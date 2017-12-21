Jump to content

  • William Maley
    By William Maley

    FCA Discussing A Possible Settlement Over Diesel Emission Cheating

    There's progress on cleaning up the EcoDiesel mess

    Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is trying to put the past behind them with the 3.0L EcoDiesel emission mess. The company has restarted production of the engine for the 2017 Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee, and is in the process of getting a fix out there for older models. Now, talks about a possible settlement for owners of the 3.0L EcoDiesel are making some significant progress.

    At a hearing yesterday in San Fransisco, court settlement master Ken Feinberg said that proposed settlement documents have been passed between lawyers for FCA and owners of the 3.0 EcoDiesel. The proposal was also discussed at a meeting where the lawyers for both groups were joined by the Justice Department, California Air Resources Board, and supplier Bosch.

    “We’re looking for different substantive ways to secure an early comprehensive settlement,” Feinberg said.

    “Everybody in good faith is certainly trying to figure out how we might achieve a comprehensive settlement.”

    An agreement on a settlement could happen before tests of the proposed fix are finished in March.

    Source: Reuters
    Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears


