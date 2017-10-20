  • Sign in to follow this  
    FCA Ends Right-Hand Drive Production of Chrysler and Dodge Models

    By William Maley

      • Though Australia's FCA office says they'll continue to sell RHD versions of the 300

    Fiat Chrysler Automobile has quietly ended production of right-hand drive models from Chrysler and Dodge. According to South Africa's Wheels24, the announcement comes as FCA drops Chrysler and Dodge from their South Africa lineup.

    "FCA will say a fond farewell to two of the mainstay car brands, with the Chrysler and Dodge vehicle ranges no longer being available locally. This unfortunate situation has arisen from our principals in the USA no longer building Chrysler or Dodge vehicles in Right Hand Drive configuration," the company told Wheels24.

    According to Allpar, FCA built RHD variants of 300 and Charger in Brampton, Ontario, and Pacifica and Grand Caravan in Windsor, Ontario. It is unclear if this move will affect other markets where FCA sells RHD models such as Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia. When reached for comment by Australia's CarAdvice, FCA Australia's manager of public relations Alessia Terranova said,

    “I am not at liberty to comment on South Africa’s decision. What I can tell you is that Australia will continue to sell the right-hand drive Chrysler 300 as an ongoing product in our lineup. In relation to Dodge, at this stage, this brand is represented as a parts and service operation only.”

    We'll keep you posted on this story.

    Source: Wheels24, Allpar, CarAdvice


    A Horse With No Name

    The Good news is that Studebaker will be coming back...in that more continuation Avanti's will be built out of spare parts found in barns....than actual Alfa products in about three years....

    You will be able to have any color you want so long as it is black...as all three cars they build for the US market will be black.

    One more nail in the coffin, and we are running out of both coffin and nails.

    ykX
    13 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    R.I.P. to American Brands around the world as FCA wastes the profits on trying to restart Italian Socialist crap build models.

    So FCA is Italian controlled corporation with headquarters in London.

    Doesn't it make Chrysler and Jeep now foreign companies?

