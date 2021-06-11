Jump to content
    2022 Maverick Release with Hybrid Standard and Now Ford is Saying BEV to also be Added!

    Followers 2

      On June 8th Ford Motor Company released the All-New Ford Maverick Mini-Pickup on the world. This newest truck comes standard as a Hybrid with AWD versions as upgrades. Now Ford is telling us a BEV is on it's way!

    Ford released on Tuesday June 8th 2021 the All-New Ford Maverick. A name plate that once graced a compact car is back now on a mini-pickup truck. Ford is coming out of the gates swinging for a home run and seems to be hitting all cylinders by making this a FWD Hybrid as Standard with AWD as an upgrade.

    Ford hits this market reborn with four clear points about the benefits of the Maverick.

    • All-new Ford Maverick is the first standard full-hybrid pickup in America and the most fuel-efficient truck on the market with a targeted EPA-estimated rating of 40 mpg in the city*; while its compact size makes it easy to maneuver and park, there’s room for five adults and plenty of storage space
    • Maverick offers lots of smart technology, including a standard 8-inch touch screen with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® compatibility, standard FordPass Connect with embedded modem and Ford Co-Pilot360 technologies like Automatic Emergency Braking and Automatic High Beam Headlamps – all for a starting MSRP of $19,995
    • The Maverick FLEXBED system provides organization and cargo solutions to fit owners’ lifestyles, with a multi-position tailgate, slots to use lumber to subdivide the bed, 12 available anchor points, two 12-volt 20-amp prewired sources at the back enabling DIY electrical solutions, plus two available 110-volt outlets for powering a laptop or tailgate party
    • Built Ford Tough durability and capability means 1,500 pounds of payload capacity – equal to 37 bags of 40-pound mulch; standard hybrid provides 2,000 pounds of towing to haul personal watercraft to the lake, while the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost® gas engine can tow up to 4,000 pounds, enough to bring a typical 23-foot camper on a weekend getaway

    The Maverick is a standard five-passenger, four-door pickup with full-hybrid powertrain with an EPA-estimated rating of 40 mpg city and 500 miles of range on a single tank. This is based on the Mavericks 13.8 gallon tank, using the combined 37 mpg estimated rating, final EPA released figures will be out later in 2021.

    Per Ford, they wanted a truck that would beat some of the best compact cars out there like the Honda Civic with better fuel economy and challeneged their team to start conceptualizing what that would look like and since the Concept stage have stayed very true to the images.

    Ford-Maverick_Design_Sketch_1.jpgFord-Maverick_Interior_Sketch_3.jpg

    Fords truck group marketing manager believes the Maverick will challenge the status quo on what an economical pickup can be with a compelling message and feature list that will make many questions why they would want a compact car compared to a compact pickup truck all starting at under $20,000 dollars.

    Ford-Maverick_Hybrid_XLT_08.jpg

    Starting from the City, the Maverick is the solution to getting away economically for a day of fun in the mountains. Camping, boating or playing on the water is what the Maverick can handle in spades.

    Ford-Maverick_2L-EcoBoost-AWD_Lariat_10.jpgFord-Maverick_2L-EcoBoost-AWD_Lariat_08.jpgFord-Maverick-FLEXBED_11.jpgFord-Maverick_Hybrid_XLT_02.jpg

    The Maverick is also an excellent truck for those home improvement projects be they in the yard or home remodel, the Maverick can handle it.

    Ford-Maverick_2L-EcoBoost-AWD_Lariat_09.jpgFord-Maverick-FLEXBED_05.jpg

    The Ford Flexbed is the most versatile truck bed out there for compact trucks. The bed is designed with a unique set of standard features and opportunity to transform the cargo box into a complete makerspace giving the owner a complete custom organizational storage solution with secure cargo features.

    The Flexbed comes with two tie-downs, four D-rings and built in threaded holes in the sides to bolt in new creations. By using 2x4 or 2x6s you can slot these pieces of wood into sections that are stamped into the bed allowing for a variety of ways to customize the Flexbed.

    Ford-Maverick-FLEXBED_07.jpgFord-Maverick-FLEXBED_08.jpgFord-Maverick-FLEXBED_04.jpg

    This 4.5 foot long bed can carry 1,500 pounds of payload and comes with a built in 110V outlet for all your DIY electrical projects including a compressor compartment. There is 400 watts of power starting with the Bed, inside the cab that can pretty much power anything.

