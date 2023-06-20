Jump to content
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    August 9th 2023, The Standard of the World Reveal, Escalade IQ

      The Escalade IQ is coming, are you ready?

    Cadillac's first-ever all-electric full-size SUV, Escalade IQ, Cadillac's most iconic nameplate will reveal the reinvention of the full-size Luxury SUV on August 9th, 2023. This continues Cadillac goal to become an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030.

    The Escalade IQ will be produced at Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, which was renovated and retooled with a $2.2 billion investment to serve as the launchpad for GM's EV strategy.

     

    • smk4565
      Industry News: AEHRA, Italy's Newest Electrical Vehicle Company

      By smk4565 · Posted

      We don't know a price range for these but Mercedes dominates the big sedan market, we've seen stuff like the Aston Martin Rapide and Jaguar XJ, Cadillac CT6 come and go.  There aren't enough sedan buyers at the higher end, even at $75,000+ to really have new entrants come in.  It isn't a growth segment. On the SUV side, you have Tesla Model X, electric G-wagon and EV Escalade will be out by 2026, although the Escalade would be a North American thing, not European, but Mercedes, Audi, BMW will have plenty of electric SUVs in Europe before Aehra arrives.   Aehra really has to be able to beat the competition on price, which they won't be able to do because they won't have their scale.  Lucid is already running out of money and they seemed a bit more fleshed out than this company is and Lucid hit the market when it wasn't as crowded with EV's, AEHRA is going to hit it when EV price wars are going on.
    • David
      Industry News: AEHRA, Italy's Newest Electrical Vehicle Company

      By David · Posted

      But you have other than Porsche, stated 3 EV's that have not gotten there yet that is really aimed for the 1/10th of 1% from a price standpoint. Porsche is the really only 4/5 person EV that covers the 1% to the top 10% group. Lamborghini and Ferrari, do not make any 4/5 person EV sedan, just an SUV. I also do not expect all the current Legacy ICE auto companies to survive. I think Mazda, Nissan will end up in select markets only, if not outright bought out and merged in to a stronger auto companies' portfolio much like how Subaru is a subsidiary of Toyota even though it is a publicly traded company, Toyota owns a controlling interest due to GM's bankruptcy.
    • smk4565
      Industry News: AEHRA, Italy's Newest Electrical Vehicle Company

      By smk4565 · Posted

      Maybach, Bentley, Rolls, will all have EV's, Porsche already does, Lamborghini and Ferrari will get there.  Plenty for the 1% crowd to pick from, not sure they want an unknown brand, such as the Lucid Air that is a sales dud.
    • smk4565
      Rivian Latest to Join the NACS Camp

      By smk4565 · Posted

      Hyundai is exploring it also.  They will all jump on and Tesla will be the largest charge network in the world.
    • NINETY EIGHT REGENCY
      Cadillac News: August 9th 2023, The Standard of the World Reveal, Escalade IQ

      By NINETY EIGHT REGENCY · Posted

