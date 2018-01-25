As the Diesel Emits: Audi Is Forced To Recall 127,000 TDI Vehicles Over Software

Audi finds itself in hot water once again with Germany's federal transport authority over illegal emission software fitted to TDI vehicles. According to Reuters, the KBA has found illegal emission-control software in Audi’s latest Euro-6 diesel engines. The authority has ordered Audi to recall 127,000 vehicles fitted with these engines (the majority in Germany) or face punishment which may include the withdrawal of an approval for the new A8.

In a statement sent to Reuters, Audi said the vehicles were part of "a voluntary recall of 850,000 diesel vehicles with V6 and V8 TDI engines" back in July.

“The engine control software for the vehicles in question will be completely revised, tested and submitted to the KBA for approval,” the company said in the statement.

Audi did not comment further on the KBA's request.

