2022 Maverick Release with Hybrid Standard and Now Ford is Saying BEV to also be Added!

Ford released on Tuesday June 8th 2021 the All-New Ford Maverick. A name plate that once graced a compact car is back now on a mini-pickup truck. Ford is coming out of the gates swinging for a home run and seems to be hitting all cylinders by making this a FWD Hybrid as Standard with AWD as an upgrade.

Ford hits this market reborn with four clear points about the benefits of the Maverick.

All-new Ford Maverick is the first standard full-hybrid pickup in America and the most fuel-efficient truck on the market with a targeted EPA-estimated rating of 40 mpg in the city*; while its compact size makes it easy to maneuver and park, there's room for five adults and plenty of storage space

Maverick offers lots of smart technology, including a standard 8-inch touch screen with Apple CarPlay ® and Android Auto ® compatibility, standard FordPass ™ Connect with embedded modem and Ford Co-Pilot360 ™ technologies like Automatic Emergency Braking and Automatic High Beam Headlamps – all for a starting MSRP of $19,995

The Maverick FLEXBED ™ system provides organization and cargo solutions to fit owners' lifestyles, with a multi-position tailgate, slots to use lumber to subdivide the bed, 12 available anchor points, two 12-volt 20-amp prewired sources at the back enabling DIY electrical solutions, plus two available 110-volt outlets for powering a laptop or tailgate party

Built Ford Tough durability and capability means 1,500 pounds of payload capacity – equal to 37 bags of 40-pound mulch; standard hybrid provides 2,000 pounds of towing to haul personal watercraft to the lake, while the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost® gas engine can tow up to 4,000 pounds, enough to bring a typical 23-foot camper on a weekend getaway

The Maverick is a standard five-passenger, four-door pickup with full-hybrid powertrain with an EPA-estimated rating of 40 mpg city and 500 miles of range on a single tank. This is based on the Mavericks 13.8 gallon tank, using the combined 37 mpg estimated rating, final EPA released figures will be out later in 2021.

Per Ford, they wanted a truck that would beat some of the best compact cars out there like the Honda Civic with better fuel economy and challeneged their team to start conceptualizing what that would look like and since the Concept stage have stayed very true to the images.

Fords truck group marketing manager believes the Maverick will challenge the status quo on what an economical pickup can be with a compelling message and feature list that will make many questions why they would want a compact car compared to a compact pickup truck all starting at under $20,000 dollars.

Starting from the City, the Maverick is the solution to getting away economically for a day of fun in the mountains. Camping, boating or playing on the water is what the Maverick can handle in spades.

The Maverick is also an excellent truck for those home improvement projects be they in the yard or home remodel, the Maverick can handle it.

The Ford Flexbed is the most versatile truck bed out there for compact trucks. The bed is designed with a unique set of standard features and opportunity to transform the cargo box into a complete makerspace giving the owner a complete custom organizational storage solution with secure cargo features.

The Flexbed comes with two tie-downs, four D-rings and built in threaded holes in the sides to bolt in new creations. By using 2x4 or 2x6s you can slot these pieces of wood into sections that are stamped into the bed allowing for a variety of ways to customize the Flexbed.

This 4.5 foot long bed can carry 1,500 pounds of payload and comes with a built in 110V outlet for all your DIY electrical projects including a compressor compartment. There is 400 watts of power starting with the Bed, inside the cab that can pretty much power anything.

The interior comes like all Ford products with a wide range of customization depending on trim level that covers from Backup Camera viewing to storage under the rear seat for tools and can even hold your mountain bike. Easy and flexible enough for anyone to use. One will find an 8 inch touch screen as standard that supports both Apple and Android compatibility and the standard FordPass Connect with embedded modem and Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices along with the Ford Co-Pilot 360.

For a comparison of the Trims, look at the press released PDF file.

The Ford Maverick sports the Iconic Ford Pickup Truck Styling. This truck launches with three trim levels, XL, XLT and Lariat. You will also be able to add the FX4 package to the AWD XLT or AWD Lariat versions giving one a more aggressive off-road capability.

First edition models are the only thing available for 2021. These will be built off the Lariat trim level and include unique graphics on the hood and lower doors, high-glass black painted roof, soft tonneau covers, body-color door handles, high-gloss black skull caps and bloss black painted and machined 18" wheels for Hybrid or unique 17" aluminum wheels for gas models. Unique to the First Year Edition Mavericks will be three colors only, Carbonized Grey, Area 51 black and Rapid Red.

Pre-orders can be done now on the Ford web site for the 2022 Ford Maverick.

Per inside evs web site, Mike Levine, Fords North American Product Communications Manager has confirmed that Ford will be building a complete series of BEVs. The Electric versions will include the Ford Explorer, Ford Bronco, Ford Maverick, Lincoln Navigator, Lincoln Aviator and other variants.

Plenty to follow on his twitter account:

