Knife

Builder: Tjin Edition/Thule

Specs: Extended Range Battery, all-wheel drive, SuperCrew, Lariat The Tjin Edition F-150 Lightning pickup is a jack-of-all-trades, giving drivers the ability to venture into exciting, new spaces with confidence. Solar charging, a portable air compressor, refrigerator, console vault, Recaro front and rear seats, and Thule cargo accessories make Tjin Edition’s F-150 Lightning truck the perfect vehicle for a weekend getaway, off-roading adventure, or tailgating with family and friends. Two Super73® e-bikes mounted on the back of the truck offer blistering acceleration for people more at home on two wheels than four.

F-150 Lightning: Race Support

Builder: Real Truck/Motor City Solutions

Specs: 131 kWh Extended Range Battery, AWD, SuperCrew, XLT, Iconic Silver Real Truck’s Race Support F-150 Lightning pickup offers unmatched capability in both performance and support. Equipped with an air compressor, leveling kit, off-road recovery boards and Recaro seats along with a fully mobile toolbox and welding equipment, this F-150 Lightning pickup is equally at home on the road and at a Baja race as a support vehicle. Real Truck and Motor City Solutions’ F-150 Lightning truck comes with a Retrax® bed cover featuring a rail system, crossbars, extra Raptor wheels ensuring that drivers are not stranded by a flat tire. A custom underbody skid plate protects the Lightning while the Kay Automotive graphics wrap, inspired by Bronco Desert Racer livery, makes this race support truck an unforgettable vehicle.

F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid: Remote Off-Roading

Builder: BDS Suspension

Specs: 3.5-liter PowerBoost Hybrid, 4x4, SuperCrew, Platinum, Agate Black BDS’s F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid pickup represents the perfect intersection of technology and off-road performance. An air compressor, WARN recovery kit, first aid kit, and console vault ensure that drivers are ready for anything the trail might have to offer. Equipped with 7.2kW Pro Power Onboard, this F-150 truck is a one-stop shop for remote off-roading.

Transit: Digital Nomad

Builder: John Pangilinan

Specs: 3.5-liter EcoBoost, SRW, all-wheel drive, High Roof/Long Wheelbase Cargo van, Abyss Gray John Pangilinan’s Digital Nomad Transit van gives new meaning to the word mobility. Equipped with an air compressor, off-road assistance kit, sliding kitchen and refrigerator, and 270-degree awning, Pangilinan’s Transit van is a fully capable off-road vehicle with the technology necessary for extended off-roading journeys.

Ford had no press release picture at this time.

Bronco: Off-Roading Performance

Builder: SEMA Businesswomen’s Network

Specs: 2.7-liter, automatic transmission, 4x4, 4-door, Wildtrak, Iconic Silver The SEMA Businesswomen’s Network Bronco is a rugged, capable, off-road vehicle complete with 4.70 gearing for both axles, WARN winch, Yakima two-person tent, rear mounted ARB jack, and a Ford calibrated tuning. The team of over 250 women, including five mother-daughter teams, designed the build process to include women from diverse backgrounds and skillsets to create the off-roading vehicle featured

Ford did supply a full list of the accessories that went into the build of each auto for SEMA 2022.

Ford has made it very clear be it ICE or EV, Ford certified accessories are very important to Ford and as such, you can purchase the true Ford Accessories at a local Ford Dealer or online with delivery to your home. The customers have the option of having the Ford Dealer install the accessories or to do it yourself. Part purchased with the new auto purchase can have the price rolled into their monthly payment and covered under the auto warranty.

To date, Ford says they have sold over 1 million Ford Performance Certified parts for the Bronco alone, making it the most accessorized vehicle in the Ford Lineup.