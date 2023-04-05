Jump to content
    Ford Brings Artificial Intelligence to Towing

      Now A.I. will help you line up your ball.

    Pro Trailer Hitch Assist_Ford F-150_02.jpgFord is taking the frustration out of lining up to your trailer.  At the New York Auto Show today, Ford will unveil Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, an A.I. powered driver's assist technology that uses machine learning to automatically line the truck up to the trailer.

    From distances of up to approximately 20 feet, the system uses the rear camera and two corner radar units to control the truck's speed, steering, and braking while the driver monitors the progress.

    Computer vision learning uses the truck's rear camera to identify the ball and trailer coupler. If the system detects an obstacle while in operation, it will alert the driver and stop the vehicle.

    Ford used hundreds of hours of video were collected to help train the system initially, but Pro-Trailer Hitch Assist will get smarter over time as more trailer image data is added and the vehicle's Ford Power-Up system receives over-the-air updates. The system will work in a broad range of terrain and weather conditions.

    Ford developed the technology in-house and has received 60 patents with 4 more pending.

    Pro-Trailer Hitch Assist is available now in the 2023 F-150, F-150 Lightning, and all-new 2023 F-series Super Duty.

     

    David

    This is a great feature that will truly help many people out and reduce the amount of time to hook up in addition to the amount of damage to bumpers and the vehicles due to hitting the trailers.

    This is very cool technology as I hope people finally understand that having the back of a truck or SUV sag or trailer tip up in the front is not the right way to drive. Level, balanced out is the right way.

     

    Gotta give Kudos to ford for getting this out there.

