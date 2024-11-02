2025 RS Q8 - Most Powerful Combustion Model in Audi Sport History is HERE!!!

Audi USA has opened the books on ordering the 2025 RS Q8 Sport, Audi's most powerful combustion model ever produced:

With 631 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, the new RS Q8 performance ranks as the most powerful production combustion Audi Sport model ever

Expressive exterior design and new, lightweight forged wheels significantly sharpen the appearance of Audi’s most powerful SUV

Standard ceramic brakes and adaptive air suspension extend the new model’s performance envelope while retaining comfort and everyday practicality

The Audi RS Q8 uses a biturbo V8 engine producing 631 HP and has impressive daily usability and practicality while delivering outstanding handling. Stopping power comes from massive carbon ceramic brakes (17.3"/14.6" F/R) paired with an adaptive sport air suspension and Audi's famous Quattro all-wheel-drive system with optimized self-locking center differential.

The RS Q8 has a choice of carbon exterior and interior design packages to choose from to personalize your RS. This comes with having new distinctive to the RS Q8 air intakes, honeycomb structure in the 3D singlefram grill. Rolf Michl, Managing director of Audi Sport had the following to say:

“The new RS Q8 performance embodies sportiness and elegance. The top model of the Q8 series combines a passion for performance, prestige, and suitability for everyday use to create an exhilarating experience.”

The biturbo V8 engine delivers 631 HP with 627 lb-ft of torque delivering you in a 0 to 60 mph of just 3.4 seconds, on its way to an electronically limited top track speed of 190 mph. One can enhance their presence by upgrading the default exhaust with the optional system that further intensifies the sound experience and stands out with a glossy black tailpipes.

Power is delivered in a default 40:60 (F/R) axle ratio with the ability when the electronic system senses slippage of sending up to 70% of the power to the front wheels or 85% to the rear wheels

The RS-tuned adaptive air suspension will continuously adapt the riding height by up to 3.5" higher or lower depending on the driving mode selected and the sensors sensing of the road as you drive. This is further enhanced by a 48-volt lithium battery system that allows the electronic all-wheel-steering (eAWS) to improve agility and stability at high and low speeds. The eAWS system at low speeds turns the rear wheels up to five-degrees in the opposite direction of the front wheels reducing turn radius giving superior tight spot maneuverability. This system using two electric motors can absorb and release high currents in lighting fast reaction in spirited driving reducing lateral tilt or body lean.

The RS Q8 comes with OLED lights front and rear, with the rear having five selectable digital signatures paired with the front DRL Signature.

There are nine paint finishes to choose from including the Chili Red as seen here.

Standard wheels are a 22" 10-spoke-star alloy piece fitted with 285/40 R22 summer tires. Optional is a 23" 5-Y-spoke designed in a bi-color black finish. These optional rims reduce corner weight by 11lbs at each corner and improve brake cooling. The 23" rims come with Pirelli P Zero 295/35 R23 tires for superior wet and dry road grip.

The RS Q8 interior comes with dual 12.3" virtual cockpit display that allows you to customize the information you want to see from the launch control to other informational areas about the performance of the auto.

The interior will have two options of red or gray RS design package that covers the center console, floor mats, steering wheel, and seatbelts and stitching allowing a contrast of the red or grey selected interior.

The RS Q8 is available to order now with deliveries starting late 2024 with a starting MSRP of $136,200

Online Gallery