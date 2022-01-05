FORD Motor Company was hitting on all cylinders and battery packs as they ended 2021 on a high note.

Best-Selling Automaker in Q4 2021

#2 in electric vehicle sales for 2021

F-Series Best-Selling Truck for 45th year in a Row and Best-Selling Vehicle for 40th year straight

SUVs grew market share from 7.3% in 2020 to 12.3% in 2021

BEV sales grew 121.1% for total sales and 137.8% in retail sales for 2021 over 2020.

Due to becoming #2 in BEV sales, FORD has again RAMPED UP production and will now product 150,000 F150 Lightning pickups in 2021 and over 200,000 for 2023 with expected global production of 600,000 by 2024 annually.

Full manufacturing images of the production line of the F150 Lighting can be viewed here: Full Speed Ahead: Ford Planning to Nearly Double All-Electric F-150 Lightning Production to 150,000 Units Annually; First Wave of Reservation Holders Invited to Order

Ford released today two new videos of the F150 Lighting and the pre-production assembly line.

2022-Ford-F-150-Lightning-B-Roll.mp4 Ford-Rouge-Electric-Vehicle-Center-Broll.mp4

Ford Best-Selling Automaker in Q4; Becomes No. 2 for Electric Vehicle Sales for 2021; F-Series Best-Selling Truck for 45th Year In Row and Best-Selling Vehicle for 40th straight year; SUV Share Expands | Ford Media Center

Full Speed Ahead: Ford Planning to Nearly Double All-Electric F-150 Lightning Production to 150,000 Units Annually; First Wave of Reservation Holders Invited to Order | Ford Media Center

December 2021 Press Release (ford.com)