2024 BMW Z4 M40i Gets a Manual Transmission

After many years, auto enthusiasts in the United States can purchase a 2024 BMW Z4 with a six-speed manual. Production is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024 and no pricing has been released, but there is some speculation. BMW’s more powerful Z4 M40i will exclusively have the option of a manual gearbox. M40i Z4’s come with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with 328 horsepower and 369 lb-ft.

This unique manual transmission was a collaboration between BMW and transmission company ZF. Manual-equipped Z4s get a rear axel from the BMW M240i which gives the Z4 an M Performance limited-slip differential. Other changes compared to the automatic include stiffer front anti-roll bar mounts and recalibrated adaptive dampers. Steering should feel more precise and responsive.

Although many components are shared between the Z4 and Toyota Supra, the shift linkages are different. You’ll also find staggered wheels with 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. For now, there are no performance stats for the manual Z4 M40i. Tests of the automatic result in a 0-60 MPH time of 3.9 seconds, so the manual should be slower. Still, the inclusion of a manual results in more driver engagement in their sports convertible.

With manuals disappearing more and more every day, it’s refreshing that BMW gave the Z4 a manual transmission. In M40i trim, the Z4 is already plenty quick. The inclusion of a manual gearbox gives those with a penchant for three-pedals a compelling vehicle. Automatic Z4 M40i models start at $67,000. Even if that price increased by $3,000, a manual Z4 would still be thousands less than an entry-level Porsche 718 Boxster at $72,000. The #savethemanuals fans can rejoice that they can get a powerful sports convertible.

