F-150 Lighting customers will have some benefiting from an increase in range for the spring launch showing Ford's continuous efforts to improve over time.

Fleet customers have the option of purchasing the extended range battery on the Lighting Pro which now has an EPA-estimated range of 320 miles.

Quote Ford:

“We are laser focused on continually improving our energy consumption efficiency for Lightning and the team is really happy to deliver these results for our customers,” said Linda Zhang, chief program engineer, F-150 Lightning.

F-150-Lightning-EPA-estimated-range.mp4

Ford Confirms F-150 Lightning Final EPA-Estimated Range for All Models Ahead of Customer Deliveries in the Spring | Ford Media Center