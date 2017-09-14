Bentley Decides To Do EV Over Smaller SUV

For the past year or so, Bentley executives have faced a tough decision; do they do a smaller SUV or a sports car?

Speaking with Autocar, Bentley boss Wolfgang Durheimer said they had made the choice to do the sports car, albeit one with an electric powertrain.

“What I can say is that a small SUV is no longer on the scheme. We’re favouring a car with a full electric powertrain,” said Durheimer.

“We intend to be the leader in electrification in the luxury segment. We see that it fits into the Bentley scheme – low rev torque with seamless acceleration.”

Bentley previewed this idea earlier this year with the EXP12 Speed 6e concept that featured two electric motors and ability to use inductive charging. The production model is expected to be slightly larger and use the platform that will underpin the upcoming Porsche Mission E.

Source: Autocar