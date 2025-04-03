Jump to content
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    Genesis Reveals Gran Coupe and Gran Convertible Concepts at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show

      Cars are alive and well according to Genesis as the G90 Sedan sprouts coupe and convertible concepts

    Genesis Coupe and Convertible Concept from the front, parked in a row.

    Today at the SEOUL Mobility 2025 Show Genesis revealed their X Gran Coupe and Convertible Concepts. Genesis stated this is another step in the future of the Luxury division towards redefining automotive luxury and performance. This New Era of Genesis is dedicated to their global customers in sharing their aspirations for Cars and SUVs. 

    Genesis focused on these two cars that they believe will deliver what people are wanting in a car for the launchpad of driving in a new decade as Genesis looks to release new models that embody their pursuit of high-performance technology and future luxury design.

    Genesis stated that these two concepts took inspiration from the greater Mediterranean area. Specifically, the coupe was inspired by the Mediterranean olive tree and the convertible by southern European wines.

    These Genesis concepts are additional interpretation of the G90 series of Luxury cars. The Coupe showcases the Genesis way of elegance with athleticism while the convertible showcases the freedom of expression with connection to the surrounding environment.

    The X Coupe and X Convertible Concepts are adorned with Genesis’ characteristic Two-Line headlights, which extend toward the iconic Genesis Crest Grille. The 3D grille meshes are inspired by woven metal strings arranged in diamond-shaped Two-Line patterns.

    Overlooking the Genesis G90 Convertible Concept interiorThe wide lower air intakes with sculpted grille meshes emphasize the sporty character of the vehicles, while the elongated hoods create a dynamic silhouette. The widened Two-Line headlights extend to the fenders, visually enhancing the increased track width.

    Side profiles and wheel designs were purpose built to enforce a muscular dramatic stance for these cars. Aesthetics was also not forgotten as Genesis took a high-tech approach with flush Genesis logos and hidden retractable cameras, touch-less operations such as the trunk.

    From the olive tree use of veneer wood accents to crystal accents that convene a captivating display of light to bring warmth into the interior cabin, these concepts were paired with soft materials using recovered materials including wastewater used in the tanning process of the leather seats that gives a natural olive oil scent for the Coupe and a natural Cabernet Sauvignon for the convertible. These G90 Concepts in lush colors contrast drastically with the recently shown G90 Sedan Black Edition.

    Motivation in both cars is from the current G90 Twin-Turbo V6 that produces 409 horsepower, 405 lb-ft of torque with a 48V electric supercharger.

     

     

    • Agree 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    G. David Felt
    8 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Those are sweet...and colorful.  Love the interiors... 

    I love that two-tone green interior. That is hot compared to all the Blah Black interiors America and Europe has put in auto's. Love both exterior colors, I hope they go into production as I think these would sell well here in the U.S.

    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Genesis wants soooo bad to be seen as European....

     

    but yes, these are incredibly sexy.

    I can see them doing it as that front end is so well balanced compared to what BMW and Mercedes has put out that is not hitting it with the masses. The athletic stance with graceful luxury makes me see a balance that we have not had in many luxury cars, though I will also say that Cadillac V edition has this balance too imho.

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    Hot Daaaamn! These look beautiful.

    We can only hope they actually build these. We all know the take rate would be insanely low, but I feel like it would be great for the brand's image and hopefully sell other models. 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    11 hours ago, G. David Felt said:

    I can see them doing it as that front end is so well balanced compared to what BMW and Mercedes has put out that is not hitting it with the masses. The athletic stance with graceful luxury makes me see a balance that we have not had in many luxury cars, though I will also say that Cadillac V edition has this balance too imho.

    The M8 is a pretty dang good looking car, too, though. 

    Cadillac doesn't have a full size coupe like this Genesis or the M8. They don't even make the CT4-V Blackwing Coupe. 

    P90448592_highRes_bmw-m8-competition-c.jpg

    P90448618_highRes_bmw-m8-competition-c.jpg

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    G. David Felt
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    The M8 is a pretty dang good looking car, too, though. 

    Cadillac doesn't have a full size coupe like this Genesis or the M8. They don't even make the CT4-V Blackwing Coupe. 

    P90448592_highRes_bmw-m8-competition-c.jpg

    P90448618_highRes_bmw-m8-competition-c.jpg

    I will agree that is a good-looking car, but I never see them around the PNW and as such only the HUGE Kidney bean grilled cars and SUVs

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    7 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    I will agree that is a good-looking car, but I never see them around the PNW and as such only the HUGE Kidney bean grilled cars and SUVs

    There's actually an M8 coupe and M8 Gran Coupe in our parking garage at work. The coupe looks much better, imo. 

    • Thanks 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    The M8 coupe looks so much like a Mustang in profile...  I like the previous M6 Gran Coupe from about 10 years ago..

     

    Used-2015-BMW-M6-Gran-Coupe.jpg

    It's too bad Cadillac doesn't have a coupe and 4 seat convertible...something small based off the CT4 and/or a midsize CT5 based one would be great.    I wish GM had built a production version of the gorgeous El Miraj concept.

    cadillac-elmiraj-42386-1920x1080.jpg

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Here's the problem, the G90 doesn't sell, and coupes and convertibles don't sell, combing both would be a disaster.   If they did a mid-size car maybe they would have a chance, but maybe they feel like the 4-series and CLE already kind of took that space away.

    And Cadillac for sure needs to do a coupe version of whatever replaces the CT5.  I think if you took a Lyriq drivetrain and throw a coupe body on that for $70-80k range they have a winner.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    G. David Felt
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Here's the problem, the G90 doesn't sell, and coupes and convertibles don't sell, combing both would be a disaster.   If they did a mid-size car maybe they would have a chance, but maybe they feel like the 4-series and CLE already kind of took that space away.

