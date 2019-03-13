Jump to content
    FCA to Recall over 860k Vehicles for Emissions Fix

      Issue was discovered and reported by FCA.

    The EPA has announced that FCA will be issuing a voluntary recall of 862,520 gasoline vehicles in the United States that do not meet emissions standards. The vehicles covered are the 2011-2016 Dodge Journey, 2011-2014 Chrysler 200 and Dodge Avenger, 2011-2016 Jeep Patriot and Compass (with CVT and FWD), and 2011-2012 Dodge Caliber.

    Due to the scope of the recall, the fixes will be issued in stages starting with the oldest vehicles. The fix involves replacing the catalytic converter. FCA has stated there are no safety concerns and no fines will be issued by the EPA. 

    The issue was discovered during routing in-use emissions testing by FCA and subsequently reported to the EPA. 

    FCA just settled a claim by the EPA that FCA used a cheat device in its diesel trucks and SUVS

    Source: Automotive News (subscription required)

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Proactive? On 2011 model year vehicles??

    I am making the assumption that it passed emissions when new but as it ages it fails to keep doing the job and as such they have retested and found this out and so are now going to replace the cats to get it back into compliance. I honestly did not read the full story so going based on what you posted. I am thinking glass half full, so they are being proactive in testing older auto's upon having a complaint made.

