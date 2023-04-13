Ford Super Cobra Jet 1800 Makes Its World Debute

Welcome to the Super Cobra Jet 1800:
- The improved electric drag racer features a new transmission, redone battery system, revised rear end setup and fresh control and data gathering systems.
- MLe Racecar’s Pat McCue is planned to be in the driver’s seat for the record-setting attempts at an NHRA event later this season.
Today, Ford Performance unveiled the continued evolution of its electric-powered motorsports efforts with the Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800, an aggressive revision to the NHRA world record-holding Mustang Cobra Jet 1400. It is targeted to best the Cobra Jet 1400’s standing world record for full-bodied electric vehicles in the quarter-mile, 8.128 seconds at 171.97 miles per hour.
In June of 2021, Bob Tasca III drove the Cobra Jet 1400 to its reigning time in Norwalk, Ohio. The vehicle, originally built as a collaborative effort between Ford Performance, MLe Racecars, AEM-EV, Cascadia Motion and Watson Engineering, was then ready for its next challenge.
The Ford Performance led team went back to the drawing board and poured their effort into revisions and upgrades to the chassis, powertrain and control systems. To match this work, Ford Performance brought back the famed Super Cobra Jet name, first offered on 1969 model year Mustangs as an improvement to the standard Cobra Jet package.
“We’re always looking to push ourselves in every corner of the motorsport world,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “Drag racing remains a key proving ground for our products and technology, and we’re excited to not only try to best our own record in the quarter-mile, but to further showcase ongoing development we continue to make across the entire electric vehicle landscape.”
The Super Cobra Jet 1800 utilizes the same four PN-250-DZR inverters coupled to two double-stacked DS-250-115 motor pairings as before, but now attached to a new transmission from Liberty and powered by an entirely redone, lighter weight battery system designed by Ford Performance and MLe Racecars. The power is sent to an MLe Racecars-revised rear end featuring improved suspension geometry from PMR and larger Mickey Thompson drag radials to optimize launches.
The entire dance is managed by Ford Performance proprietary control software running on AEM-EV hardware, with a new data acquisition system, dash and power distribution system all designed in-house.
“Our changes have made significant improvements to the car, including removing hundreds of pounds in weight and increasing horsepower to 1800,” explained Rushbrook.
On top of going for a new full-bodied electric vehicle record, the Super Cobra Jet 1800 will also attempt to claim records for fastest electric vehicle 0-60 mph and fastest two-wheel drive electric vehicle 0-60 during an NHRA event later this season. MLe Racecar’s cofounder and official program test driver Pat McCue is planned to be in the driver’s seat.
