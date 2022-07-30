Ford F-150 Lighting Pro SSV, Americas First Electric Purpose-Built Police Truck

For 70 years, Ford has been providing police departments with special vehicles to serve and protect communities. More than 12,000 police departments across the United States and other global places have used Ford Police Vehicles making it the bestselling lineup against other police vehicles according to Ford. The company attributes this success and customer loyalty to the automaker's close collaboration with its customers via the Ford Police Advisory Board.

Nate Oscarson, Ford Pro National government sales manager stated the following:

“We're proud to offer America’s first electric police pickup truck to local government customers who can use the truck’s game-changing technology to help improve their productivity,” “Pro Power Onboard can serve as a mobile power source to light up evening accident scenes on the highway, the electric powertrain helps to potentially reduce costs associated with fuel and scheduled maintenance needs and the Mega Power Frunk provides extra lockable storage on top of purpose-built police additions our customers have come to expect from the leader in police vehicles.”

To quote the Ford Press release about the F-150 Lighting Pro SSV:

The F-150 Lightning Pro SSV is designed to handle specialized departmental needs outside of pursuit situations, such as assisting at an accident or crime scene or giving departments the ability to tow a boat or trailer. Purpose-built features from F-150 Police Responder® include:

Police-grade heavy-duty cloth seats with reduced bolsters to help holstered officers enter and exit the vehicle more easily

Built-in steel intrusion plates in the front seatbacks.

Available red/blue, amber/white roof-mounted LED warning beacons

An upfit-friendly reinforced instrument panel top tray for easy mounting of police equipment

Easy-to-clean vinyl rear seats and vinyl flooring

Standard features include:

Interior: 12-inch digital cluster screen and 12-inch landscape-style touchscreen on the center stack

Exterior: Mega Power Frunk gives officers 14.1 cubic feet of lockable cargo area in the front and offers easy access for upfitters to locate a 220-amp DC-DC power source

Targeted performance and capability: 452 horsepower, 775 lb.-ft. of torque, 7,700-pound towing capacity and 2,235 maximum payload with a standard-range battery, and sub-four-second 0-60 mph acceleration, 580 horsepower, 775 lb.-ft. of torque, and 10,000-pound towing capability with the extended-range battery

Technology: Intelligent Range, SYNC® 4, over-the-air Ford Power Up software updates and Ford Co-Pilot360™ technology, including Automatic Emergency Braking and Blindspot Information System (BLIS®) with Cross-Traffic Alert

Ford Pro SSV customers also benefit from access to the following:

Available Ford E-Telematics which delivers manufacturer-grade information, insights and solutions on potential solutions on fuel management, vehicle health and more

which delivers manufacturer-grade information, insights and solutions on potential solutions on fuel management, vehicle health and more Established network of more than 650 electric vehicle-certified Ford Commercial Vehicle Centers across the United States, offering sales, service, financing and charging solutions, as well as 2,300 Ford electric vehicle-certified dealers.

Consultative services related to charging installation and operation, data management and digital services

Ford Pro, through its commercial lending arm FinSimple, offers flexible financing options for municipalities for vehicles as well as for charging solutions including depot installation, hardware and software to assist in the transition to electrified fleets

, through its commercial lending arm FinSimple , offers flexible financing options for municipalities for vehicles as well as for charging solutions including depot installation, hardware and software to assist in the transition to electrified fleets Ford Pro’s Body Builder Advisory Service – a complimentary resource with guides and the latest information on how to add specialty tools and aftermarket equipment

More information on 2023 F-150 Lightning, including range, will be released later this summer.

Ford released the following video above and pictures below along with a dedicated web page to this truck.

Utility, ease of cleaning, maintenance, a focus on delivering on the job is what this truck is all about.

Ford is very proud in stating that the Ford Pro Platform of connected vehicles, software and services, include both ICE and EV as they all come pre-configured to seamlessly connect to a department's existing fleet of Ford and non-Ford internal combustion engine and battery-electric vehicles, chargers and fleet management software. Police departments use of these tools together result in potentially lowering costs and improved uptime across the police fleet of vehicles.