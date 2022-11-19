Jump to content
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    2023 Bronco Sport offers Black Diamond Off-Road Package

      Ford is doing everything they can to capture more and more market share, Black Diamond Off-Road Package is the latest.

    How does a company elevate it off-road adventure game? Ford is doing it by offering a new off-road package that increases capability and style, welcome to the Bronco Sport Black Diamond Off-Road Package for 2023 Bronco Sport buyers.

    According to Fords marketing manager Mark Grueber;

     “Today, nearly 90% of Bronco Sport customers that attend Off-Roadeo are likely to go off-roading again, and 97% of customers are more knowledgeable and confident doing so, furthering our goal of getting into the wild.” “For adventurers who want to get more from their Bronco Sport, we’re enhancing the ownership experience by offering more trail capability with the new Black Diamond Off-Road Package, plus an included opportunity to learn what their SUV can do at Bronco Off-Roadeo,” 

    So, what models is it available on and what does the Black Diamond Off-Road Package include?

    Bronco Sport Big Bend and Outer Banks series are the two models this package is available on.

    • Steel plates covering key 4x4 powertrain areas
      • front metal skid plate covering engine and transmission area
      • fuel tank protection
      • canister shield
    • 17" Carbonized Gray low-gloss aluminum wheels with 225/65R17 all-terrain tires
    • matte black hood graphic, lower bodyside graphics

    Ford had the following statement about the 2023 Bronco Sport models:

    Starting with the 2023 model year, every Bronco Sport owner and order-holder now receives complimentary Bronco Off-Roadeo adventure access and trail guide instruction.

    All four Bronco Off-Roadeo experiences put drivers to the test across miles of curated trails over a day, while teaching them about the capabilities and performance of their Bronco two-, four-door, or Sport SUV model.

    Each location is designed for all skill levels and offers unforgettable trail drives led by off-road experts, who will show attendees how to get the most out of their Bronco’s rugged capabilities. This included experience is the ultimate opportunity to build confidence, expand off-road adventure skills and explore everything Bronco models have to offer.

    Bronco Off-Roadeo adventure playgrounds include Horseshoe Bay, Texas (near Austin); Mt. Potosi, Nevada (near Las Vegas); Moab, Utah; and Gilford, New Hampshire.

    Winter Weekends coming to Bronco Off-Roadeo Moab and Texas
    Adding seasonal excitement to Bronco Off-Roadeo Moab and Texas, Winter Weekends extend the brand’s off-road adventure playgrounds’ offerings and expand access for customers to come and experience the Built Wild lifestyle.

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    There are no comments to display.



    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



×
×
  • Create New...

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search