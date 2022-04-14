AT4X Bolster Off-Road Performance in Two GMC Models, Canyon and Sierra

GMC started off the 2022 model year of full-size pickups with two very desirable full size truck trims for the GMC Sierra, Denali Ultimate and AT4X an upgrade to the original AT4 trim package. Yet GMC has not stopped there as they also just announced that the Next-Generation GMC Canyon will also get the AT4X Trim package. Just what is the AT4X Trim package?

As shown by GMC sales numbers, customers are liking what GMC is offering in their full-size pickups from the exterior to the updated interior such as this Sierra Denali Ultimate interior.

Many though have gone with Lifestyle choice of a full-size pickup in the strong demand for the GMC Sierra AT4X edition pickup truck.

The ultimate in off-road performance in a pickup truck is the AT4X edition.

GMC calls the 2022 Sierra AT4X a B-Roll Package covered here in their video:

GMC-2022-SIERRA-AT4X-B-ROLL.mp4

To quote the press release, Sierra AT4X:

Sierra AT4X: the new peak in premium off-roading

The all-new Sierra AT4X continues GMC’s efforts to break ground in the premium truck category. The Sierra AT4X is a balanced execution that delivers advanced off-road capability when called upon without compromising the on-road comfort, tech, towing, and payload capability expected from a premium pickup.

Highlights include:

Standard 6.2L V-8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission

Unique Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers

Unique springs that, with the Multimatic dampers, increase maximum front and rear suspension travel by 50 mm and 25 mm, respectively, compared with the standard AT4 suspension

Two-speed transfer case, with selectable modes for different off-road conditions — including Terrain Mode, which allows one-pedal 3 rock crawling

rock crawling Front and rear e-locking differentials, a combination not offered by any other competitor in its class 7

Specific off-road chassis and suspension calibrations

Unique, larger steel transfer case shield

18-inch black wheels with LT265/70R18 Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac Mud-Terrain tires

Available rocker guard accessory

The functional features are complemented with a unique, luxury-focused AT4X Obsidian Rush interior that balances the off-roader’s capability with comfort and convenience. The cabin is awash with premium leather, including full-grain leather-wrapped and technical grain leather accents, all of which is highlighted with white piping and red stitching.

The interior also features authentic, dark Vanta ash wood trim, best-in-class 16-way power-adjustable and massaging front seats, a premium microsuede headliner, a 15-inch-diagonal Head-Up Display, power sliding rear window, power sunroof, a 12-speaker Bose® Premium Series audio system with Center Point technology and more.

AT4X’s payload capability is 1,420 pounds9 and its trailering rating is 8,900 pounds4.

The only drawback this writer sees with the AT4X Trim package is the lack of interior choice colors as while most might be happy with an all-black interior with accent stitching, I have to think that I am not the only one that would like a warm Mocha Brown interior or Dark Green interior for their Ultimate off-road pickup.

Engine choices for the Sierra lineup are as follows:

Enhanced 2.7L Tubo High-Output with 8 speed transmission

3.0L Duramax Diesel with 10 speed transmission

5.3L V-8 with 10 speed transmission

6.2L V-8 with 10 speed transmission

Base pricing for the 2022 models start at the following:

Sierra Pro - $32,495

Sierra SLE - $43,895

Sierra Elevation - $45,495

Sierra SLT - $50,895

Sierra AT4 - $60,995

Sierra Denali - $61,295 - Maxes out based on actual build at $87,815 fully loaded

Sierra AT4X - $74,995 - Maxes out based on actual build at $82,620 fully loaded

Sierra Denali Ultimate - $80,395 - Maxes out based on actual build at $92,045 fully loaded Based on a 48 month lease, you would have a $1,091 dollar a month auto payment.

For those wondering, there is a $50 discount if you choose to remove the Dynamic Fuel Management feature. On the Denali Ultimate you can opt for a $50 discount of removing the Steering Column Lock, $50 discount for removing the front and rear park assist feature.

Then we get this announcement and the only picture released as of todays announcement of the GMC Canyon AT4X trimmed 2023 Next-Generation mid-size pickup.

Like the Sierra, but without much more in details, GMC has announced this as the off-road optimized performance trim for serious capability and uncompromising refinements.

The current Canyon debuted in 2014 and has had multiple refreshed updates including the AT4 trim that brought the off-road performance package that added a 1-inch suspension leveling kit, off-road rocker panel protection, front and mid skid plates.

The Next-Generation Canyon AT4X signals the next chapter for the GMC mid-size pickup truck as the teaser image above shows that you have rocker protectors and 17-inch Beadlock-capable wheels now.

The AT4X will be the GMC Canyon's peak in premium off-roading performance for the all new 2023 Canyon reveal that will happen summer of 2022. Built off the Sierra 2022 AT4X, this is a natural evolution of offering the AT4 sub-brand to more GMC customers.

GMC has been offering professional grade trucks since 1902 selling in dozens of countries worldwide.

Watch for the Next-Generation Reveal of the GMC Canyon Summer 2022.

Next-Generation GMC Canyon to Bolster Off-Road Performance with AT4X

Sierra (gmc.com)

GMC Introduces Its Most Luxurious, Advanced and Capable Sierra 1500 Lineup

GMC - YouTube