Hold the Phone! FCA Still Building RHD 300s

On Friday, we brought you the news that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles would be pulling Chrysler and Dodge from South Africa.

"This unfortunate situation has arisen from our principals in the USA no longer building Chrysler or Dodge vehicles in Right Hand Drive configuration," the company told Wheels24.

But there was a wrench thrown into this story, courtesy of FCA's Australian office.

“I am not at liberty to comment on South Africa’s decision. What I can tell you is that Australia will continue to sell the right-hand drive Chrysler 300 as an ongoing product in our lineup. In relation to Dodge, at this stage, this brand is represented as a parts and service operation only,” said FCA Australia's manager of public relations Alessia Terranova.

This left us confused. Was FCA ending RHD production or not for Chrysler and Dodge models? Thankfully, we might have some clarity.

“We do continue to build the Chrysler 300 RHD at the FCA Brampton Assembly Plant,” said Lou Ann Gosselin, head of communications for FCA Canada to The Truth About Cars.

It seems for the time being, FCA will continue to build RHD variants of the 300 which plays into the comment made by FCA Australia. We're wondering if there was some sort of miscommunication that to this confusion.

We also need to note that Chrysler isn't a big seller. To use Australia as an example, Chrysler has only sold 210 300s so far this year.

Source: The Truth About Cars