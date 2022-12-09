Jump to content
    Ford Closes out 2022 With Extreme Performance Limited Edition GT Mk IV

      Ford has chosen to close out 2022 with a final track-only model of a 2023 Ford GT Mk IV, check it out.

    1967 was a magical year for Ford Motor Co and their desire to dominate the 24hrs Lemans. 

    1967 Ford GT MK IV Heritage _03.jpg

    Fords desire to dominate the 24 after being snubbed by Ferrari led to the ultimate auto competition. One that has gone down in history as the biggest loss for Ferrari, the biggest win for Ford Motor Co.

    From the onset, the attention to detail was exceptional for Team Ford.

    1967 Ford GT MK IV Heritage _02.jpg

    All this work ended up in producing a race car that has stuck in the dreams of many gearheads. The Ford GT Mk IV race car.

    1967 Ford GT MK IV Heritage _08.jpg1967 Ford GT MK IV Heritage _07.jpg

    Today we introduce you to the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV track-only model. Ford GT's highest-level of performance, handling and advanced technology due to the unique custom engine, transmission, aerodynamic design and chassis with longer wheelbase.

    2023 Ford GT Mk IV_02.jpg

    Ford has learned so much since 1967 and with that, this 2023 Ford GT Mk IV features a specially engineered twin-turbo EcoBoost engine targeting more than 800 horsepower, race transmission, carbon fiber "long tail" body, plus Multimatic's Adaptive Spool Valve (ASV) suspension.

    2023 Ford GT Mk IV_01.jpg2023 Ford GT Mk IV_05.jpg

    This race car is now available to order, production will be limited to 67 hand-built supercars, a number to honor the original 1967 GT Mk IV race car.

    To quote the Ford Press Release:

    The new Ford GT Mk IV nods to the year that the original Mk IV won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with just 67 of the hand-built supercars to be produced at Multimatic’s facility in Markham, Ontario. A new client application process (https://www.ford.com/performance/gt/mk-iv/) will begin for this $1.7M supercar (starting MSRP), with client selections confirmed in the first-quarter of 2023. Deliveries will begin in late spring 2023.

    2023 Ford GT Mk IV_04.jpg

    As a race car that was built to dominate the global endurance race circuit of 1967, todays 2023 version is built to do the same.

    2023 Ford GT Mk IV_03.jpg

    To quote Mark Ruchbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports:

    “The original GT Mk IV held nothing back for max track performance, and the new Ford GT Mk IV brings it in the same way,” “With an even higher-level of motorsport engineering and performance, plus a completely new carbon fiber body that is functional and striking, the Mk IV is the ultimate sendoff of the third-generation supercar.”

    GT-Mk IV logo.png

    ccap41

    Is it me or does this sound like a potential V8..? I know it's just a fingers-crossed thing but it seems a little odd to say the output without the engine configuration.

    "The heart of the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV is a specially-engineered twin-turbo Ford EcoBoost® engine, targeted to deliver more than 800 horsepower."

    David
    17 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Is it me or does this sound like a potential V8..? I know it's just a fingers-crossed thing but it seems a little odd to say the output without the engine configuration.

    "The heart of the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV is a specially-engineered twin-turbo Ford EcoBoost® engine, targeted to deliver more than 800 horsepower."

    I thought all the GTs Ford has created to date since they started building modern GTs were Twin-Turbo V6's. 

    Knowing that companies had drag cars using the GM Quad 4 with 1,200 HP, I see no reason they could not get 800 plus out of a TTV6.

    ccap41
    22 minutes ago, David said:

    I thought all the GTs Ford has created to date since they started building modern GTs were Twin-Turbo V6's. 

    Knowing that companies had drag cars using the GM Quad 4 with 1,200 HP, I see no reason they could not get 800 plus out of a TTV6.

    Yes, they've all been an EcoBoost V6. 

    I just found it odd that they didn't mention it being a V6. 

    David
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    Yes, they've all been an EcoBoost V6. 

