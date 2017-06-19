Ford of Germany and StreetScooter GmbH a subsidiary of Deutsche Post, Germany's postal service, are teaming up to build 2500 electric powered Ford Transit delivery vans by the end of 2018.

StreetScooter and Ford begin production next month. Production starts with a standard Ford Transit chassis and then it is fitted with a battery-electric drive train and a cargo body based on Deutsche Post's and DHL Paket's (yet another Deutsche Post subsidiary) specifications.

StreetScooter already manufactures small EV vans and cycles for delivery service.

No word yet on range or charge times, however the new EV Vans are intended for urban use, suggesting a limited range and charge time.

Source: Ford Media, Picture courtesy of Ford