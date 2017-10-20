FCA Ends Right-Hand Drive Production of Chrysler and Dodge Models

Fiat Chrysler Automobile has quietly ended production of right-hand drive models from Chrysler and Dodge. According to South Africa's Wheels24, the announcement comes as FCA drops Chrysler and Dodge from their South Africa lineup.

"FCA will say a fond farewell to two of the mainstay car brands, with the Chrysler and Dodge vehicle ranges no longer being available locally. This unfortunate situation has arisen from our principals in the USA no longer building Chrysler or Dodge vehicles in Right Hand Drive configuration," the company told Wheels24.

According to Allpar, FCA built RHD variants of 300 and Charger in Brampton, Ontario, and Pacifica and Grand Caravan in Windsor, Ontario. It is unclear if this move will affect other markets where FCA sells RHD models such as Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia. When reached for comment by Australia's CarAdvice, FCA Australia's manager of public relations Alessia Terranova said,

“I am not at liberty to comment on South Africa’s decision. What I can tell you is that Australia will continue to sell the right-hand drive Chrysler 300 as an ongoing product in our lineup. In relation to Dodge, at this stage, this brand is represented as a parts and service operation only.”

We'll keep you posted on this story.

Source: Wheels24, Allpar, CarAdvice