    I just found it odd that they didn't mention it being a V6. 

    🤔 Wonder if they figure at this point, everyone knows EcoBoost in the Trucks, Cars, SUVs is a V6?

    ccap41
    3 minutes ago, David said:

    🤔 Wonder if they figure at this point, everyone knows EcoBoost in the Trucks, Cars, SUVs is a V6?

    It isn't though. They have multiple I4's and an I3 as well that are all EcoBoosts. 

    David
    10 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    It isn't though. They have multiple I4's and an I3 as well that are all EcoBoosts. 

    I honestly thought that they had a different name. WoW, yup I would then agree that it is weird that they do not clearly state the motor size.

    ccap41
    5 minutes ago, David said:

    I honestly thought that they had a different name. WoW, yup I would then agree that it is weird that they do not clearly state the motor size.

    Yeah, Ferd brands anything non-Super Duty, with a turbo, as an EcoBoost. 

    oldshurst442
    9 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    Is it me or does this sound like a potential V8..? I know it's just a fingers-crossed thing but it seems a little odd to say the output without the engine configuration.

    "The heart of the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV is a specially-engineered twin-turbo Ford EcoBoost® engine, targeted to deliver more than 800 horsepower."

    I have gotten over the "shoulda had a V8"  thing a long time ago.    And I believe it never bothered you that the GT had a turbo 6 to begin with.  But also like you, I always had my fingers crossed for a V8 in the GT.  The Voodoo was my prayers.  

    So when I came upon your post, it got me thinking...

    Although I too am familiar with FoMoCo's marketing, I came to the conclusion as how you stated further on from this post that FoMoCo markets all 4 and 6 cylinders as Ecoboost.  So this piece of news of stating it as an 800 horsepower Ecoboosted engine concluded for me that it would be a V6.

    So I did some googling and it lead me to Road&Track

    https://www.roadandtrack.com/news/a42191634/ford-gt-mkiv/

     

    Quote

    "As with all previous versions of the current GT, the MkIV was developed in collaboration with engineering firm Multimatic, which will build the cars at its Markham, Ontario facility. A larger version of the GT's twin-turbo V-6 is responsible for pushing the power output far beyond the 700 hp of the GT MkII track car and the 647 hp of the GT road car (to say nothing of the Balance of Performance-limited 500-or-so hp of the GT race car), and it's paired with a racing sequential gearbox."

     

    I am NOT disappointed at all.  Au contraire. I am SUPER stoked to have this car be sold AT THE SAME time as the Corvette Z06!!!  Yes!  I WISH it HAD a V8. SURE!  It would have been noice!  But the bigger picture here, the nicer BETTER picture is that TWO mid-engined American supercars are to be sold side by side to take on the world as a last farewell to the internal combustion engine.

    And what a way to say good-bye!  The GT wasnt even supposed to be sold in 2023. Its production run was supposed to end just before the C8's would commence.    800HP from a twin turbo V6?  Phoquin' A I say!    Say what you want about the marketing name of Ecoboost. Say what you wanna say plastering THAT name on ANY turbo 4 and 6 cylinder.   This particular 6 that was the basis of countless of F150s-the RAPTOR mainly (and the Raptor got the same whining forcing Ford to compy with a V8 because Dodge created the TRX), Taurus SHOs and the GT, its a legend of an engine and its a shame Ford doesnt get ANY credit for it.  So with this GT MkIV, it puts an exclamation mark on its existance and hopefully a phoque you to all that still bitch about the GT not having a V8! 

     

    THAT is my take on it! 

    Edited by oldshurst442
    ccap41
    On 12/9/2022 at 9:30 PM, oldshurst442 said:

    I have gotten over the "shoulda had a V8"  thing a long time ago.    And I believe it never bothered you that the GT had a turbo 6 to begin with.  But also like you, I always had my fingers crossed for a V8 in the GT.  The Voodoo was my prayers. 

    I understood the reasoning(s) behind the V6 but, like EVERYBODY else, still wanted/preferred a V8. 

