Ford C-Max Energi Is Done, C-Max Hybrid To Follow Sometime Next Year

Ford has quietly ended production of the C-Max Energi plug-in hybrid and will be ending C-Max Hybrid production sometime next year at their Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, MI.

"Ford C-Max Energi production has ended," said Dan Jones, Ford's North America Car Communications Manager to Green Car Reports.

"We will continue to make C-Max Hybrid [models] at [the] Michigan Assembly Plant until mid-2018."

The C-Max Hybrid and Energi were introduced in late 2012 as 2013 model year vehicles to take on the likes of the Toyota Prius. But the two models would be hit with a double whammy. First was a number of complaints and lawsuits from owners saying the real-world fuel economy didn't match up with EPA figures. Ford would revise the numbers for the hybrid twice, while the Energi would only be adjusted once. The second was the decline in sales. In 2013, Ford would sell 35,210 C-Max models. So far in 2017, Ford has only moved 15,512 models.

Source: Green Car Reports