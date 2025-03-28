Jump to content
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    AT4 and Elevation trims added to 2026 GMC Sierra EV Pickup

      GMC has expanded the Sierra EV pickup line with more trim choices.

    GMC has announced the addition of the AT4 and Elevation Trims to the 2026 GMC Sierra EV pickup truck joining the current Denali trim with a starting MSRP of $64,495 that includes the $2,095 DFC (destination and freight charge).

    The 2026 Sierra EV lineup has the widest selection of options. Across the trim lines you have three battery options: Standard, Extended, and Max Range. Denali trim has the option of all three battery packs, AT4 will have the choice of Extended or Max Range and the Elevation will have Standard or Extended battery range.

    According to Jaclyn McQuaid, global VP for Buick GMC, two out of three Sierra pickup sales are Elevation, AT4, or Denali trim.

    2026 Sierra EV AT4 is the signature off-road capable pickup. This truck offers lifted coil suspension, 35-inch all-terrain tires, trim-exclusive Terrain Mode, providing maximum maneuverability, torque, and precise control off-road. Integrated one-pedal driving with automatic braking, delivers GM's latest software advancements with cutting-edge capabilities to the GMC Sierra EV product line.

    AT4 features:

    • 2 inches of additional ground clearance
    • Standard 4-Wheel Steer (featuring CrabWalk)
    • Standard Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance technology
    • AT4-exclusive Forest Storm interior
    • Available MultiPro™ MidGate expandable bed, which offers room for hauling items nearly 11 feet in length, while still leaving room for a rear-seat passenger
    • Available 800 Volt DC public fast charging-capable at up to 350kW, enabling up to 100 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes
    • Available 10.2kW Energy Transfer Pro off-board power system, which includes 240-Volt and 120-Volt outlets in the truck bed
    • Red illuminated GMC front badge
    • Available up to 12,300 pounds max towing

    Pros of the AT4

    • Off-road prowess
    • Advanced Towing Technologies
    • Interior Luxuries
    • Larger selection of options over Elevation

    Cons of the AT4

    • Higher priced than Elevation
    • Higher maintenance costs due to off-road capabilities

    2026 GMC Sierra EV AT4

    2026 GMC Sierra EV 02 - AT4 Exterior.jpg2026 GMC Sierra EV Elevation, the trim that is all about sporty aesthetics, affordability and essential features. Elevation offers a sleek and contemporary design with body-color door handles, mirrors, and bumpers. The minimalist but bold look to be more visually appealing to a younger customer.

     

    Elevation features:

    • 16.8-inch diagonal center touchscreen
    • eTrunk™ with power-operated hood
    • MultiPro™ Tailgate and Available MultiPro™ MidGate
    • After Dark interior
    • 18-inch machine face wheel with gloss black pocket
    • Available 800-volt DC fast charge-capable, up to 300kW
    • Available 7.2kW Energy Transfer off-boarding power system
    • Available Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance technology

    Pros of the Elevation

    • Affordability compared to AT4 or Denali
    • Sportier aesthetics to attract younger buyers 
    • Solid feature set at a competitive price point

    Cons of the Elevation

    • Less luxurious, less features than AT4 or Denali
    • Few customization / package options

    2026 GMC Sierra EV Elevation

    2026 GMC Sierra EV 07 - Elevation On Road.jpgNo matter the trim level, Elevation, AT4 or Denali, the GMC Sierra EV pickup offers a 21st century technology packed cabin. A customizable dash screen for the driver followed by an interactive touch pad in the center accessible to both driver and front passenger. A logical dial that helps to move through the menu system, while still embracing the customers desire for quick changes via traditional buttons / switches for things like heat pump control and much more at the bottom of the large screen.

    2026 GMC Sierra EV 05 - AT4 Interior.jpg

    The GMC Sierra EV pickup battery pack comes with an 8 year or 100,000 mile warranty on the battery and electronic components. The battery pack choices are available as follows:

    • Standard Range
      • Elevation
      • Denali
    • Extended Range
      • Elevation
      • AT4
      • Denali
    • Max Range
      • AT4
      • Denali

    2026 GMC Sierra EV pickups are all 4WD, performance torque vectoring e4WD built with one motor front and rear. Power and Torque are as follows:

    POWER

    • 645 hp with Extended battery pack
      • Elevation
      • Denali
    • 625 hp with Extended battery pack
      • AT4
    • 725 hp with Max Range battery pack
      • AT4
    • 760 hp with Max Range battery pack
      • Denali

    TORQUE

    • 765 lb-ft - Elevation Extended Range
    • 775 lb-ft - AT4 Extended Range and Max Range
    • 785 lb-ft - Denali Extended Range and Max Range

    MAX BED PAYLOAD

    • Elevation 2,250 lbs
    • AT4 1,950 lbs
    • Denali 2,250 lbs

    MAX TRAILERING LOAD

    • 12,500 lbs Elevation
    • 12,300 lbs AT4
    • 12,500 lbs Denali

    2026 GMS Sierra EV pickups are scheduled to arrive at GMC dealerships Summer 2025 with the following MSRP/DFC

    2025-03-27_18-24-24.PNG

     

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×

  • google-news-icon.png



  • google-news-icon.png

  • Subscribe to Cheers & Gears

    Cheers and Gears Logo

    Since 2001 we've brought you real content and honest opinions, not AI-generated stuff with no feeling or opinions influenced by the manufacturers.

