Chevrolet Silverado PPV Joins Legendary Tahoe PPV

Chevrolet has expanded their PPV or Police Pursuit Vehicle catalog by adding the 2023 Silverado available in crew-cab, short-bed, four-wheel drive. Ed Peper, U.S. VP of GM Fleet stated “We are constantly having conversations with customers and evaluating how we can better meet their needs,”
To this end the Silverado has joined the PPV family and with the following highlights:
- Crew-cab
-
Short-bed - 5 foot 8 inches long
- Available Tri-Fold tonneau cover
- 12 standard weld tie downs
- Standard corner-step bumpers
- Optional multi-flex tailgate
- Four-wheel drive
- 355-horsepower 5.3L v-8 engine with Heavy Duty engine air-filter
- 10-speed automatic transmission
- Six-piston Brembo brake front calipers with 16-inch rotors
- Certified PPV Speedometer
- 20-inch black steel wheels with 20-inch Goodyear all-terrain speed-rated tires
- 46.9 feet turning radius
- 9,300-pound towing capacity
-
Heavy Duty package
- Z71 off-road package Rancho shocks
- Locking rear differential
- skid plate package
- Optional 2" lifted suspension for 11.35" ground clearance and 25.9 degree approach angle
-
Upfitted supported
- Auxiliary wiring circuits for easy installation of wiring to connect the trucks horn and siren
- Surveillance Mode circuit that allows an upfitter to easily install lighting control.
- Five upfitter switches for simple linking to the controls used most frequently
- Optional delete of front center seat for customized cockpit
- LED or Halogen spot lamps
- Truck is equipped with standard head and taillamp flashers
- Standard 220-amp alternator
-
two 120-volt outlets to help devised stay powered while away from the base
-
Optional upfitter switch bank
- Three 30-amp circuits
- Two 20-amp circuits
The PPV Silverado is a safety first approach as it comes standard with the following safety features:
-
Chevrolet Safety Assis Package
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
- Forward Collision Alert
- Following Distance Indicator
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Front Pedestrian Braking
- IntelliBeam Headlamps, operates high beams at speeds above 12 mph until approaching auto is detected
- Protected Idle
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Rear Park Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Cross Traffic Braking
- Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
To Quote their Press Release:
Here to Serve
Chevrolet first introduced the Tahoe PPV in 1997. Over the years, Chevrolet has continued to listen to officers and expanded the PPV portfolio to meet the needs of the modern-day police force. General Motors organized an official Law Enforcement Product Council over two decades ago to learn directly from officers how they can effectively perform their duties behind the wheel. Ranking law enforcement officers and civilian fleet managers make up the council, and all have been instrumental in Chevrolet’s police vehicle programs over the years.
The 2023 Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle and the Special Service Vehicle will be available beginning late summer 2022 in the United States and Canada.
