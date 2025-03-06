Chevrolet Silverado EV ZR2 off-road race concept tackles the Mint 400

Chevrolet is proud to announce the Silverado EV ZR2 off-road race truck as part of the Hall Racing Team lineup. This truck will take part in the notorious Mint 400 off-road race event. This truck will join the existing race teams Silverado ZR2 and Colorado ZR2 race trucks as a three-truck race team and the EV ZR2 will compete in the Open Production EV Class.

Chevrolet has state that there is no better testing ground than the unlimited outdoor race events such as the Mint 400. The Silverado EV ZR2 race truck concept uses 98% GM Production parts showcasing the incredible capabilities of GM trucks. This concept race truck follows the same ZR2 winning formula of the Hall Race Teams ICE trucks.

Lifted, front and rear suspension with specific off-road tuning that continues to deliver on the pavement

Multimatic damper technology

Locking differentials

Underbody skid protection

The Silverado EV ZR2 Race truck concept came together in five months of development. The EV ZR2 take the Silverado to a new level of performance in that the truck has 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 Mud-Terrain tires, tri-motor electric propulsion system that creates 1,100 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque more than earning it's right to wear the ZR2 badge.

Racing of the EV ZR2 has already help develop more than 44 off-road performance parts that owners can buy from the dealerships parts department to enhance their truck.

The Silverado EV ZR2 reveal starts the launch of a summer of fun with Chevrolet introducing the first off-road EV Silverado in the form of the 2026 Silverado EV Trail Boss edition. This truck will come with an OEM factory installed lift, 18-inch wheels, 35-inch all-terrain tires and red tow hooks. This allows the truck to have 13-inches of front and rear wheel travel. The truck will also come with a new Terrain mod giving the truck increased maneuverability in tight spaces.

Pricing and further information will be released soon leading up to the summer on sale date.