    And Cadillac for sure needs to do a coupe version of whatever replaces the CT5.  I think if you took a Lyriq drivetrain and throw a coupe body on that for $70-80k range they have a winner.

    Yes Genesis is not as high as they were in 2017 for the G90, but they have been slowly climbing the last 3 years, so we will see how it goes. I think breaking it out as a stand alone luxury division is a smart move.

    https://carfigures.com/us-market-brand/genesis/g90

    Yet if you look at U.S. total sales of all models, Genesis has continued to increase in sales each year.

    Genesis | US Market Brands | CarFigures

    It is not a sprint, but a marathon of luxury quality autos.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    23 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Here's the problem, the G90 doesn't sell, and coupes and convertibles don't sell, combing both would be a disaster.   If they did a mid-size car maybe they would have a chance, but maybe they feel like the 4-series and CLE already kind of took that space away.

    And Cadillac for sure needs to do a coupe version of whatever replaces the CT5.  I think if you took a Lyriq drivetrain and throw a coupe body on that for $70-80k range they have a winner.

    You’re thinking in purely North American terms. China and Middle East still have decent sedan sales. It costs Genesis next to nothing to put a couple of these on a boat to the US with some GV80s. The boat is already headed that direction anyway. 
     

    As for coupes and convertibles, these are just concepts for now, but as platform flexibility increases with the move to EV, I think we will see he return of lower volume body styles like these.

    • Like 1
    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    19 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    You’re thinking in purely North American terms. China and Middle East still have decent sedan sales. It costs Genesis next to nothing to put a couple of these on a boat to the US with some GV80s. The boat is already headed that direction anyway. 
     

    As for coupes and convertibles, these are just concepts for now, but as platform flexibility increases with the move to EV, I think we will see he return of lower volume body styles like these.

    Well 25% tariff added to it, which makes a G90 like $125,000, and probably dead in the water in the US.  The Chinese have luxury cars with over 1,000 hp for less than the price of a G90.  I don't know that they are really going to compete there either.  Unless they come up with some  next gen EV tech and have full self driving and impeccable build quality or something.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    33 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Well 25% tariff added to it, which makes a G90 like $125,000, and probably dead in the water in the US.  The Chinese have luxury cars with over 1,000 hp for less than the price of a G90.  I don't know that they are really going to compete there either.  Unless they come up with some  next gen EV tech and have full self driving and impeccable build quality or something.

    No one cares about that amount of horsepower in this class. These are chauffeur driven vehicles. Up until electrics came around, most were trundling around with 2.0T 4-cylinders or diesels.  While Genesis is still relatively new to us in the the U.S., they've made such strides on interior quality that I'd put them up against MB dollar for dollar.

    The nicest of the Chinese EVs sedans, the NIO ET7 is a pretty good looking car though I kinda think it looks like a Model-3 had it's way with a Buick Envista. It would do really well in the US up against the Teslas, but it is still not playing in the luxury ballpark with Genesis (or Benz or Audi) when it comes to design and materials.  Low end EQE Sedan rival? Sure. G90 rival? No.

    • Like 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    On 4/6/2025 at 7:40 PM, Drew Dowdell said:

    The BYD Han interior does look really good.  Shame the outside looks like a 2-generations-ago Civic.

    BYD-Han-EV_8.jpg

    byd-han-front.jpg

    But this is like a Camry price point car.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×

  • google-news-icon.png



  • google-news-icon.png

  • Subscribe to Cheers & Gears

    Cheers and Gears Logo

    Since 2001 we've brought you real content and honest opinions, not AI-generated stuff with no feeling or opinions influenced by the manufacturers.

    Please consider subscribing. Subscriptions can be as little as $1.75 a month, and a paid subscription drops most ads.*
     

    You can view subscription options here.

    *a very limited number of ads contain special coupon deals for our members and will show

  • Posts

    • ccap41
      2025 Toyota Camry LE (HEV) Hybrid ... and trying it out for 3 days

      By ccap41 · Posted

      I believe the orange pieces are indications of high voltage cables, so beware of them. Haha
    • trinacriabob
      What Are You Listening To?

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      I probably need to back up and watch it sometime.  Everyone has heard about it, but I've yet to see it.  On the "to do" list.
    • G. David Felt
      What Are You Listening To?

      By G. David Felt · Posted

      Amazing musician, if he is a doctor, WOW, he also could have been a Performer, love the song and the movie. Phantom of the Opera is a very soul moving movie imho. His other covers are equally amazing.  
    • trinacriabob
      What Are You Listening To?

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      First, I had a little bit of video from violinists on the QM2 playing various pieces of music.  I relayed this passage, which sounded familiar, to friends who couldn't peg what it was because the video was a short segment where I was also panning the fairly grandiose Queen's Room.  Finally, someone pegged it and said it was something important from "Phantom of the Opera" ... nothing I'd care to sit through.  At any rate, I found one musician also covering "All I Ask of You" on a violin. This YouTube can really make a person appreciate this instrument, this instrumental piece, and the precision needed to pull this off.  The musician is a young doctor, from what I can glean through the "about" info, and plays the violin to relax.  He does incredible work!
    • trinacriabob
      2025 Toyota Camry LE (HEV) Hybrid ... and trying it out for 3 days

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      MECHANICAL PHOTOS This is the engine bay and the hood uses a prop rod.  The engine is a 2.5 liter 4-cylinder (HEV) augmented by an electric motor. The label shows conformance to all emission standards for model year 2025 and that OBD II just keeps going The orange fittings and plumbing apparently indicate what is part of the hybrid model, as was the case in a Honda Accord Hybrid I drove during the last year - - - - -  END OF PHOTOS

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we noticed you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search