    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: New Details on Alfa Romeo's Small SUV

      Is expected to debut in 2020

    During the unveiling of the latest five-year plan for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Alfa Romeo revealed that it would have two more SUVs by 2022. At the time, we knew some of the details on the larger of the two new SUVs - would come with a new mild-hybrid system and use a stretched version of the Giorgio platform - what underpins the Giulia and Stelvio. But we had no details on the smaller model, until this week.

    Auto Express reports that the smaller model will use a shrunken version of Giorgio and feature electrification. This will likely include a hybrid system to take the place of a diesel. A possibility is adding a plug-in hybrid system. The new SUV will also come with Level 3 autonomous driving tech.

    The smaller SUV is expected to arrive first in 2020, followed by the larger one in 2021.

    Source: Auto Express


    User Feedback

    dfelt

    I have no gumption that it will come as a terrible built CUV with buggy software.

