  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    No V12 For You 8-Series Coupe!

      A plug-in hybrid is off the table for the time being

    When BMW introduced the 2019 8-Series back in June, they only announced one powertrain - a turbocharged 4.4L V8 producing 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque paired up with xDrive all-wheel drive. As we said in our report, expect BMW to detail other engines in due course.

    Australia's GoAuto had the chance to speak with Carsten Groeber, BMW's vice-president of product management (luxury class). He revealed that the V12 from the M760Li xDrive would not be offered.

    “V12 is very heavy and we have a very perfect weight distribution with this car. So the package with the V8 with those technologies with the chassis and the drivetrain makes the car a proper sportscar. In our opinion a V12 will be too heavy in the front,” said Groeber.

    While the V12 does produce 600 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, it would make the 8-Series even heavier. With the V8 and xDrive, the 8-Series tips the scales at 4,478 pounds.

    Also off the table for the time-being is a plug-in hybrid.

    “Never say never. There might be in the years to go. We are a learning company and as the market turns, if we need to do something we will react. But at this point in time, in 2018, the car is perfectly set up, and I think people love to have these cars.”

    One variation that will be coming in the future will be a rear-drive version, wearing the sDrive nomenclature.

    Source: GoAuto


    Carguy

    With no V12 available they should not have called it the 8 series! This car should have been the new 6 series instead.

    dfelt
    15 minutes ago, Carguy said:

    With no V12 available they should not have called it the 8 series! This car should have been the new 6 series instead.

    Twin Turbo V8 is the New V12 with all the stupid Displacement Taxes in Asia and Europe.

