Chevrolet Silverado PPV Joins Legendary Tahoe PPV

Chevrolet has expanded their PPV or Police Pursuit Vehicle catalog by adding the 2023 Silverado available in crew-cab, short-bed, four-wheel drive. Ed Peper, U.S. VP of GM Fleet stated “We are constantly having conversations with customers and evaluating how we can better meet their needs,”

To this end the Silverado has joined the PPV family and with the following highlights:

Crew-cab

Short-bed - 5 foot 8 inches long Available Tri-Fold tonneau cover 12 standard weld tie downs Standard corner-step bumpers Optional multi-flex tailgate

Four-wheel drive

355-horsepower 5.3L v-8 engine with Heavy Duty engine air-filter

10-speed automatic transmission

Six-piston Brembo brake front calipers with 16-inch rotors

Certified PPV Speedometer

20-inch black steel wheels with 20-inch Goodyear all-terrain speed-rated tires

46.9 feet turning radius

9,300-pound towing capacity

Heavy Duty package Z71 off-road package Rancho shocks Locking rear differential skid plate package

Optional 2" lifted suspension for 11.35" ground clearance and 25.9 degree approach angle

Upfitted supported Auxiliary wiring circuits for easy installation of wiring to connect the trucks horn and siren Surveillance Mode circuit that allows an upfitter to easily install lighting control. Five upfitter switches for simple linking to the controls used most frequently Optional delete of front center seat for customized cockpit LED or Halogen spot lamps

Truck is equipped with standard head and taillamp flashers

Standard 220-amp alternator

two 120-volt outlets to help devised stay powered while away from the base Optional upfitter switch bank Three 30-amp circuits Two 20-amp circuits



The PPV Silverado is a safety first approach as it comes standard with the following safety features:

Chevrolet Safety Assis Package Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Alert Following Distance Indicator Automatic Emergency Braking Front Pedestrian Braking IntelliBeam Headlamps, operates high beams at speeds above 12 mph until approaching auto is detected

Protected Idle

Adaptive Cruise Control

Rear Park Assist

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Rear Cross Traffic Braking

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

To Quote their Press Release:

Here to Serve

Chevrolet first introduced the Tahoe PPV in 1997. Over the years, Chevrolet has continued to listen to officers and expanded the PPV portfolio to meet the needs of the modern-day police force. General Motors organized an official Law Enforcement Product Council over two decades ago to learn directly from officers how they can effectively perform their duties behind the wheel. Ranking law enforcement officers and civilian fleet managers make up the council, and all have been instrumental in Chevrolet’s police vehicle programs over the years.

The 2023 Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle and the Special Service Vehicle will be available beginning late summer 2022 in the United States and Canada.

Chevrolet’s First Pursuit-Rated Silverado Joins Forces with the Legendary Tahoe PPV