    As the Diesel Emits: Audi Is Forced To Recall 127,000 TDI Vehicles Over Software

    Here we go once again

    Audi finds itself in hot water once again with Germany's federal transport authority over illegal emission software fitted to TDI vehicles. According to Reuters, the KBA has found illegal emission-control software in Audi’s latest Euro-6 diesel engines. The authority has ordered Audi to recall 127,000 vehicles fitted with these engines (the majority in Germany) or face punishment which may include the withdrawal of an approval for the new A8.

    In a statement sent to Reuters, Audi said the vehicles were part of "a voluntary recall of 850,000 diesel vehicles with V6 and V8 TDI engines" back in July.

    “The engine control software for the vehicles in question will be completely revised, tested and submitted to the KBA for approval,” the company said in the statement.

    Audi did not comment further on the KBA's request.

    Source: Motor1, Reuters


    dfelt

    Voluntary!, Come on Audi, you knew about the illegal software and you went Voluntary?

    Guess if they wanted to truly force killing off Diesel they have achieved that since pretty much Diesel is dead in many markets and I bet Europe will see a change in that fuel also.

    ccap41

    As more and more diesels are brought to the US...

    GM has the Cruze, Equinox, Colorado/Canyon, Silverado and HDs While Ford has the F150, *rumored* Ranger, and SDs, FCA has the Wrangler, JGC, Ram 1500 and HDs. 

    dfelt

    RIP Environment USA! 

    Yea, not really seeing a need for Diesel auto's other than the Trucks or full size SUVs for hauling trailers.

    ccap41

    The Equinox diesel is rated at 29/39mpg 2WD(28/38AWD). The trucks will hit real world 30mpg. How is that not beneficial? That's realistically 5mpg better for both of those. Factor in the "Real MPG" test MT does and the Equinox got FORTY SIX MILES PER GALLON on the highway. "33.1/46.7 mpg"

     

    RIP fuel bill.

    dfelt
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    The Equinox diesel is rated at 29/39mpg 2WD(28/38AWD). The trucks will hit real world 30mpg. How is that not beneficial? That's realistically 5mpg better for both of those. Factor in the "Real MPG" test MT does and the Equinox got FORTY SIX MILES PER GALLON on the highway. "33.1/46.7 mpg"

     

    RIP fuel bill.

    As I said in the trucks or SUVs /CUVs where you need to haul / pull a trailer these make sense, but in cars with the tech we have on Hybrid and petro, diesel is a no go I think. Yes I will adjust to include the smaller CUVs but even then I think the cost over all of the powertrain and fuel makes it a hard sale now as we move forward with Hybrids that can equal or beat Diesel.

×