450 Fleet Customers Line Up for Ford's E-Transit Vans

E-Transit registration opened today, Wednesday 5th of May 2021 for commercial customers highlighted by the fact that they have over 450 commercial customers showing purchase intentions. Pricing for all configurations start at $43,295 and go up to $52,690. Expanded details are available on Fleet Home Page (ford.com)

Ford used more than 30 million miles of Ford Telematics data in confirming that the average commercial vans in North America only drive 74 miles a day. Ford also understands that there are days with long and shorter range as well as hot and cold weather. This allowed Ford to target the E-Transit with a starting point of 126 miles of range for the Cargo Van Low-roof models with larger battery packs available as needed.

E-Transit is built without compromise according to Ford as the maximum payload is 3,800 lbs. of cargo for the van low-roof model on a regular wheelbase, 4,250 lbs. on a chassis cab and 4,290 lbs on cutaway. Ford also offers Pro Power onboard which provides a 2.4kW of power for recharging tools and powering tools like drills, saws, jackhammers, laptops and more. Keeping you powered to get the job done is the goal of Pro Power by Ford.

Ford offers a very functional and accommodating interior. Ford redesigned the center console with a new rotary shifter and e-brake on the panel. improved walk-through, and a rear shelf delete giving even more head room when moving around the van.

12 inch touch screen with Available Sync 4 can make a perfect crew member with built in navigation and so much more.

E-Transit is available in the following:

three cargo van roof heights

three cargo van body lengths

Chassis cab and cutaway models

The E-Transit is build to be driven and helps by having Ford Co-Pilot360 technology and Smart Acceleration Control. Ford has you covered with an 8 years or 100,000 miles (whichever comes first).

According to Ford, demand is growing for electric vans based on Ford data, shows 70 percent of the full size bus and van business is going electric by 2030 representing over 300,000 BEVs annually in the commercial space. Demand for the wide range of configurations options is based on the history of Ford selling into the commercial space where Ford data shows 40 percent lean towards high-roof vans with the remaining 60 percent going with medium and low roof vans.

The Ford E-Transit joins the growing family of electric auto's including the F-150e and Mach-E

Ford Opens E-Transit Registration Site, Releases New Targeted MSRP as Top Fleet Customers Line Up for All-Electric Van | Ford Media Center

2022 Ford® E-Transit | All-Electric Chassis Cab, Cutaway & Cargo Van