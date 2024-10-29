First Electric V, Cadillac 2026 LYRIQ-V Edition

Cadillac for the last 20 years has had from RWD to AWD autos and the top of the line for the cars has been a sub-brand for the performance line of the V edition.

LYRIQ started off in 2023 as a RWD SUV with 340 HP / 325 LB-FT of torque winning accolades as such an outstanding EV of the year. This was followed up in January of 2024 with a 500 HP / 450 LB-FT of torque AWD EV.

The LYRIQ-V has had rumors of providing 515 HP to 550HP or more with 450 LB-FT of torque. As of this press Reveal from Cadillac, no actual numbers have been confirmed at this time. Cadillac has stated that the V-series of EVs will be characterized by exceptional performance, instantaneous acceleration, competitive range and standard all-wheel drive (AWD).

The LYRIQ-V will be released in January 2025 to select markets around the world in both Left-Hand and Right-Hand drive configuration delivering World Class performance and Luxury to potential customers in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. More Markets will be announced at a later date.

Pricing and full V details will also come closer to release date in January 2025

2026 LYRIQ-V Edition