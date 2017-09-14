  • Sign in to follow this  
    Bentley Decides To Do EV Over Smaller SUV

    By William Maley

      • That's a bit surprising

    For the past year or so, Bentley executives have faced a tough decision; do they do a smaller SUV or a sports car?

    Speaking with Autocar, Bentley boss Wolfgang Durheimer said they had made the choice to do the sports car, albeit one with an electric powertrain.

    “What I can say is that a small SUV is no longer on the scheme. We’re favouring a car with a full electric powertrain,” said Durheimer.

    “We intend to be the leader in electrification in the luxury segment. We see that it fits into the Bentley scheme – low rev torque with seamless acceleration.”

    Bentley previewed this idea earlier this year with the EXP12 Speed 6e concept that featured two electric motors and ability to use inductive charging. The production model is expected to be slightly larger and use the platform that will underpin the upcoming Porsche Mission E.

    Source: Autocar


    balthazar

    At the prices Bentley charges, and subsequent extremely low volume, Bentley ain't eating nobody's cake.

    >>"We intend to be the leader in electrification in the luxury segment."<<
    TOO LATE- you missed that boat!

    • Like 1

    smk4565

    I think the word "small" doesn't fit with Bentley, so I don't know what a small SUV would be.  I can't see them doing a Porsche Macan size SUV.  Why not make an electric SUV?  They have the Continental, I don't think they really need another mid-size sports car, and they have 2 big sedans.    EV makes sense for Bentley, but their owners like big cruisers.

    Drew Dowdell

    Maybe they can chase Benz down market and make an EV CLA competitor for the green $2999 down $299 a month for 36 months crowd.  Heck even make it front wheel drive like Benz did. 

    balthazar

    Bentley has a LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOT farther to go to reach that demographic than Benz did.

    What Bentley SHOULD do is; shelve plans for another model and DEVELOP A DESIGN LANGUAGE THAT LOOKS EXPENSIVE!