    Please consider subscribing. Subscriptions can be as little as $1.75 a month, and a paid subscription drops most ads.*
     

    You can view subscription options here.

    *a very limited number of ads contain special coupon deals for our members and will show

  • Similar Content

  • Posts

    • Robert Hall
      Genesis News: Genesis debuts a Long Wheelbase G90 Black Edition

      By Robert Hall · Posted

      I saw a black regular wheelbase G90 at the post office recently.  It’s a sharp car. But I prefer the styling of my black CT6 parked a couple spaces over.   As far as current luxobarges, I like the Audi A8 styling over the other Germans. 
    • oldshurst442
      Genesis News: Genesis debuts a Long Wheelbase G90 Black Edition

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      I saw one of these coincidentally today. Not the longwheel base obviously.  Its not out yet as I understand this article.  The regular one. I do not know what year it was, but it was this current gen.  In person, its massive as a vehicle.  Imposing.  But it looks odd.  Not very stately.  Awkward and dare I say goofy. The front end looks good on it. But every other angle on it is just...dated.  Side angle and especially the back end,  looks like a luxury vehicle that would have come out from an Eastern communist  block  country...20 years ago.    I was approaching it from the rear. It was in front of me in the right lane as I was in the left lane and I didnt notice it until I was approximately next to it from this angle.    Then the traffic stopped in both lanes and I was next to it side by side.  An older gentleman was driving it. In his 70s for sure. If not older.  And I was in disgust for the car.  The outgoing Town Car of 15 years ago or so was more elegant. Despite it being a car from 1998...    Then I realized Lincoln makes no more bigely sedans... Cadillac too, has stopped with the cruiser sedans.  At least for North America. I just googled to see what the Chinese CT6 looks like And I now realize that the Asian luxury market prefers their cruiser sedans to have these kinds of proprtions.  Its weird to my American car style eyes.   But the Caddy looks a LOT better than the Genesis G90. I prefer the previous American CT6.  Our own @Robert Hall's gen CT6 is a pretty American styled sedan.  But who am I to talk.  I drive an American styled for the American market Honda Accord.   It too, has these weird Asian style stylings. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Genesis News: Genesis debuts a Long Wheelbase G90 Black Edition

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      Optiq better than GV60? Possibly, but the GV60 has been out several years now and has a refresh coming. I'd place their interior quality on par with each other.  The GV60 is remarkably good and it's a shame it doesn't get more attention. The Genesis charges faster, the Cadillac has a longer range. Lyriq better than GV70EV? GV70 has a far far far better interior. Lyriq has a better range, but GV70 charges twice as fast, faster than a Tesla on a Tesla charger and at max speed on GM's own 350kw chargers. Genesis also doesn't force you into not using CarPlay. I think the win is the GV70. ?????? better than G80 EV?  Cadillac doesn't even make an EV sedan.... or even an ICE sedan in this size class. Genesis wins by default. 282 mile range plus the highest speed charging outside of Porsche. Vistiq better than ?????   Cadillac wins by default here, however we already know the GV90 is on the way. The Vistiq does have an excellent looking interior in photos, but I want to see it in person before I judge. All the GV90EV needs to do is match the top end GV80 to remain in the competition.  Plus, GV90 will have CarPlay, giving it the edge. Escalade IQ better than ????  Cadillac wins by default here because Genesis is unlikely to play in this size class.   Seems pretty evenly matched to me.
    • smk4565
      Genesis News: Genesis debuts a Long Wheelbase G90 Black Edition

      By smk4565 · Posted

      I found a Genesis dealer website advertising $378 for front brake pads and a Mercedes dealer advertising $299 for an S500.  They both use synthetic oil, both require premium fuel.  I doubt a G90 is any cheaper to maintain than a BMW or Mercedes.  I can appreciate that Genesis had their own styling language and tries to be different, but they don't have the performance of a German car, don't have the reliability/resale value proposition of a Lexus, I think Cadillac does EV's better than Genesis.  There are just too many getter choices.  Now if you specifically want a LWB chauffeur sedan and can't afford the Maybach, then this G90 is the only option, at least in the US, I don't know what all China has for this market.
    • oldshurst442
      Beautiful Cars Appreciation Thread

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a64320707/2025-chevy-corvette-c8-lingefelter-v8-engine/          

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we noticed you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search