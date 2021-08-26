2022 Mach-e to get Range Improvements and Additional Updates Yearly!

300 miles of battery electric range was the fold standard set by Tesla and now with Ford Mach-e having met that challenge, many have wondered what was next.

In a review video on Munro Live with Mach-e Chief engineer Donna Dickson, we know now that the Mach-e will get yearly updates on range and technology as well as quarterly over the air updates on the software. Ford is very clear that they are not going to sit back and wait to see how things go, continuously providing updates quarterly and each model year is the Ford goal for all EVs moving forward. Details on this really come to light at the 26 min mark.

Munro had a few compliments one being the front motor which is covered in a more recent video he finds to be extremely well engineered especially when compared to Tesla Y. Critisms abound on the video but clearly Ford is taking his tear down reviews very seriously and that is proven as Donna confirms many of the enhancements / better ways to engineer coming forward in future versions. An example of this is the first year Mach-e have dual cooling tanks but will move to a better single tank design.

As has been pointed out by various members to Cheers and Gears, weight is the ultimate demon and Munro points out many ways to improve the weight saving opportunities since the Mach-e is 200 lbs heavier than a comparable Tesla Model Y which weights in at 4,416 lbs.

Donna Dickson has made it clear in the video that they have an action plan especially on the range improvements for 22, 23 & 24 model years that will see range up, weight down. Weight and battery efficiency is two key areas that will be improved yearly as Ford moves forward not only with the Mach-e but all their BEVs.

An interesting observation is that Ford thought it would be best to keep some familiar items in the Mach-e. One such example is the traditional parking pawl with cable system. Ford has moved away to electronic parking brake buttons and as such, this will go away in the next model year saving costs and weight.

An interesting play was Munro fainting in his earlier initial video of the Mach-e cooling system review.

Per Donna Dickson, the Mach-e chief engineer, the crazy amount of hoses under the hood is due to Ford matching up new components with older existing components used from other auto's. Dickson has committed that many modular systems are taken from other Hybrids such as the HVAC system so this is not ideal, but they are looking at moving forward with a consistent updated modular system that will improve efficiencies while reducing hoses and cables as they standardize modules for the future BEV roadmap.

An example is that Ford for the first year Mach-e has dual cooling pumps to each motor and with the data they have coming in from customer real world use is showing that this over built system for cooling is not needed and they can change to a single beefy cooling pump per motor which will also reduce weight.

Interesting is as Donna states Ford has relied on things they knew going into this first BEV for Ford and an example of this is the heavy rubber re-enforced hoses throughout the Mach-e. This you find on all Ford auto's and yet new technology and proven use by Tesla is high strength plastic lines that are thinner, much lighter and will be changed over for the next model year such as the long cooling line from the front of the Mach-e to the rear motor. She also points out that with the much lower temps and pressures you can use smaller diameter lines for the electric motors on cooling over ICE use.

Donna Dickson Mach-e chief engineer has taken a different approach to the Munro Tear down review videos. Tesla felt attacked and attacked back at Munro when he tore the Tesla auto's down and applied praise and extreme criticism to Tesla Auto's.

Ford is taking the opposite approach with this visit to Munro in taking his review observations very seriously on improving Ford BEV products.

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Will Boost the Current 305-Mile Driving Range (designnews.com)