2023 Bronco Sport offers Black Diamond Off-Road Package

How does a company elevate it off-road adventure game? Ford is doing it by offering a new off-road package that increases capability and style, welcome to the Bronco Sport Black Diamond Off-Road Package for 2023 Bronco Sport buyers.

According to Fords marketing manager Mark Grueber;

“Today, nearly 90% of Bronco Sport customers that attend Off-Roadeo are likely to go off-roading again, and 97% of customers are more knowledgeable and confident doing so, furthering our goal of getting into the wild.” “For adventurers who want to get more from their Bronco Sport, we’re enhancing the ownership experience by offering more trail capability with the new Black Diamond Off-Road Package, plus an included opportunity to learn what their SUV can do at Bronco Off-Roadeo,”

So, what models is it available on and what does the Black Diamond Off-Road Package include?

Bronco Sport Big Bend and Outer Banks series are the two models this package is available on.

Steel plates covering key 4x4 powertrain areas front metal skid plate covering engine and transmission area fuel tank protection canister shield

17" Carbonized Gray low-gloss aluminum wheels with 225/65R17 all-terrain tires

matte black hood graphic, lower bodyside graphics

Ford had the following statement about the 2023 Bronco Sport models:

Starting with the 2023 model year, every Bronco Sport owner and order-holder now receives complimentary Bronco Off-Roadeo adventure access and trail guide instruction.

All four Bronco Off-Roadeo experiences put drivers to the test across miles of curated trails over a day, while teaching them about the capabilities and performance of their Bronco two-, four-door, or Sport SUV model.

Each location is designed for all skill levels and offers unforgettable trail drives led by off-road experts, who will show attendees how to get the most out of their Bronco’s rugged capabilities. This included experience is the ultimate opportunity to build confidence, expand off-road adventure skills and explore everything Bronco models have to offer.

Bronco Off-Roadeo adventure playgrounds include Horseshoe Bay, Texas (near Austin); Mt. Potosi, Nevada (near Las Vegas); Moab, Utah; and Gilford, New Hampshire.

Winter Weekends coming to Bronco Off-Roadeo Moab and Texas

Adding seasonal excitement to Bronco Off-Roadeo Moab and Texas, Winter Weekends extend the brand’s off-road adventure playgrounds’ offerings and expand access for customers to come and experience the Built Wild lifestyle.