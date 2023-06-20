August 9th 2023, The Standard of the World Reveal, Escalade IQ

Cadillac's first-ever all-electric full-size SUV, Escalade IQ, Cadillac's most iconic nameplate will reveal the reinvention of the full-size Luxury SUV on August 9th, 2023. This continues Cadillac goal to become an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030.
The Escalade IQ will be produced at Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, which was renovated and retooled with a $2.2 billion investment to serve as the launchpad for GM's EV strategy.