    The interior comes like all Ford products with a wide range of customization depending on trim level that covers from Backup Camera viewing to storage under the rear seat for tools and can even hold your mountain bike. Easy and flexible enough for anyone to use. One will find an 8 inch touch screen as standard that supports both Apple and Android compatibility and the standard FordPass Connect with embedded modem and Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices along with the Ford Co-Pilot 360.

    Gabrielle Union x Maverick Interior.jpgFord-Maverick_2L-EcoBoost-AWD_Lariat_22.jpgFord-Maverick_2L-EcoBoost-AWD_Lariat_16.jpgFord-Maverick_2L-EcoBoost-AWD_Lariat_15.jpgFord-Maverick_2L-EcoBoost-AWD_Lariat_13.jpg

    For a comparison of the Trims, look at the press released PDF file.

    Maverick-Trim-Comparisons.pdf

    The Ford Maverick sports the Iconic Ford Pickup Truck Styling. This truck launches with three trim levels, XL, XLT and Lariat. You will also be able to add the FX4 package to the AWD XLT or AWD Lariat versions giving one a more aggressive off-road capability.

    Ford-Maverick_2L-EcoBoost-AWD_Lariat_01.jpg

    First edition models are the only thing available for 2021. These will be built off the Lariat trim level and include unique graphics on the hood and lower doors, high-glass black painted roof, soft tonneau covers, body-color door handles, high-gloss black skull caps and bloss black painted and machined 18" wheels for Hybrid or unique 17" aluminum wheels for gas models. Unique to the First Year Edition Mavericks will be three colors only, Carbonized Grey, Area 51 black and Rapid Red.

    Pre-orders can be done now on the Ford web site for the 2022 Ford Maverick.

    Per inside evs web site, Mike Levine, Fords North American Product Communications Manager has confirmed that Ford will be building a complete series of BEVs. The Electric versions will include the Ford Explorer, Ford Bronco, Ford Maverick, Lincoln Navigator, Lincoln Aviator and other variants. 

     

    Plenty to follow on his twitter account: 

    Maverick Press Release

    Maverick Pictures

    FlexBed Pictures

    Concept pictures

    Gabrielle Union Actress / Musician marketing pictures 

    Electric Maverick and so much more coming confirmed

    Gabrielle Union x Maverick Rear Pose.jpg

    Ford-Maverick_Hybrid_XLT_18.jpg

    Followers 2
    David

    Interesting, after playing with the Ford Configurator for the Maverick, Hybrid can be ordered on any of the 3 trim levels. Yet only steel rims can be had on the XL base version and there are no other rim options unlike for XLT and Lariat.

    Seems Ford is wanting to truly keep a very humble base version of the Maverick Crew Cab pickup available for all. Another interesting observation is that the Hybrid is cheaper than going ICE.

    Hybrid Prices

    image.png

    ICE Prices

    image.png

     

    surreal1272
    balthazar said:

    Please, folks; do not do this in a Maverick: 

    Screen Shot 2021-06-11 at 3.45.47 PM.png

    I see no issue here so long as its secured properly and that’s not much worse than a full size crew cab with a 5.5 ft bed. I wouldn’t do it everyday but every once in a while won’t hurt anything if you use some common sense. 

    balthazar

    IMO it's a borderline overloading scenario. Weight / balance & marginally-secured. Carried level, there's really only 1 strap doing the retaining; the cross-strapping clamps downward- not as effective as the (single) rear strap. Would be safer if the tailgate was upright and the weight transfer was going forward, not rearward... except the bed is only 4.5' long and you're creating a 'see-saw'.

    Also, it appears that in order to take 4x8 material, it has to sit on TOP of the wheel wells rather than between them, raising the load higher off the ground. It's a compromised scenario. It's not the truck for the job.

    Do all the other things shown and just pay the $19.95 to bring the 600 lbs of plywood home in the Home Depot rented truck.

    surreal1272
    balthazar said:

    IMO it's a borderline overloading scenario. Weight / balance & marginally-secured. Carried level, there's really only 1 strap doing the retaining; the cross-strapping clamps downward- not as effective as the (single) rear strap. Would be safer if the tailgate was upright and the weight transfer was going forward, not rearward... except the bed is only 4.5' long and you're creating a 'see-saw'.

    Also, it appears that in order to take 4x8 material, it has to sit on TOP of the wheel wells rather than between them, raising the load higher off the ground. It's a compromised scenario. It's not the truck for the job.

