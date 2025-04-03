Genesis Reveals Gran Coupe and Gran Convertible Concepts at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show

Today at the SEOUL Mobility 2025 Show Genesis revealed their X Gran Coupe and Convertible Concepts. Genesis stated this is another step in the future of the Luxury division towards redefining automotive luxury and performance. This New Era of Genesis is dedicated to their global customers in sharing their aspirations for Cars and SUVs.

Genesis focused on these two cars that they believe will deliver what people are wanting in a car for the launchpad of driving in a new decade as Genesis looks to release new models that embody their pursuit of high-performance technology and future luxury design.

Genesis stated that these two concepts took inspiration from the greater Mediterranean area. Specifically, the coupe was inspired by the Mediterranean olive tree and the convertible by southern European wines.

These Genesis concepts are additional interpretation of the G90 series of Luxury cars. The Coupe showcases the Genesis way of elegance with athleticism while the convertible showcases the freedom of expression with connection to the surrounding environment.

The X Coupe and X Convertible Concepts are adorned with Genesis’ characteristic Two-Line headlights, which extend toward the iconic Genesis Crest Grille. The 3D grille meshes are inspired by woven metal strings arranged in diamond-shaped Two-Line patterns.

The wide lower air intakes with sculpted grille meshes emphasize the sporty character of the vehicles, while the elongated hoods create a dynamic silhouette. The widened Two-Line headlights extend to the fenders, visually enhancing the increased track width.

Side profiles and wheel designs were purpose built to enforce a muscular dramatic stance for these cars. Aesthetics was also not forgotten as Genesis took a high-tech approach with flush Genesis logos and hidden retractable cameras, touch-less operations such as the trunk.

From the olive tree use of veneer wood accents to crystal accents that convene a captivating display of light to bring warmth into the interior cabin, these concepts were paired with soft materials using recovered materials including wastewater used in the tanning process of the leather seats that gives a natural olive oil scent for the Coupe and a natural Cabernet Sauvignon for the convertible. These G90 Concepts in lush colors contrast drastically with the recently shown G90 Sedan Black Edition.

Motivation in both cars is from the current G90 Twin-Turbo V6 that produces 409 horsepower, 405 lb-ft of torque with a 48V electric supercharger.