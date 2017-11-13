Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Ford C-Max Energi Is Done, C-Max Hybrid To Follow Sometime Next Year

    Ford has quietly ended production of the C-Max Energi plug-in hybrid and will be ending C-Max Hybrid production sometime next year at their Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, MI.

    "Ford C-Max Energi production has ended," said Dan Jones, Ford's North America Car Communications Manager to Green Car Reports.

    "We will continue to make C-Max Hybrid [models] at [the] Michigan Assembly Plant until mid-2018."

    The C-Max Hybrid and Energi were introduced in late 2012 as 2013 model year vehicles to take on the likes of the Toyota Prius. But the two models would be hit with a double whammy. First was a number of complaints and lawsuits from owners saying the real-world fuel economy didn't match up with EPA figures. Ford would revise the numbers for the hybrid twice, while the Energi would only be adjusted once. The second was the decline in sales. In 2013, Ford would sell 35,210 C-Max models. So far in 2017, Ford has only moved 15,512 models.

    Source: Green Car Reports


    User Feedback


    Drew Dowdell

    This was the end of a huge mistake by Ford.  The Escape should have continued as a Hybrid from the last generation.  Ford like to try and claim that the 1.6T would get the same fuel economy as a hybrid Escape but everyone knows that is hogwash.

    They had at the time the only AWD hybrid crossover available from a non-luxury brand and they squandered it. 

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    The people a few a houses down the street seem to have something for compactish CUVs..they have a C-Max, a Dodge Journey, a Nissan Juke, and a Toyota XB.    About the only C-Max I've seen lately..

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

    daves87rs

    Sorry, already knew the plants were cutting those months ago....

    It's too bad though- I liked them. (wish they would have had the slidling doors like the Mazda 5 had though)

    Though with the escape there was no need for them anyways....

