GM's Global Technical Center, Home of the Hand Built Cadillac CELESTIQ

GM has announced that they will invest $81 million into the Global Technical Center for building the CELESTIQ.

CELESTIQ using defining design, technology and performance will challenge the ultra-luxury auto space. Helping to achieve this will be the use of GM's extensive additive manufacturing capabilities and supplier network, featuring 3D printed parts, the most used in any of GM's vehicle programs to date.

Since 1956, GM's GLobal Technical Center has been the heart of the company's engineering and design efforts and will now host vehicle production with the hand built CELESTIQ, Cadillac's Flagship sedan signifies a new, resurgent era for the brand per Mark Reuss, president of General Motors. Mark Reuss had this statement to say about the CELESTIQ:

“Each one will be hand-built by an amazing team of craftspeople on our historic Technical Center campus, and today’s investment announcement emphasizes our commitment to delivering a world-class Cadillac with nothing but the best in craftsmanship, design, engineering and technology.”

The CELESTIQ will be built on the Ultium Platform that is at the heart of GM's EV strategy. CELESTIQ embodies Cadillac's commitment to reimagine what's possible and sets a new standard for the artful integration of technology.

CELESTIQ roof is expected to be the first to feature a four-quadrant, suspended-particle-device smart glass. With this Smart Glass, each occupant of the vehicle can set their own level of roof transparency.

The driver and front-seat passenger will enjoy a pillar-to-pillar freeform display with active privacy to help mitigate driver distraction

GM Global Technical Center Campus has allowed Cadillac to establish itself at the forefront of functional and aesthetic 3D-printed components in the auto industry. Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V were the first autos to benefit from additive manufacturing with parts that included the shifter emblem, transmission components and HVAC ducts.

Gerald Johnson, executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and sustainability had the following to say:

“This investment is a great example of our commitment to GM’s EV transformation as we apply our manufacturing expertise to a one-of-a-kind, ultra-luxury vehicle for the Cadillac brand,"

“The advanced manufacturing technology and tools we are utilizing on CELESTIQ will help our team deliver the highest quality vehicles to our customers.”

With the teaser image released on June 8th, Cadillac will release additional images throughout the summer leading up to the cars debut.

It would seem that Cadillac is returning to their original roots of "Standard of the World" which meant luxury and prestige.