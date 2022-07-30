Jump to content
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Ford F-150 Lighting Pro SSV, Americas First Electric Purpose-Built Police Truck

      You knew it was only time, Ford has stepped up in guiding cities to the EV future with the release of the F-150 Lighting Pro Special Service Vehicle (SSV).

    For 70 years, Ford has been providing police departments with special vehicles to serve and protect communities. More than 12,000 police departments across the United States and other global places have used Ford Police Vehicles making it the bestselling lineup against other police vehicles according to Ford. The company attributes this success and customer loyalty to the automaker's close collaboration with its customers via the Ford Police Advisory Board.

    Nate Oscarson, Ford Pro National government sales manager stated the following:

    “We're proud to offer America’s first electric police pickup truck to local government customers who can use the truck’s game-changing technology to help improve their productivity,” “Pro Power Onboard can serve as a mobile power source to light up evening accident scenes on the highway, the electric powertrain helps to potentially reduce costs associated with fuel and scheduled maintenance needs and the Mega Power Frunk provides extra lockable storage on top of purpose-built police additions our customers have come to expect from the leader in police vehicles.” 

    To quote the Ford Press release about the F-150 Lighting Pro SSV:

    The F-150 Lightning Pro SSV is designed to handle specialized departmental needs outside of pursuit situations, such as assisting at an accident or crime scene or giving departments the ability to tow a boat or trailer. Purpose-built features from F-150 Police Responder® include:

    • Police-grade heavy-duty cloth seats with reduced bolsters to help holstered officers enter and exit the vehicle more easily
    • Built-in steel intrusion plates in the front seatbacks.
    • Available red/blue, amber/white roof-mounted LED warning beacons
    • An upfit-friendly reinforced instrument panel top tray for easy mounting of police equipment
    • Easy-to-clean vinyl rear seats and vinyl flooring

    Standard features include:

    • Interior: 12-inch digital cluster screen and 12-inch landscape-style touchscreen on the center stack 
    • Exterior: Mega Power Frunk gives officers 14.1 cubic feet of lockable cargo area in the front and offers easy access for upfitters to locate a 220-amp DC-DC power source
    • Targeted performance and capability: 452 horsepower, 775 lb.-ft. of torque, 7,700-pound towing capacity and 2,235 maximum payload with a standard-range battery, and sub-four-second 0-60 mph acceleration, 580 horsepower, 775 lb.-ft. of torque, and 10,000-pound towing capability with the extended-range battery
    • Technology: Intelligent Range, SYNC® 4, over-the-air Ford Power Up software updates and Ford Co-Pilot360 technology, including Automatic Emergency Braking and Blindspot Information System (BLIS®) with Cross-Traffic Alert

    Ford Pro SSV customers also benefit from access to the following:

    • Available Ford E-Telematics™10 which delivers manufacturer-grade information, insights and solutions on potential solutions on fuel management, vehicle health and more
    • Established network of more than 650 electric vehicle-certified Ford Commercial Vehicle Centers across the United States, offering sales, service, financing and charging solutions, as well as 2,300 Ford electric vehicle-certified dealers.
    • Consultative services related to charging installation and operation, data management and digital services
    • Ford Pro, through its commercial lending arm FinSimple, offers flexible financing options for municipalities for vehicles as well as for charging solutions including depot installation, hardware and software to assist in the transition to electrified fleets
    • Ford Pro’s Body Builder Advisory Service – a complimentary resource with guides and the latest information on how to add specialty tools and aftermarket equipment

    More information on 2023 F-150 Lightning, including range, will be released later this summer.

    Ford released the following video above and pictures below along with a dedicated web page to this truck.

    http://www.ford.com/police-vehicles/ssv/

    Ford Media Images:

    Utility, ease of cleaning, maintenance, a focus on delivering on the job is what this truck is all about.

    Ford is very proud in stating that the Ford Pro Platform of connected vehicles, software and services, include both ICE and EV as they all come pre-configured to seamlessly connect to a department's existing fleet of Ford and non-Ford internal combustion engine and battery-electric vehicles, chargers and fleet management software. Police departments use of these tools together result in potentially lowering costs and improved uptime across the police fleet of vehicles.

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    There are no comments to display.



    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

  • Posts

    • surreal1272
      Chevrolet News:All-New 2023 Chevrolet Colorado goes All Turbo

      By surreal1272 · Posted

      I knew there were other options out but it kind of proves my point about CVTs. It takes overcomplicating it with double units or as an assist to a primary running transmission. One of the original points of the CVT was it's supposed simplicity and fewer moving parts to break (cheaper) yet the only way to make it livable is to modify it from its simplicity.  On the flip side, they are far ahead the hybrid front so it makes double sense to port one over tot eh Tacoma, especially given the addition of one to the Tundra. Chevy does not necessarily need a hybrid when their full size brother no longer offer one and the EV version of it is coming in a year or so. There just isn't a good business case for a hybrid IMO.
    • NINETY EIGHT REGENCY
      Ep. 39 Rise of China Part II: Copycat Car Era

