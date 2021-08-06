Jump to content
    Is Ford moving to a Build to Order Format?

      Layoff's are not new, but Ford offering 1,000 employee buyouts to re-align jobs and a desire to move away from incentive house cleaning at the end of the year seems to imply a change in dealership format. Is Build to Order the new 21st century format?

    Ford month of July saw Mach-e sales grow 15.8 percent, second largest in the electric SUV segment and sales taking off for the F-150 Hybrid, Bronco and a 23 percent climb in accessory sales as Ford continues it's conquest rate over Tesla and others.

    Snag_515c8b5c.png

    Yet even as sales have climbed among a electric chip shortage, Ford has moved forward with offering employee buyouts to re-align the jobs and business model along a new path. 

    First off Ford Motor Co. has started a voluntary buyout to employees in the U.S. as they plan to cut 1,000 positions as they reconfigure for growth. The Ford+ growth plan was released / divulged at its Capital Markets Day investor even in May. This is the start of the company diving into further digital services and electric vehicle development.

    This buyout includes 6 months of salary and 6 months of health care as ford focuses on delivering products that contribute profit to the bottom line and are desired by global customers. This comes as Ford raises 2021 profit outlook.

    Ford CEO Jim Farley stated in the Quarterly results that Ford has decided to move away from Dealerships stock piling 100's of auto's especially those that have less customer demand and requiring discounts to move them at the end of the year to make a sale. Ford is focusing on dealership inventories of no more than at most 50 to 60 days if not less as Ford wants demo units and will work with dealerships to move customers to an order-based system giving the customer truly what they want rather than what some purchasing manager creates for the lot inventory.

    Farley stated they are wasting money on incentives and with chip shortages, Ford like all other OEMs is focusing on higher-margin products as Q2 of 2021 has shown with an average revenue of $5,000 per vehicle which added $1.5 billion to the operating profits of Ford. Ford sees an easing of chips which will allow them to stock pile critical components and has moved to dual-sourcing along with design interchangeability for better ease of moving internal components between product lines. 

    Ford is estimating a 30% increase in global sales at it's dealerships for the second half of the year contributing to an estimated increase in operating profits by $3.5 billion with full operating profits for the year to be between $9 and $10 billion.

    The chip shortage did cut production by about 700,000 units in Q2, yet Ford is very optimistic about the second half especially since the Ford Mach-e is on double digit growth with the bulk of the purchases custom orders.

    Snag_5159a1d1.png

    This along with Ford's six figures of F-150 Lighting Electric truck reservations now is showing that people would rather pick what they want on an auto and wait than just pull from a dealership inventory.

    Snag_5156d979.png

    This build-to-order is proving out with the large backlog of Bronco orders and the growing log of Maverick pickup orders.

    Snag_515758bb.png

    The increase in sales, profitability and an overall shift by consumers to build-to-order is allowing Ford to plan and focus company free cash flow which is estimated to be between $4 and $5 billion for 2021 directed towards acquisitions, battery production, connectivity software and accessories for life style use by Ford Customers.

    A very popular add on by Ford Ranger customers is the Tent / Canopy solution allowing people during this pandemic to get out and away from people to live life further embracing the build-to-order model.

    Snag_51587576.png

    This profitable quarter along with a shift away from incentive and heavy stock on dealership lots has been taken very positively by the stock market as Ford stock had a 3% gain in after hours trading almost reaching $15 a share.

    The rest of this year is looking good as Ford continues to product the Bronco, Bronco Sport fulfilling pre-sales, the unibody compact pickup Maverick rumbles into the market as both a Hybrid and ICE with BEV on the horizon. Mach-e sales continue to conquest Tesla sales and continues to grow the backlog of orders and in the spring the F-150 Lightning comes to market already in high demand with over 120,000 reserved so far.

    This would imply that like Tesla and Rivian, Ford future lays in a build-to-order model moving forward as Ford transitions away from ICE to a BEV portfolio.

