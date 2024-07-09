Fisker recalls over 11,000 vehicles amid bankruptcy

Fisker announced yesterday that they would recall more than 11,000 units of their Fisker Ocean SUV worldwide due to a potential failure in the communications link of the battery management system.

Fisker stated that the cabin water pump can lose communication with the local system bus, causing the battery management system to go into limp home mode.

Quote Fisker is launching a Voluntary Safety Recall Campaign to address a potentialsafety concern affecting all Fisker Ocean vehicles. This recall focuses on a potential issue with the cabin electric water pump. In these vehicles, a problem has been identified with the High Voltage Battery Management System (BMS) limp mode, which is designed to limit battery power to 8.5 kW. This limp mode is activated when there is a communication loss on the vehicle’s Local Interconnect Network 6 (LIN6) bus. The root cause of this communication loss is a failure in the cabin electric water pump (EWP_H). To ensure the safety and reliability of its vehicles, Fisker is proactively addressing this issue through this recall campaign.

Fisker will replace the water pumps free of charge.

This is the fourth recall issued on the Fisker Ocean since its release around June of 2023.

Fisker filed for bankruptcy in June 2024 after burning through cash to bring the Fisker Ocean to market. A series of component and distribution network delays slowed the rollout to customers. A series of highly negative reviews regarding the vehicle's software further dampened consumer interest.