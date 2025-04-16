Jump to content
    By G. David Felt

    Elegant Overlander for the Modern Explorer, Genesis X Gran Equator Concept

      Marrying on-road sophistication with off-road resilience, the Genesis X Gran Equator Concept bridges adventure with refinement in the 21st century.

    Genesis X Gran EquatorToday at the New York International Auto Show, Genesis unveiled the Genesis X Gran Equator Concept. A imagining of the "Athletic Elegance" design philosophy while embracing the rugged over-landing experience. Genesis has stated that this is a harmonizing contrast of elegance with ruggedness, refined comfort while embracing the spirit of exploration.

    Quoting Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer for Genesis, “It represents the orchestration of true off-road competence and uncompromising luxury, designed to enable the discovery of the world’s most breathtaking landscapes.”

    Defying traditional SUV looks, the X Gran Equator Concept delivers clean lines on an uncluttered surface. A long hood, sleek cabin, and fast C-pillar create a silhouette that defies traditional SUV conventions, while dark wheel-arch cladding and 24-inch bead lock wheels underscore its off-road readiness. The geometric auxiliary lamps and split-opening tailgate blend practicality with Genesis’ signature Two-Line headlamps, ensuring the X Gran Equator is as purposeful as it is striking.

    Genesis X Gran Equator Concept InteriorOrchestrating contrast between analog architecture and digital technologies, crafting a space that feels both functional and evocative. At the center of the cabin is a four-circle display cluster on the center stack, inspired by the dials of vintage cameras. The interior design features contrasting colors and shapes, with a preference for geometric over organic elements. The dashboard's linear architecture and absence of decorations focus the driver's attention on the journey ahead, while swiveling front seats and modular storage solutions enhance practicality.

    A symbol of endurance, agility, and refined power is what Genesis has stated they delivered in the name Equator, widely recognized as the "finest stallion" in the world of Arabian horses.

    This concept is an expansion of the Genesis lifestyle-oriented vehicles, balancing versatility with sophistication. The design language and innovative features, such as integrated roof rails, split-opening tailgate, showcases the future design potential of Genesis as it takes on the luxury brands of the world.

     

     

    Genesis X Gran Equator Concept Side View

    Genesis has not confirmed production but will be paying attention to consumer feedback as this concept travels the auto show circuit. 

     

    3 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Reminds me of the Bentley Dominator

    Bentley-Dominator-05.thumb.jpg.1124fa4c01f63198c69d0bbf54b70ed7.jpg

    Yet, it looks far sleeker than the Bentley did. Bentley Dominator was just awkward to me. 

    I like this concept fender flairs and what appears to be a huge Frunk. Overall the outside is a far better style than this Bentley. Interior I like except for the huge wall between the driver and front passenger. A bit overdone, but then they are going for the Land Rover / Discovery meets Bentley

