  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Ford Launching Investigation Into Its Own Emissions Certifications

      Hires an outside firm to investigate.

    Ford is launching an investigation into its own emissions and fuel economy certification process according to a statement released by the company.  The issue was brought to light back in September when a number of employees reported concerns through Ford's internal Speak Up channel.

    The concern surrounds Road Load, a vehicle-specific resistance level used in dynamometer testing. Too much or too little resistance will alter the results of the emissions and fuel economy. Road load is determined through engineering estimates that are then validated on the track.  Ford is evaluating changes to the road load determination process.

    The company is quick to point out that none of the potential concerns involve the use of defeat devices and that no determination has been made on the need to restate Ford's fuel economy or emissions labels. 

    Ford has hired an outside firm to conduct an investigation into Ford's current processes and has shared their findings with both the EPA and CARB.

    The first vehicle to be re-evaluated is the 2019 Ford Ranger with others to follow.

    Edited by Drew Dowdell


    Source: Ford Media

    ocnblu

    Edmunds just put the Ranger THIRD (aka LAST PLACE) in a comparison test with Tacoma and Colorado.  Colorado came out on top.  I think Motor Trend also put Colorado on top in a similar test.  My mild obsession with having the "latest thing" has been shattered.

