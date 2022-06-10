Cadillac Race Car the GTP Hypercar Reveal with Plenty of Questions

Cadillac has revealed their Project GTP Hypercar, third generation prototype race car for the American Luxury brand. 2023 Cadillac will contest the IMSA WetherTech SportsCar Championship and the FIA Word Endurance Championship, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

After 20 years, Cadillac will return to the worldwide racing stage allowing Cadillac to demonstrate their capability, craftsmanship and technology.

Codeveloped by Cadillac Design, Cadillac Racing and Dallara, Project GTP Hypercar incorporates key Cadillac brand design characteristics. From the brands vertical lighting and floating blades that are presented throughout, Project GTP Hypercar is not only the future of Cadillac but also holds the heritage of where Cadillac has been.

By competing against the very best internationally and in the world's toughest race, Cadillac aims to prove their legacy is strong as they move forward in the 21st century.

The Project GTP Hypercar will be powered by an all-new 5.5L DOHC V8 paired to the LMDh common hybrid system. This commitment to performance is embodied in the V-Series portfolio that one can find at a Cadillac Dealership covering the Escalade V, CT4 V, CT5 V as well as the Blackwing editions.

This race car will begin summer testing as they focus on getting ready for the first race at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2023.

While there is much excitement to be had with this race car, it does bring up a number of questions.

Questions:

Why an all-new DOHC 5.5L V8 and not use the outstanding DOHC V8 from the CT6 Blackwing? What are the Horsepower and Torque ratings for this auto? Is this an AWD or RWD race car? LMDh common hybrid system paired to a V8, why not a 4 cylinder with a stronger hybrid system? Why not use parts from the Ultium platform system to deliver an even better cutting-edge Hybrid system? Is the engine a true mid-engine layout? Why no information about the interior? Is the instrumentation from the LYRIQ in this race car? Will this all-new V8 go into any future Cadillac or GM auto? Cadillac focused on an all-electric future, by this V8 powered mild hybrid system?

As with any questions, research or at least searching is needed to find answers and right now more questions than answers are available except for question 10, seems IMSA does have a detailed web page on the LMDh Hybrid system.

For those that are wanting more details in a simplified layout, check out this post: 13 things to know on Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh classes (a-e.li)

Cadillac Reveals Project GTP Hypercar