GMC 2024 Hummer EV 3X Pickup has Longer Driving Range

GMC has announced the full details of the Hummer EV 3X Pickup, with both standard and Extreme Off-Road packages.
Standard features on the 3X Pickup trim include:
- 22-inch wheels and 35-inch All-Terrain tires
- 4-Wheel Steer with CrabWalk3 diagonal drive capability
- Air Ride Adaptive Suspension
- Extract Mode
- Watts to Freedom4 launch experience
- 0-60 mph in approximately 3.5 seconds with the standard 20-module battery
- 0-60 mph in approximately 3 seconds with the available 24-module battery
- Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance feature with more than 400,000 miles of compatible roads in the United States and Canada5
- Up to 381 miles of GM-estimated driving range on a full charge1 with the available 24-module battery pack
Building onto the truck’s capability, the available Extreme Off-Road Package on the 3X trim adds:
- 18-inch wheels and 35-inch Mud-Terrain tires
- Four additional underbody camera views6 for 18 total camera views
- Front e-locker and rear virtual locking differentials
- Heavy-duty ball-spline half-shafts
- Underbody armor consisting of five skid plates and rocker protection with built-in assist steps, as well as two underbody shields to protect the battery and drive units
- Up to 359 miles of GM-estimated driving range on a full charge2 with the available 24-module battery pack
In standard mode of 381 estimated Miles, this is a 26-mile increase over the 2023 model. With Extreme Off-road Package, the Hummer EV Pickup is rated at 359 miles, a 30-mile increase over the 2023 model.
The 2024 model goes on sale this fall 2023 to current reservation holders. The Hummer EV 3X standard will have a starting price of $106,945.
