Ford's Newest Police Vehicle Plugs-In

Ford is expanding their green options to governments with the launch of the Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan. The model will be positioned for those who don't need a pursuit-rated vehicle such as Police and Fire Chiefs, detectives, and other government officials.

Based on the Fusion Energi, the Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan comes with the 2.0L Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder and a larger 7.6-kWh lithium-ion battery. Ford says the electric range of 21 miles should be enough for most folks to get through a shift without needing a recharge. If the battery does become depleted, the gas engine will kick on to provide a total range of over 500 miles.

“This is the first Ford police vehicle that can potentially get through an entire shift using no gasoline whatsoever. Anyone can plug this in to any wall outlet to run gas- and emissions-free on battery-only operation,” said Stephen Tyler, Ford police brand marketing manager.

Recharging is said to take about 7 hours from a conventional 110-volt outlet or 2.5 hours when using a 240-volt charger.

Ford has fitted a number of features for those wearing a badge. The front seats come upholstered in heavy-duty cloth and feature smaller side bolsters for improved comfort. Anti-stab plates are installed in the backside of the front seats to provide extra protection. Optional equipment includes spot lights, storage vault for the trunk, and a dark-car feature that turns completely turns off all interior lighting for surveillance purposes.

The order books for the Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan open next month with deliveries beginning next summer.

Source: Ford

