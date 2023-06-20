August 9th 2023, The Standard of the World Reveal, Escalade IQ

We don't know a price range for these but Mercedes dominates the big sedan market, we've seen stuff like the Aston Martin Rapide and Jaguar XJ, Cadillac CT6 come and go. There aren't enough sedan buyers at the higher end, even at $75,000+ to really have new entrants come in. It isn't a growth segment. On the SUV side, you have Tesla Model X, electric G-wagon and EV Escalade will be out by 2026, although the Escalade would be a North American thing, not European, but Mercedes, Audi, BMW will have plenty of electric SUVs in Europe before Aehra arrives. Aehra really has to be able to beat the competition on price, which they won't be able to do because they won't have their scale. Lucid is already running out of money and they seemed a bit more fleshed out than this company is and Lucid hit the market when it wasn't as crowded with EV's, AEHRA is going to hit it when EV price wars are going on.