    Ford offers buyouts to salaried workers in effort to shed 1,000 jobs | Automotive News (autonews.com)

    Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales Grew 15.8 Percent in July, Second Largest In Electric SUV Segment; New Vehicle Launches of F-150 Hybrid, Bronco, Mustang Mach-E Expand Ford’s Competitive Conquest Rate; Ford Accessory Business Climbs 23 percent, On Track To Post New Record | Ford Media Center

    July Sales (ford.com)

    Ford raises 2021 profit outlook, eyes shift to build-to-order | Reuters

    Ford says reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup top 120,000 (cnbc.com)

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    balthazar

    Custom-ordered vehicles have been a thing since Day 1. 

    The huge associated issue always has been the wait time - in a day of people paying extra to get their dog treats and paper towels within 24 hrs... one wonders how making a hard shift toward making folk wait 3-5 months (or longer) to get a vehicle will pan out.

    Another couple of factors are ~ 
    • most buyers aren't as picky about getting a very specifically outfitted vehicle. Some are, most are not. As vehicles continue to homogenize and draw close to a median-build, this factor will increase.
    • some folk need a vehicle immediately when theirs melts down. Lower vehicle inventories decrease choices.
    • you'll pay more to custom-order because the dealers only hold the vehicle for a day off-truck, vs. discounting a vehicle that does the job but has been on-lot for 6 months. Unless direct-sales takes off, there is still the franchisee to deal with.
    • Unions / assembly plants may well see increased downtime if their product orders slow. Franchised dealer inventory is a 'flex point' that allows more stable production at the OEM end.

    I understand standing inventory has at times been problematic, and OEMs may well like to build more custom orders; - if pick ups are any indication- as people tend to spend a little more under that circumstance. It MAY benefit them... tho it does run counter to planning allocations of the same-vehicle on a given line.

    A balance of the two (custom & spec-built) will continue largely as it has.

    regfootball

    ideally, automakers should be geared up for fast build to order, but dealers and the legally protected existing franchise system, and hard sales model will still favor a large number of 'pre-stocked' inventory units.  Dealers like fast turning inventory and in many cases believe that well stocked inventory helps to satisfy buyer impulse.  

    The ultimate solution to this is very antithetical to what GM does.  GM packages their models terribly, so many configurations.  They leave off desirable equipment on higher packages and so the buyer has to hunt to find a theoretically loaded model that may have something other mfrs already have built into their streamlined packages by habit.

    If the bulk of the units sold had more streamlined packages like say Honda does, and then build to order, if fast responding, could build the 'non-packaged' unit in a couple weeks, I think we could satisfy the need for the dealer to make the sale on the spot when you've snagged the buyer and their credit is ripe and 'they want it that day'.  Many of the rest of the buyers simply don't have patience or are smart enough to dissect all the different ways the vehicles available are equipped.  It's just they arrived at a point in their life that they decided they would buy a new car and they are so wrapped up in the thrill of buying new that they gloss over the exact details of it.  They want little standing in the way of the point in time euphoria of signing the papers and driving off without plates on their car.  So dealers just want a bunch of stuff on the lot ready to go to give the illusion of choice.  That's why these last few months have been sucky for dealers because they don't know where their product is coming from.

    I would have loved to have bought my Buick 'build to order' then I wouldn't have had to hunt so hard for the red with tan interior but having moonroof and nav and upgraded sound I wanted (and didn't end up getting anyways).  But I was more picky then most buyers.  Dealer inventory can satisfy the non picky buyers, and build to order (fast) could fill in the gaps for those that are picky....IF THEY PLEDGE TO DO IT FAST.

    I suspect this is just Ford PR hogwash for the time being to try to appeal to Tesla fans who like to buy on the net.  I would love to buy the car on the net exactly to my specs but the dealer laws require me to get it from a dealer, and that means dickering on where to get the best price.  If I can get the best deal buying it online direct, I am good with that but I do want to test drive a similar car and I want the dealer there to service my car as well.

    Edited by regfootball
