Jump to content
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Fisker recalls over 11,000 vehicles amid bankruptcy

      More problems for the ailing Fisker

    Fisker announced yesterday that they would recall more than 11,000 units of their Fisker Ocean SUV worldwide due to a potential failure in the communications link of the battery management system.

    Fisker stated that the cabin water pump can lose communication with the local system bus, causing the battery management system to go into limp home mode.

    Quote

    Fisker is launching a Voluntary Safety Recall Campaign to address a potentialsafety concern affecting all Fisker Ocean vehicles. This recall focuses on a potential issue with the cabin electric water pump. In these vehicles, a problem has been identified with the High Voltage Battery Management System (BMS) limp mode, which is designed to limit battery power to 8.5 kW. This limp mode is activated when there is a communication loss on the vehicle’s Local Interconnect Network 6 (LIN6) bus. The root cause of this communication loss is a failure in the cabin electric water pump (EWP_H). To ensure the safety and reliability of its vehicles, Fisker is proactively addressing this issue through this recall campaign.

    Fisker will replace the water pumps free of charge.

    This is the fourth recall issued on the Fisker Ocean since its release around June of 2023.

    Fisker filed for bankruptcy in June 2024 after burning through cash to bring the Fisker Ocean to market.  A series of component and distribution network delays slowed the rollout to customers. A series of highly negative reviews regarding the vehicle's software further dampened consumer interest.

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    G. David Felt

    An EV I would never buy even if they sell the remaining produced units for just a few thousand dollars. SKIP

     

    Wonder how they will come up with the money to pay for the new replacement pumps.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    2 hours ago, G. David Felt said:

    An EV I would never buy even if they sell the remaining produced units for just a few thousand dollars. SKIP

     

    Wonder how they will come up with the money to pay for the new replacement pumps.

    Apparently, they have enough cash left for that but not enough to continue manufacturing. I really wanted them to succeed. Maybe something creative will come out of the Chapter 11 filing, and they can continue on. I think they'd be a good candidate for Honda or Mazda to snap up. The hardware is there; it is the software they have an issue with. 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    16 hours ago, G. David Felt said:

    When they do sell the remaining made units, I wonder how many will get converted to gas. :lol:

    Zero.

    But I hope they open source the software so maybe some entrepreneurial hackers can make them decent.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    16 hours ago, G. David Felt said:

    When they do sell the remaining made units, I wonder how many will get converted to gas. :lol:

    I could see a few YouTubers doing something like that to generate clicks.  

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×

  • google-news-icon.png



×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we noticed you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search