    Do all the other things shown and just pay the $19.95 to bring the 600 lbs of plywood home in the Home Depot rented truck.

    I get what you’re saying but any load is compromised (to a point) in ANY pick up with its tailgate down. At least this has an option to position the tailgate halfway up to hold some of load on the end. Again, just using some common sense on how you load it and secure goes a long ways.

    balthazar

    The ONLY reason the tailgate is down is because the bed length is so short. With it up, about 40% of the load length is outside the bed.

    On a 5.5’ bed, plywood (between the wheelwells) is about 5’9” inside, and 2’3” outside- that’s only 20% outside the bed. Maverick is close to that w/ the gate down as pictured above but load is level, not pitched forward. I also don’t like 600-some lbs merely on the tailgate cables (1/2-in ply is 40-lbs/sheet).

    Edited by balthazar
    David
    balthazar said:

    The ONLY reason the tailgate is down is because the bed length is so short. With it up, about 40% of the load length is outside the bed.

    On a 5.5’ bed, plywood (between the wheelwells) is about 5’9” inside, and 2’3” outside- that’s only 20% outside the bed. Maverick is close to that w/ the gate down as pictured above but load is level, not pitched forward. I also don’t like 600-some lbs merely on the tailgate cables (1/2-in ply is 40-lbs/sheet).

    One thing they say in the press release videos on Fords site is that due to the extra weight of the crewcab and motor, even with their example of the load that the up to 1,500 lbs does not put any extreme weight on the back side.

    I do get the tailgate cables, but it is an interesting engineering proof of how they designed the flexbed to allow for this and the cables being rated strong enough to handle that load on the gate that way.

    You make a fair point about this and if your really needing to load building supplies like that, best to have a full size pickup or have it delivered. 

    After all, with current prices a complete pallet of 1/2-in ply is almost $5,000 so you might as well pay the meager $80 delivery fee and have them bring it too you.

    surreal1272
    balthazar said:

    The ONLY reason the tailgate is down is because the bed length is so short. With it up, about 40% of the load length is outside the bed.

    On a 5.5’ bed, plywood (between the wheelwells) is about 5’9” inside, and 2’3” outside- that’s only 20% outside the bed. Maverick is close to that w/ the gate down as pictured above but load is level, not pitched forward. I also don’t like 600-some lbs merely on the tailgate cables (1/2-in ply is 40-lbs/sheet).

    Good thing tailgates never have to go down on any other pick up with shorter than an 8 foot bed. 
     

    Oh wait. 
     

    Again, I see no issue here. 

    smk4565

    I think these will sell quite well because the pricing is good, and I suspect there are pick up buyers that don't need a big bed, or crossover buyers that don't want a big vehicle like an F150 or even a Tacoma and are fine with a small bed and would like a truck like this, but until the Maverick and Santa Fe it didn't exist.  I like making the hybrid standard also for the fuel economy, although why no AWD with the hybrid, when I think the Escape hybrid offers AWD. I think there is great gas mileage and value here.  

     

    On a side note, the vehicle doesn't really start at $19,995 because it has a $1410 destination charge or something, so it really starts at $21,400.  Still a good price, but I wish destination charges had to be included in MSRP.  Because Ford could say the F150 King Ranch is $19,995 plus $50,000 destination charge and advertise a $19,995 MSRP and that is legal when it should not be.  And FCA is more guilty of pulling this stunt of high destination charges.

    balthazar
    surreal1272 said:

    Good thing tailgates never have to go down on any other pick up with shorter than an 8 foot bed. 

    They don't (Ranger: 6 or 7-ft bed):

    Screen Shot 2021-06-11 at 8.27.15 PM.png


    I wish Ford had done the typical-overkill safety illustration for the way the Maverick is loaded, this looks a helluva lot better :

    Screen Shot 2021-06-11 at 8.26.22 PM.png

    balthazar

    ^ I count 9 sheets of what is a minimum of 3/4-in material. If that's MDF, that's 100 lbs/sheet. If it's particle board it's 110 lbs. If it's 1-in MDF, that's 140 lbs/sheet (or 1260 lbs).

    Secure your load. 

    smk4565 said:

    until the Maverick and Santa Fe it didn't exist.

    Maverick is only 11" shorter than the current Ranger. It existed.

    smk4565
    balthazar said:

    ^ I count 9 sheets of what is a minimum of 3/4-in material. If that's MDF, that's 100 lbs/sheet. If it's particle board it's 110 lbs. If it's 1-in MDF, that's 140 lbs/sheet (or 1260 lbs).

