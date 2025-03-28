AT4 and Elevation trims added to 2026 GMC Sierra EV Pickup

GMC has announced the addition of the AT4 and Elevation Trims to the 2026 GMC Sierra EV pickup truck joining the current Denali trim with a starting MSRP of $64,495 that includes the $2,095 DFC (destination and freight charge).

The 2026 Sierra EV lineup has the widest selection of options. Across the trim lines you have three battery options: Standard, Extended, and Max Range. Denali trim has the option of all three battery packs, AT4 will have the choice of Extended or Max Range and the Elevation will have Standard or Extended battery range.

According to Jaclyn McQuaid, global VP for Buick GMC, two out of three Sierra pickup sales are Elevation, AT4, or Denali trim.

2026 Sierra EV AT4 is the signature off-road capable pickup. This truck offers lifted coil suspension, 35-inch all-terrain tires, trim-exclusive Terrain Mode, providing maximum maneuverability, torque, and precise control off-road. Integrated one-pedal driving with automatic braking, delivers GM's latest software advancements with cutting-edge capabilities to the GMC Sierra EV product line.

AT4 features:

2 inches of additional ground clearance

Standard 4-Wheel Steer (featuring CrabWalk)

Standard Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance technology

AT4-exclusive Forest Storm interior

Available MultiPro™ MidGate expandable bed, which offers room for hauling items nearly 11 feet in length, while still leaving room for a rear-seat passenger

Available 800 Volt DC public fast charging-capable at up to 350kW, enabling up to 100 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes

Available 10.2kW Energy Transfer Pro off-board power system, which includes 240-Volt and 120-Volt outlets in the truck bed

Red illuminated GMC front badge

Available up to 12,300 pounds max towing

Pros of the AT4

Off-road prowess

Advanced Towing Technologies

Interior Luxuries

Larger selection of options over Elevation

Cons of the AT4

Higher priced than Elevation

Higher maintenance costs due to off-road capabilities

2026 GMC Sierra EV AT4

2026 GMC Sierra EV Elevation, the trim that is all about sporty aesthetics, affordability and essential features. Elevation offers a sleek and contemporary design with body-color door handles, mirrors, and bumpers. The minimalist but bold look to be more visually appealing to a younger customer.

Elevation features:

16.8-inch diagonal center touchscreen

eTrunk™ with power-operated hood

MultiPro™ Tailgate and Available MultiPro™ MidGate

After Dark interior

18-inch machine face wheel with gloss black pocket

Available 800-volt DC fast charge-capable, up to 300kW

Available 7.2kW Energy Transfer off-boarding power system

Available Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance technology

Pros of the Elevation

Affordability compared to AT4 or Denali

Sportier aesthetics to attract younger buyers

Solid feature set at a competitive price point

Cons of the Elevation

Less luxurious, less features than AT4 or Denali

Few customization / package options

2026 GMC Sierra EV Elevation

No matter the trim level, Elevation, AT4 or Denali, the GMC Sierra EV pickup offers a 21st century technology packed cabin. A customizable dash screen for the driver followed by an interactive touch pad in the center accessible to both driver and front passenger. A logical dial that helps to move through the menu system, while still embracing the customers desire for quick changes via traditional buttons / switches for things like heat pump control and much more at the bottom of the large screen.

The GMC Sierra EV pickup battery pack comes with an 8 year or 100,000 mile warranty on the battery and electronic components. The battery pack choices are available as follows:

Standard Range Elevation Denali

Extended Range Elevation AT4 Denali

Max Range AT4 Denali



2026 GMC Sierra EV pickups are all 4WD, performance torque vectoring e4WD built with one motor front and rear. Power and Torque are as follows:

POWER

645 hp with Extended battery pack Elevation Denali

625 hp with Extended battery pack AT4

725 hp with Max Range battery pack AT4

760 hp with Max Range battery pack Denali



TORQUE

765 lb-ft - Elevation Extended Range

775 lb-ft - AT4 Extended Range and Max Range

785 lb-ft - Denali Extended Range and Max Range

MAX BED PAYLOAD

Elevation 2,250 lbs

AT4 1,950 lbs

Denali 2,250 lbs

MAX TRAILERING LOAD

12,500 lbs Elevation

12,300 lbs AT4

12,500 lbs Denali

2026 GMS Sierra EV pickups are scheduled to arrive at GMC dealerships Summer 2025 with the following MSRP/DFC