    Ford's Newest Police Vehicle Plugs-In

      Another green option pops-up for police departments

    Ford is expanding their green options to governments with the launch of the Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan. The model will be positioned for those who don't need a pursuit-rated vehicle such as Police and Fire Chiefs, detectives, and other government officials.

    Based on the Fusion Energi, the Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan comes with the 2.0L Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder and a larger 7.6-kWh lithium-ion battery. Ford says the electric range of 21 miles should be enough for most folks to get through a shift without needing a recharge. If the battery does become depleted, the gas engine will kick on to provide a total range of over 500 miles.

    “This is the first Ford police vehicle that can potentially get through an entire shift using no gasoline whatsoever. Anyone can plug this in to any wall outlet to run gas- and emissions-free on battery-only operation,” said Stephen Tyler, Ford police brand marketing manager.

    Recharging is said to take about 7 hours from a conventional 110-volt outlet or 2.5 hours when using a 240-volt charger.

    Ford has fitted a number of features for those wearing a badge. The front seats come upholstered in heavy-duty cloth and feature smaller side bolsters for improved comfort. Anti-stab plates are installed in the backside of the front seats to provide extra protection. Optional equipment includes spot lights, storage vault for the trunk, and a dark-car feature that turns completely turns off all interior lighting for surveillance purposes.

    The order books for the Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan open next month with deliveries beginning next summer.

    Source: Ford
    FORD LAUNCHES ITS FIRST PLUG-IN HYBRID VEHICLE FOR POLICE AND GOVERNMENT CUSTOMERS

    • New Ford police vehicle debuts offering battery-only electric mode, plus the driving range of a gasoline-electric hybrid
    • New vehicle designed for police and fire chiefs, detectives, and other non-pursuit law enforcement personnel
    • 7.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery propels new police Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan up to 21 miles on a charge and up to 85 mph on battery power alone; new offering brings the added flexibility of a full hybrid-electric powertrain with a range surpassing 500 miles

    DEARBORN, Mich., Nov. 20, 2017 – Earlier this year, Ford revealed the world’s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid police vehicle. Today, the company is giving law enforcement an even more efficient option with the reveal of a plug-in hybrid vehicle capable of driving up to 21 miles without a drop of gas.

    The Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan, the first plug-in hybrid police vehicle from Ford, is designed for police and fire chiefs, detectives, and other government personnel whose jobs don’t require a pursuit-rated vehicle.

    “This is the first Ford police vehicle that can potentially get through an entire shift using no gasoline whatsoever,” said Stephen Tyler, Ford police brand marketing manager. “Anyone can plug this in to any wall outlet to run gas- and emissions-free on battery-only operation.”

    The vehicle’s 3.3-kilowatt onboard charger allows agencies to fully charge the 7.6-kilowatt-hour battery in just 2.5 hours on a 240-volt, level-two charger. But Ford is confident most agencies won’t need anything more than a regular 120-volt wall outlet to recharge. The lithium-ion battery can move the vehicle up to 21 miles on a single charge and up to 85 mph on battery power alone. Once the battery runs down, the vehicle is powered by its gasoline-electric hybrid powerplant – with a range surpassing 500 miles – eliminating any concerns of range anxiety typically associated with battery-only electrics.

    The custom interior features heavy-duty cloth front seats with reduced bolsters, for officer comfort, and rear anti-stab plates, plus vinyl rear seating and flooring. Other highlights include a reinforced top tray for mounting equipment, metal console mounting plate, red and white task lighting in the overhead console, police engine-idle feature, unique alloy wheels and an auxiliary power distribution box in the trunk.

    Several unique options are available for the Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan, including a driver spot lamp, a trunk storage vault, trunk ventilation system, and a rear door control-disabling feature. A special dark-car feature turns off interior lighting and allows the dash cluster to be dimmed 100 percent for surveillance, and several emergency lighting packages like those found on other Ford police vehicles are also available.

    The new Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan joins two other Ford police vehicles revealed this year – Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan and F-150 Police Responder. Recently, both successfully completed rigorous testing conducted by Michigan State Police at Grattan Raceway in Belding, Michigan, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

    Customers will be able to order the Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan in December with sales starting next summer.


    dfelt

    Interesting the Anti-Stab plates. Guess they figure a cop will not do their job, put a criminal in the back with a knife. Crazy.

    I figure they would have a full stable of options for the police, fire and rescue, but I guess not. 

    Be interesting to see what or if GM does something.

    riviera74

    It is more likely that FCA will keep the Charger and modify that for police duty even more than they do now.  I doubt GM will do much for police CARS.  SUVs, on the other hand, GM might compete in.  Around here, I have seen some Ford Explorers converted to police duty as Sheriff Department vehicles in the last three years.

    A Horse With No Name
    14 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    It is more likely that FCA will keep the Charger and modify that for police duty even more than they do now.  I doubt GM will do much for police CARS.  SUVs, on the other hand, GM might compete in.  Around here, I have seen some Ford Explorers converted to police duty as Sheriff Department vehicles in the last three years.

    Around here departments seem to be going to SUV vehicles.

    William Maley
    27 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Interesting the Anti-Stab plates. Guess they figure a cop will not do their job, put a criminal in the back with a knife. Crazy.

    I figure they would have a full stable of options for the police, fire and rescue, but I guess not. 

    Be interesting to see what or if GM does something.

    Not so much they will not do their job, more of a situation of they can only do so much when searching a suspect. They can miss items from time.

    Source: A cousin who is a police officer.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    3 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Around here departments seem to be going to SUV vehicles.

    I see a lot of Explorers in use in the Cleveland suburbs..an AWD SUV makes a lot of sense in this climate.  My little suburb has a mix of Caprices and Explorers...some of the surrounding burbs and Cleveland itself still have a lot of Crown Vics in use, amazing considering how old they are now...also Impalas and Tahoes. 

    dfelt
    32 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    I see a lot of Explorers in use in the Cleveland suburbs..an AWD SUV makes a lot of sense in this climate.  My little suburb has a mix of Caprices and Explorers...some of the surrounding burbs and Cleveland itself still have a lot of Crown Vics in use, amazing considering how old they are now...also Impalas and Tahoes. 

    Washington state from a County and City standpoint has gone all SUV with the occasional Mustang or Camaro chaser.

    State Patrol still has thousands of Crown Vic's and the occasional SUV from Ford unless you're on one of the passes and they are all Ford SUV's then.

    WSP has stated they are currently reviewing for a new 10 year contract to supply WSP with Patrol auto's. Be interesting to see what they choose.

    smk4565

    This should have appeal just for the amount of money wasted with idling police cars.  Police cars are pretty much running all day, that has to cost departments a lot of gas, and in cities where the cops never top 30 mph, this could save a lot of money too.

    I also think Ford wants to ween people off the Taurus police car because it isn't long for this world.

    GM should do a Bolt police car, or else when that electric crossover comes out that a size bigger than the Bolt, that is their ticket.  Los Angles and NYC would buy them up in waves.

    Edited by smk4565

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    33 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

     

    I also think Ford wants to ween people off the Taurus police car because it isn't long for this world.

     

    On the other hand, i could see them continuing the Taurus and Explorer police versions for another decade unchanged like they did with the CV...but I wonder about the fallout from the Explorer CO2 poisoning problem and their inept recall effort will hurt them with fleet sales..

    ocnblu

    I admit I might have a fleeting thought of stabbing someone who drives a hybrid.  But I'd never follow through.  Still, better to be safe than sorry.  Our LEOs need all the help they can get these days, after nearly a decade of attacks on them from the highest source.