    Secure your load. 

    Maverick is only 11" shorter than the current Ranger. It existed.

    A late 90s S10 was 188" long for the 2 door version.  The shortest Ranger now is 211 inches long.   A below 200 inch long pick up hasn't been around in a while, also the Maverick is lower and narrower, easier to drive, easier to park.    A lot of garages won't fit a Ranger, but probably will fit a Maverick.  Maverick will probably outsell the Ranger is my guess.

    Can't someone make a tailgate where the inner part folds out into a box basically so it has a back and extends the sides of the bed?  That seems super easy and would add 1 foot of closed in space to any pick up bed.

    Robert Hall

    The Maverick looks like a neat little trucklet.  I’ve never needed a truck on a regular basis, but something like this would be great for suburbia and trips to Ace Hardware or Home Depot.  The open bed would enable hauling taller items. (I did once haul a dozen 2 ft potted arborvitae in my Jeep).   The interior looks decent. 

    balthazar

    >>"The shortest Ranger now is 211 inches long.   A below 200 inch long pick up hasn't been around in a while..."<<
    Maverick is 200", not 188". I don't think 11" overall makes or breaks anyone's shopping list.

    >>"the Maverick is lower and narrower, easier to drive, easier to park."<< 
    1 & 2 : OK.
    3 & 4 : how do you know? What if they're identically easy to drive & park? 
    Wheelbase is only 5 inches different- they're operationally identical. It's not going to navigate corners any different.

    >>"Can't someone make a tailgate where the inner part folds out into a box basically so it has a back and extends the sides of the bed?"<<
    Someone did it, and even better

     

    Screen Shot 2021-06-11 at 10.33.10 PM.png

    David
    Robert Hall said:

    The Maverick looks like a neat little trucklet.  I’ve never needed a truck on a regular basis, but something like this would be great for suburbia and trips to Ace Hardware or Home Depot.  The open bed would enable hauling taller items. (I did once haul a dozen 2 ft potted arborvitae in my Jeep).   The interior looks decent. 

    I like that rather than the older traditional 4x4 system, they have changed to AWD allowing an easier use for most people.

    surreal1272
    balthazar said:

    They don't (Ranger: 6 or 7-ft bed):

    Screen Shot 2021-06-11 at 8.27.15 PM.png


    I wish Ford had done the typical-overkill safety illustration for the way the Maverick is loaded, this looks a helluva lot better :

    Screen Shot 2021-06-11 at 8.26.22 PM.png

    You did see where I said load with common sense right? Not sure what point you are trying to argue here. There are several different ways to properly secure a load. I’d also like to point out the first pic you provided is from articles stating clearly that it’s carrying 3/4” plywood which weighs nowhere near 100lbs. per sheet. 
     

     

    balthazar said:

    The shortest Ranger now is 211 inches long.   A below 200 inch long pick up hasn't been around in a while..."<<
    Maverick is 200", not 188". I don't think 11" overall makes or breaks anyone's shopping list.

    And the shortest F-150 is only 209”. So what?

    balthazar said:

    Can't someone make a tailgate where the inner part folds out into a box basically so it has a back and extends the sides of the bed?"<<
    Someone did it, and even better

    And how is that anymore useful? It’s so short, that you might be able to stack five sheet of 3/4” plywood on there. Big whoop. If you want to haul twenty, I guess you better park that pretty little crew cab (pretty sure that’s what is in that pic) and rent that 8 ft bed pick up from HD, as you have already pointed out. Maybe I could save myself $55K and just rent one when needed, assuming they have any to rent because the HD near has five at the most and rarely have one available to actually rent because of demand. 

    balthazar
    surreal1272 said:

    And how is that anymore useful? It’s so short, that you might be able to stack five sheet of 3/4” plywood on there.

    The question did not specify 4x8 material. There, you should have the tailgate UP and the load overhanging.
    I merely answered the question looking for a 'load extension'.

    >>"And the shortest F-150 is only 209”. So what?"<<
    Again; I was answering the attempted point that 'we haven't had a pickup under 200" ' 1. like that's any sort of criteria, and 2. the Maverick is no where near the stated 188" example S-10.  IMO, implying the Maverick at 200" satisfies an 'unmet market need' when there's a Ranger that's within 5% of the size of the Maverick is illogical. 

