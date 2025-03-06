Jump to content
    Chevrolet Silverado EV ZR2 off-road race concept tackles the Mint 400

      Chevrolet is continuing to push the boundaries of what people will think of an EV pickup with the ZR2 off-road race truck concept that took part in the MINT 400 off-road race.

    Chevrolet is proud to announce the Silverado EV ZR2 off-road race truck as part of the Hall Racing Team lineup. This truck will take part in the notorious Mint 400 off-road race event. This truck will join the existing race teams Silverado ZR2 and Colorado ZR2 race trucks as a three-truck race team and the EV ZR2 will compete in the Open Production EV Class.

    Chevrolet has state that there is no better testing ground than the unlimited outdoor race events such as the Mint 400. The Silverado EV ZR2 race truck concept uses 98% GM Production parts showcasing the incredible capabilities of GM trucks. This concept race truck follows the same ZR2 winning formula of the Hall Race Teams ICE trucks.

    • Lifted, front and rear suspension with specific off-road tuning that continues to deliver on the pavement
    • Multimatic damper technology
    • Locking differentials
    • Underbody skid protection

    The Silverado EV ZR2 Race truck concept came together in five months of development. The EV ZR2 take the Silverado to a new level of performance in that the truck has 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 Mud-Terrain tires, tri-motor electric propulsion system that creates 1,100 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque more than earning it's right to wear the ZR2 badge.

    Racing of the EV ZR2 has already help develop more than 44 off-road performance parts that owners can buy from the dealerships parts department to enhance their truck. 

    The Silverado EV ZR2 reveal starts the launch of a summer of fun with Chevrolet introducing the first off-road EV Silverado in the form of the 2026 Silverado EV Trail Boss edition. This truck will come with an OEM factory installed lift, 18-inch wheels, 35-inch all-terrain tires and red tow hooks. This allows the truck to have 13-inches of front and rear wheel travel. The truck will also come with a new Terrain mod giving the truck increased maneuverability in tight spaces.

    Pricing and further information will be released soon leading up to the summer on sale date.

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    ccap41

    ccap41 5,894

    Posted (edited)

    As awesome of an overall package the Silverado EV is, I just can't get on board with the aesthetics. It just does nothing for me. I love what it is and the performance it achieves, both in sportiness and efficiency, but it looks so... sucky... It's all in the front end for me. 

    The Sierra looks quite a bit better though, to me, so there is that. 

    Edited by ccap41
    Drew Dowdell
    16 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    As awesome of an overall package the Silverado EV is, I just can't get on board with the aesthetics. It just does nothing for me. I love what it is and the performance it achieves, both in sportiness and efficiency, but it looks so... sucky... It's all in the front end for me. 

    The Sierra looks quite a bit better though, to me, so there is that. 

    The aesthetics are very color dependent for me. I like it in the blue and the black, not so much the red or the white.  The painted "grille" on the WT doesn't look right either.  The Sierra does look good, but I like the sail panels like my Avalanche. I know they are polarizing for most, but I like them and the Sierra doesn't have it.  If I get the EValanche, I'll get it in blue or black.

    ccap41
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The aesthetics are very color dependent for me. I like it in the blue and the black, not so much the red or the white.  The painted "grille" on the WT doesn't look right either.  The Sierra does look good, but I like the sail panels like my Avalanche. I know they are polarizing for most, but I like them and the Sierra doesn't have it.  If I get the EValanche, I'll get it in blue or black.

    I was looking at color options for the Sierra EV yesterday and I came across their dark red/maroon color and it looks freakin awesome. 

