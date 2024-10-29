Jump to content
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    First Electric V, Cadillac 2026 LYRIQ-V Edition

      Launching early 2025 as a 2026 model, the LYRIQ-V is here representing the Luxury, Performance, and Innovation prowess that are the foundation of Cadillac to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the V sub-brand.

    Cadillac for the last 20 years has had from RWD to AWD autos and the top of the line for the cars has been a sub-brand for the performance line of the V edition.

    LYRIQ started off in 2023 as a RWD SUV with 340 HP / 325 LB-FT of torque winning accolades as such an outstanding EV of the year. This was followed up in January of 2024 with a 500 HP / 450 LB-FT of torque AWD EV. 

    The LYRIQ-V has had rumors of providing 515 HP to 550HP or more with 450 LB-FT of torque. As of this press Reveal from Cadillac, no actual numbers have been confirmed at this time. Cadillac has stated that the V-series of EVs will be characterized by exceptional performance, instantaneous acceleration, competitive range and standard all-wheel drive (AWD).

    The LYRIQ-V will be released in January 2025 to select markets around the world in both Left-Hand and Right-Hand drive configuration delivering World Class performance and Luxury to potential customers in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. More Markets will be announced at a later date.

    Pricing and full V details will also come closer to release date in January 2025

    2026 LYRIQ-V Edition

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    oldshurst442

    I somehow cant see a Lyriq in a performance trim.  The overall look of the Lyriq inspires no performance. The styling of Lyriq is a very understated look that inspires luxury rather than performance.  

    Kudos for Cadillac to offer a V Lyriq, but I dont see it. 

     

    I was happy with an Escalade V, just because there was a V version of the Escalade, but I feel the same about the Escalade that I do about a Lyriq V.  I dont sees it.  I like the performance upgrades, but I dont really want to see the performance "styling" of possible vents and skirts and wings and canards and whatnot.  The Lyriq is not a Lamborghini Urus and the Escalade is not a Ferrari Pursangue. 

    That is that. 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    G. David Felt
    1 hour ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I somehow cant see a Lyriq in a performance trim.  The overall look of the Lyriq inspires no performance. The styling of Lyriq is a very understated look that inspires luxury rather than performance.  

    Kudos for Cadillac to offer a V Lyriq, but I dont see it. 

     

    I was happy with an Escalade V, just because there was a V version of the Escalade, but I feel the same about the Escalade that I do about a Lyriq V.  I dont sees it.  I like the performance upgrades, but I dont really want to see the performance "styling" of possible vents and skirts and wings and canards and whatnot.  The Lyriq is not a Lamborghini Urus and the Escalade is not a Ferrari Pursangue. 

    That is that. 

    I can understand what you're saying on the current Lyriq. I am hoping that once full specifications come out and as we get close to on sale next January, we actually get better images as what is available here, I have a hard time seeing as a performance SUV.

    Ya know that the Escalade IQ will have a V trim too. I can easily see them taking the tri-motor setup of the GMC Hummer and upping it over the 1,000 HP setup they have there. It will sell as it will be the most powerful full-size SUV out there.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×

  • google-news-icon.png



  • google-news-icon.png

  • Subscribe to Cheers & Gears

    Cheers and Gears Logo

    Since 2001 we've brought you real content and honest opinions, not AI-generated stuff with no feeling or opinions influenced by the manufacturers.

    Please consider subscribing. Subscriptions can be as little as $1.75 a month, and a paid subscription drops most ads.*
     

    You can view subscription options here.

    *a very limited number of ads contain special coupon deals for our members and will show

  • Posts

    • G. David Felt
      Ford News: Sportier 2025 Mustang Mach-e Debutes

      By G. David Felt · Posted

      Guess Ford which has 50 to 60 day supply of most models is shutting down the F150 Lighting line due to having 100 plus days of supply till January 6th 2025 and is looking to do the same for Mach-e and Transit that has a 128 and 112 day inventory on hand. Ford to halt production of electric F-150 Lightning next month until January
    • G. David Felt
      Ford News: Sportier 2025 Mustang Mach-e Debutes

      By G. David Felt · Posted

      😒 Delayed indefinitely the mid-size EV Pickup, 3 row EV SUV and since it is a division of Ford, all the Lincoln EVs that were supposed to happen and now Lincoln will stay ICE with Hybrids as they stopped EV all together. So yea, you can say Ford is not committed to EVs anymore. Remember this was all the rage in 2022 when stories like this came out and Lincoln was to kill off all ICE by 2030, no EVs are dead as Lincoln will have hybrids between now and 2030 with Ice continuing on well into the undefined future. 5 Electric Lincoln Models Are Expected by 2026: Reuters Report So I would say Ford is NOT committed to EVs, they have pretty much kicked it to the curb. Ford Blue Campus was the Rage to be online by January 1st 2025 with battery production and the mid-size EV Truck and other EVs to start between 2025 and 2026. BlueOval City Now the latest is that production of batteries will start end of 2027 at the earliest with no time set for EV production. Hiring of the 6,000 workers by 2025 is now by 2030 at the earliest. What to know: The new Ford BlueOval City plant poised to reshape West Tennessee • Tennessee Lookout So yea, this tends to show no commitment to EVs Compared to other brands. IMHO
    • surreal1272
      Ford News: Sportier 2025 Mustang Mach-e Debutes

      By surreal1272 · Posted

      Doesn’t matter the date of the 3 row and you are making my point. All those other choices are not EVs and you left out the part where they thought EV demand had cooled hence their above statements.  Meanwhile, Kia has a three row EV rocking the roads here while Fire kicks the can. Point being they have, in fact, dialed down their EV future so my original point stands about taking them seriously right now. That can change but right now, the proof is right there in front of you and sitting in the Ford CEOs driveway (all the way from China). This is not an attempt to dog Ford. Just stating the obvious facts. Remember. We are talking about EVs only, not EVs, hybrids, and ICE.
    • ccap41
      Ford News: Sportier 2025 Mustang Mach-e Debutes

      By ccap41 · Posted

      Per your link, "What we've learned is that customers want choice, and so we're providing that choice, with a full lineup of EVs, hybrid, electric, gas and diesel products," said Lawler." Just because they're scaling back on the speed to getting more EVs out there, doesn't mean they're not serious or committed to them.  They pushed back "several" EVs? Name 3. Heck, name one that isn't the 3-row one that was supposed to arrive next year or so. 
    • surreal1272
      Ford News: Sportier 2025 Mustang Mach-e Debutes

      By surreal1272 · Posted

      Are we going to act like they didn’t do and say the things mentioned in the article below? I also never said one word about the product being bad. Thats putting words in my mouth. They have, however, pushed back several potential EVs hence my statement above.    https://www.wired.com/story/ford-steps-back-from-evs-and-says-hybrids-are-the-future/

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    • There are no registered users currently online

  • My Clubs

×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we noticed you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search