    Of course... the Maverick is within around 5% of an old S-10... 🤔

    >>"    You did see where I said load with common sense right?"<<
    Yup, but showing a stack of plywood/whatever 4x8 sheet goods loaded level with the tailgate mostly down and a single 1" strap across the rear of said load is NOT 'loaded using common sense'. The pic I posted with the blue Ranger where it's securely strapped would show 'above & beyond common sense' in securing the load, NOT what Ford showed (as I stated).

    Loading 8-ft material in a 4.5' bed in ANY scenario is a compromised one, and a less safe one. Can it be done? Yes. Is it advisable from an OEM-suggested POV? Not in my opinion, and I'll bet I have more pick-up loading years' experience than the copywriters who came up with the Maverick's press release. They are trying to be 'everything to everyone', and I understand why, but certain tools are better suited for certain jobs. No one is going to drywall an entire house driving screws with a 4-volt screwdriver. It's possible, but it's not common sensical.

    Edited by balthazar
    David
    Robert Hall said:

    I’d assume it’s the same AWD hardware from the Bronco Sport. 

    While Ford does not come out and say so, multiple news reports who have talked with Ford says it is built on the same platform and Power Train system as the Bronco Sport. Here are two of the multiple reports that state it is the same platform / powertrain as the Bronco Sport.

    The all-new 2022 Ford Maverick Might Just Change the Game | Edmunds

    2022 Ford Maverick: What We Know So Far (caranddriver.com)

    smk4565
    balthazar said:

    >>"The shortest Ranger now is 211 inches long.   A below 200 inch long pick up hasn't been around in a while..."<<
    Maverick is 200", not 188". I don't think 11" overall makes or breaks anyone's shopping list.

    >>"

    the Maverick is lower and narrower, easier to drive, easier to park."<< 
    1 & 2 : OK.
    3 & 4 : how do you know? What if they're identically easy to drive & park? 
    Wheelbase is only 5 inches different- they're operationally identical. It's not going to navigate corners any different.

    >>"Can't someone make a tailgate where the inner part folds out into a box basically so it has a back and extends the sides of the bed?"<<
    Someone did it, and even better

    Screen Shot 2021-06-11 at 10.33.10 PM.png

    Because a Ranger might be too big for some people's garages and maybe the Maverick fits.  Like the Escape fits in my garage, a Mercedes GLC fits, but a GLE is too tall, it would hit the garage door going in.  So I think the Maverick will have a lot of appeal due to price and the smaller size for people that don't want a big vehicle.

    And yes a tailgate like that, but the flip up part that goes as tall as the bed side, and also fold outs for the sides.  So like if a basketball was in the bed, you could drive around and it not roll out the tailgate when it was down.

    balthazar

    Isn't a 200" long vehicle "large" tho??

    smk4565 said:

    And yes a tailgate like that, but the flip up part that goes as tall as the bed side, and also fold outs for the sides.  So like if a basketball was in the bed, you could drive around and it not roll out the tailgate when it was down.

    It's an interesting idea, but in order to keep the tailgate bulk & weight manageable and STILL have the strength of what you're proposing... it seems it would get unwieldy & hard to engineer. Some trucks have 'flip-out' bed extenders... but those hog bed space when flipped in. Not a fan.

    Perhaps Tesla will offer power extending sides that angle upward toward the rear, so the top edge of the tailgate (when up) is like 5 feet off the ground. Keep the prying eyes off your bedful of basketballs. That'd be 'groundbreaking' (or pick the vapid, over-used descriptor of your choice).

    Robert Hall
    balthazar said:

    Isn't a 200" long vehicle "large" tho??

     

    Longer than anything I've had in my garage.    They won't make a regular cab, the market would be miniscule for one of those, so this is as short as it's going to get...I don't think anyone is making a regular cab w/a short bed anything--that would be shorter. 

    Edited by Robert Hall
    balthazar

    Much like David can't fit into... any modern vehicle, you have a tiny garage. Standard in modern construction is 18' deep (216").

    I've never been able to get my truck in any garage... but that obviously hasn't stopped me from owning a few.
    I did have my Bonneville in my 'house garage' (221" long). That was very tight tho.

    Robert Hall

    I probably have 2 feet of empty space in front of my Jeep when the rear is close to the door, so I could fit something a bit longer.  Its the garage width for two vehicles that is the issue.  When I lived in AZ, of course, I drove longer cars regularly but didn’t have a garage (500SEL and DTS).  