      By NINETY EIGHT REGENCY · Posted

    • David
      Chevrolet News:All-New 2023 Chevrolet Colorado goes All Turbo

      By David · Posted

      Makes sense that Toyota would use their old hybrid systems from the Prius line as they are so far behind on the EV front. This is the only way to offer something competitive to the market as they scramble to get going on EVs. GM choose to not go the Hybrid route but focus on the EV route and I think it will serve them well as the various stories of the Cadillac Dealer meeting seems to show that GM has a heavy stable of EVs coming and Cadillac is going to lead in this effort ahead of the Asian or European brands. https://www.linkedin.com/posts/activity-6957783447205478400-37dt?utm_source=linkedin_share&utm_medium=member_desktop_web I would be willing to bet since Cadillac has stated they will have much more announcements this coming fall that we will see various new models including even the electric Escalade at this show possibly. Home | 2022 Cadillac Fall Festival I would also be willing to say that GM will probably be first to have a mid-size EV truck as the Silverado is looking good, I can easily see them scale this down to mid-size which would sell hot for them too. B-roll--Chevrolet-Silverado-EV-engineering-vehicle.mp4    
    • David
      Ford News: Ford F-150 Lighting Pro SSV, Americas First Electric Purpose-Built Police Truck

      By David · Posted

      For 70 years, Ford has been providing police departments with special vehicles to serve and protect communities. More than 12,000 police departments across the United States and other global places have used Ford Police Vehicles making it the bestselling lineup against other police vehicles according to Ford. The company attributes this success and customer loyalty to the automaker's close collaboration with its customers via the Ford Police Advisory Board. Nate Oscarson, Ford Pro National government sales manager stated the following: “We're proud to offer America’s first electric police pickup truck to local government customers who can use the truck’s game-changing technology to help improve their productivity,” “Pro Power Onboard can serve as a mobile power source to light up evening accident scenes on the highway, the electric powertrain helps to potentially reduce costs associated with fuel and scheduled maintenance needs and the Mega Power Frunk provides extra lockable storage on top of purpose-built police additions our customers have come to expect from the leader in police vehicles.”  To quote the Ford Press release about the F-150 Lighting Pro SSV: The F-150 Lightning Pro SSV is designed to handle specialized departmental needs outside of pursuit situations, such as assisting at an accident or crime scene or giving departments the ability to tow a boat or trailer. Purpose-built features from F-150 Police Responder® include: Police-grade heavy-duty cloth seats with reduced bolsters to help holstered officers enter and exit the vehicle more easily Built-in steel intrusion plates in the front seatbacks. Available red/blue, amber/white roof-mounted LED warning beacons An upfit-friendly reinforced instrument panel top tray for easy mounting of police equipment Easy-to-clean vinyl rear seats and vinyl flooring Standard features include: Interior: 12-inch digital cluster screen and 12-inch landscape-style touchscreen on the center stack  Exterior: Mega Power Frunk gives officers 14.1 cubic feet of lockable cargo area in the front and offers easy access for upfitters to locate a 220-amp DC-DC power source Targeted performance and capability: 452 horsepower, 775 lb.-ft. of torque, 7,700-pound towing capacity and 2,235 maximum payload with a standard-range battery, and sub-four-second 0-60 mph acceleration, 580 horsepower, 775 lb.-ft. of torque, and 10,000-pound towing capability with the extended-range battery Technology: Intelligent Range, SYNC® 4, over-the-air Ford Power Up software updates and Ford Co-Pilot360™ technology, including Automatic Emergency Braking and Blindspot Information System (BLIS®) with Cross-Traffic Alert Ford Pro SSV customers also benefit from access to the following: Available Ford E-Telematics™10 which delivers manufacturer-grade information, insights and solutions on potential solutions on fuel management, vehicle health and more Established network of more than 650 electric vehicle-certified Ford Commercial Vehicle Centers across the United States, offering sales, service, financing and charging solutions, as well as 2,300 Ford electric vehicle-certified dealers. Consultative services related to charging installation and operation, data management and digital services Ford Pro™, through its commercial lending arm FinSimple™, offers flexible financing options for municipalities for vehicles as well as for charging solutions including depot installation, hardware and software to assist in the transition to electrified fleets Ford Pro’s Body Builder Advisory Service – a complimentary resource with guides and the latest information on how to add specialty tools and aftermarket equipment More information on 2023 F-150 Lightning, including range, will be released later this summer. Ford released the following video above and pictures below along with a dedicated web page to this truck. http://www.ford.com/police-vehicles/ssv/ Ford Media Images: Utility, ease of cleaning, maintenance, a focus on delivering on the job is what this truck is all about. Ford is very proud in stating that the Ford Pro Platform of connected vehicles, software and services, include both ICE and EV as they all come pre-configured to seamlessly connect to a department's existing fleet of Ford and non-Ford internal combustion engine and battery-electric vehicles, chargers and fleet management software. Police departments use of these tools together result in potentially lowering costs and improved uptime across the police fleet of vehicles. View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Chevrolet News:All-New 2023 Chevrolet Colorado goes All Turbo

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      All of those are the rubber band style CVT.  None of them are planetary. The only planetary CVTs that I can think of are inside the 2-mode Tahoe/Yukon/Escalade, but those also are tied to traditional automatics, yes both in a single unit. They have an unusual but not unpleasant acceleration  The CT6 PHEV uses 2 planetary eCVTs plus one non-electric planetary CVT. Strangest “shifting” pattern of all because the engine can go on and off at anytime, but it does feel like there are gears doing work in there . It was the next generation of Voltec but used ICE for additional performance while Voltec was only used electric propulsion 

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. z28luvr01
      z28luvr01
      (44 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...