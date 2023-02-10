Welcome to the 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ and all the details about the new and enhanced features. A bullet list to make it simple to see all the changes.

Tech and Sport trims join Luxury, expanding the LYRIQ lineup and adding more choices for customers. All are available in RWD or AWD models

Five new exterior colors: Argent Silver Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat (extra charge), Celestial Metallic (extra charge), Nimbus Metallic (extra charge) and Emerald Lake Metallic (extra charge)

Black Painted Roof available on Luxury and Sport (not available with Noir)

20-inch Split 6-spoke wheel design on Tech

20-inch Dynamic 12-spoke wheel design on Sport (models 1SF and 1SJ)

22-inch Dynamic split-spoke Reverse Rim wheel design on Sport (model 1SK), featuring Midnight finish and paired with low-profile tires

Nappa Leather Package available on Luxury and Sport, in Juniper and Oxford Stone

5G Wi-Fi® hotspot capable

Tri-zone automatic climate control available on Luxury and Sport

Heated rear outboard seating positions available on Luxury and Sport

Panoramic power-opening sunroof with power sunshade available on Luxury and Sport

Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking added to Driver Assist Package. Standard on Luxury and Sport and available on Tech

Adaptive Headlight System on Luxury and Sport

Security System available on Luxury and Sport

2024 Cadillac LYRIQ Electric drive

LYRIQ RWD: 340 HP (255 kW)

LYRIQ AWD: 500 HP (373 kW)

Standard Regen on Demand and One-Pedal Driving

GM-Estimated Driving Range

LYRIQ RWD: GM-estimated 308 miles (495 km) on a full charge

LYRIQ AWD: GM-estimated 307 miles (494 km) on a full charge

Charging Capabilities

LYRIQ RWD and AWD: Level 2 (AC) charge rates of up to 19.2 kW, which can add up to 51 miles of range per hour of charge (available on Luxury and Sport)

LYRIQ RWD and AWD: DC fast charging for public charging rates of up to 190 kW, enabling an estimated 77 miles of range in about 10 minutes.

LYRIQ at a Glance

Built on GM's Ultium EV Platform with a 102-kilowatt-hour battery pack

Illuminating front grille and emblem on all models, and choreographed lighting on Luxury and Sport models

Power=presenting door handles (illuminated on Luxury and Sport models)

Standard fixed-glass roof with power interior shade

Stunning 33-inch -diagonal advanced LED display with the ability to emit more than one billion colors

Cadillac-exclusive AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system available on Luxury and Sport models

Google built-in infotainment experience

Available Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology

Max cargo volume: 60.8 cu. ft. (rear seat folded)

The 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ is booking up fast according to the media release. Various dealerships have a demo unit in stock if you wish to check it out in person!