Ford Closes out 2022 With Extreme Performance Limited Edition GT Mk IV

1967 was a magical year for Ford Motor Co and their desire to dominate the 24hrs Lemans.

Fords desire to dominate the 24 after being snubbed by Ferrari led to the ultimate auto competition. One that has gone down in history as the biggest loss for Ferrari, the biggest win for Ford Motor Co.

From the onset, the attention to detail was exceptional for Team Ford.

All this work ended up in producing a race car that has stuck in the dreams of many gearheads. The Ford GT Mk IV race car.

Today we introduce you to the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV track-only model. Ford GT's highest-level of performance, handling and advanced technology due to the unique custom engine, transmission, aerodynamic design and chassis with longer wheelbase.

Ford has learned so much since 1967 and with that, this 2023 Ford GT Mk IV features a specially engineered twin-turbo EcoBoost engine targeting more than 800 horsepower, race transmission, carbon fiber "long tail" body, plus Multimatic's Adaptive Spool Valve (ASV) suspension.

This race car is now available to order, production will be limited to 67 hand-built supercars, a number to honor the original 1967 GT Mk IV race car.

To quote the Ford Press Release:

The new Ford GT Mk IV nods to the year that the original Mk IV won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with just 67 of the hand-built supercars to be produced at Multimatic’s facility in Markham, Ontario. A new client application process (https://www.ford.com/performance/gt/mk-iv/) will begin for this $1.7M supercar (starting MSRP), with client selections confirmed in the first-quarter of 2023. Deliveries will begin in late spring 2023.

As a race car that was built to dominate the global endurance race circuit of 1967, todays 2023 version is built to do the same.

To quote Mark Ruchbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports:

“The original GT Mk IV held nothing back for max track performance, and the new Ford GT Mk IV brings it in the same way,” “With an even higher-level of motorsport engineering and performance, plus a completely new carbon fiber body that is functional and striking, the Mk IV is the ultimate sendoff of the third-generation supercar.”