Desert-Racing, Rock-Crawling, Street-Legal 2022 FORD BRONCO RAPTOR is HERE

2022 ALL-NEW FORD BRONCO RAPTOR

Let's start by getting the basic info of what all off road nuts want to know about this beast:

All-new 2022 Ford Bronco ® Raptor ™ , designed and engineered by Ford Performance to be the world’s first Ultra4 Racing-inspired SUV, is capable of highway-speed desert-dune conquering and Baja rock-crawling

Raptor , designed and engineered by Ford Performance to be the world’s first Ultra4 Racing-inspired SUV, is capable of highway-speed desert-dune conquering and Baja rock-crawling Bronco Raptor packs extreme Built Wild ™ capability and durability with an exclusive twin-turbo 3.0-liter EcoBoost ® engine targeted to deliver more than 400 horsepower*, a Raptor HOSS 4.0 race-ready suspension system, a fully boxed, high-strength steel frame, and standard 37-inch all-terrain tires

capability and durability with an exclusive twin-turbo 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine targeted to deliver more than 400 horsepower*, a Raptor HOSS 4.0 race-ready suspension system, a fully boxed, high-strength steel frame, and standard 37-inch all-terrain tires At 9.8 inches wider than a base Bronco four-door for more confident high-speed cornering, Bronco Raptor epitomizes extreme Built Wild design with race-inspired features inside and out, accented by Raptor-family signature cues

In comparison the standard Bronco to a Bronco Raptor.

Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor Company had the following quote to say: “Raptor is the apex of our off-road lineup and is now a full lineup with race proven content and design that you can’t get from anyone else, Only Ford could create a Bronco Raptor!”

To achieve this mile stone, Ford had to create a race proven foundation that starts with a Raptor-Specific frame that supports increased suspension travel, track width for handling stability during high-speed desert runs. This is then complimented by a fully boxed, high-strength steel frame with new shock towers that increase wheel travel and off-road durability. Heavy-duty bash and skid plates provide continuous driveline coverage from the front bumper to the back of the engine, transmission and transfer case. This has been complimented by a 50% total body-in-prime torsional rigidity increase over a standard Bronco Four-door model in the upper body, B-pillar cross bar and C-pillar reinforcement.

View additional chassis details at the link at the bottom of the article for enhanced views of the Raptor Chassis details.

Ford delivered the following performance to the Bronco Raptor:

Competition Performance axles Rear axle is an upgraded semi-float Dana 50 Heavy-Duty AdvanTEK with 235-millimeter ring gear Front axle is an upgraded Dana 44 AdvanTEK which includes half-shafts with 210-millimeter ring gear Upgraded front and rear axles increase track width by 8.6 inches (73.6 inches versus 65.0 inches)

Larger Performance driveshafts front and rear to support increased wheel torque

Minimum ground clearance of 13.1 inches, 4.8 inches more than a standard Bronco

Advanced 4x4 system with 3 modes and a heavy duty high-capacity clutch designed to withstand the demands of performance events. Upgraded transfer case featuring a 3.06 4x4 LO ration for up to a 67.7:1 crawl ratio.

Ford Performance and Fox created upgraded High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension (HOSS) Fox 3.1 Internal Bypass Semi-Active Dampers Suspension height Sensors Auto adjusting 100's of times per second for maximum adjusted suspension tuning based on terrain

Ford Performance Front and Rear control arms 13" of wheel travel Front 60% more than a standard Bronco 14" of wheel travel Rear 40% more than a standard Bronco

BFGoodrich 37" KO2 all-terrain tires on 17-inch x 8.5-inch beadlock-capable wheels

Performance Electric Steering with larger-diameter inner and outer tie road ends.

Twin Turbo 3.0 Liter EcoBoost V6 for 400HP Performance Intercooling and Air-induction system 10-Speed SelectShift automatic transmission

Raptor's G.O.A.T. Modes (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) Terrain Management System 7 driver-selectable modes including a tuned Baja Mode New for Bronco a Tow/Haul mode delivering a 4,500 pounds of towing capavility, 1,000 lbs more over a standard Bronco Trail Control, Trail Turn Assist and Trail One-Pedal Driving modes are also included



Ford is putting everyone especially the Jeep Wrangler on Notice that there is a new Dinosaur in town!

The Bronco Raptor will have its own exterior Raptor-Family Design cues and will be available in 10 different colors, to quote the press release: For even more Raptor-styling DNA, an available Bronco Raptor Graphics Package includes new splatter graphics on the rear bodysides and hood that use an overlapping broken trapezoidal pattern and floating shapes to present a sophisticated digital appearance. Exterior colors include Hot Pepper Red Metallic, Velocity Blue Metallic, Eruption Green Metallic, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver Metallic, Area 51, Cactus Gray, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Oxford White, plus Ford Performance-exclusive Code Orange paint.

Bronco Raptor Interior starts with the following:

Bronco Raptor features a familiar heritage-inspired horizontal dash, integrating an all-digital 12-inch cluster. The cluster allows drivers to select from various views, including a Bronco Raptor-exclusive Performance View that emphasizes tachometer and gear readings and allows the customization of gauges.

Bronco Raptor comes standard with a High Package that includes SYNC ® 4 with 12-inch touchscreen with swipe capability, information on-demand panel and enhanced voice recognition. Other technology features include an exterior camera with 360-degree viewing capability. The Lux Package is available for customers looking for even more human-centered technology, such as an available 10-speaker B&O audio system and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Base Bronco Raptor models are equipped with Black Onyx marine-grade vinyl seats and rubberized washout flooring. The dark interior is accented with Ford Performance Code Orange splashes on the G.O.A.T. Modes rotary dial, dash vents, door netting, steering wheel stitching and Bronco logo on the instrument panel. Even the push-button ignition lights up in Code Orange. Touchpoints such as the grab handles, steering wheel bezel and gear shifter wear low-gloss carbon fiber accents. ​​​​​​​Owners can opt for upgraded features such as all-new laser-perforated Black Onyx Neo suede seats, vinyl-wrapped instrument panel topper, leather-wrapped outer seat bolsters and carpet flooring. A thicker and sport-contoured steering wheel with magnesium paddle shifters and gloss black Raptor logo center continues the Ford Performance treatment. Ford Performance-designed front seats are unique to Bronco Raptor, designed with aggressive foam side bolsters to help keep passengers firmly seated when the terrain gets nasty. Available Code Orange seat belts provide even more Ford Performance style.



To quote the Ford Press Release: “The Bronco Raptor interior was designed around what we know hardcore off-road racers want in a vehicle,” said Ryan Olsson, design manager. “From the all-new Performance View on the cluster and unique steering wheel with paddle shifters and fingertip access to Raptor-specific controls, to its race-ready, high-bolster front seats, Bronco Raptor leaves the factory ready for the starting line.”

Customers can start placing orders in March for their Bronco Raptor, the Majority of the 2022 model year will go to reservation holders.

