GMC 2024 Hummer EV 3X Pickup has Longer Driving Range

What is not to love about off-road rally races? Speed, dirt, crazy driving, spectacular occasional crashes, lots to love if you love the planet being outside. Now Ford has decided to go green with the latest rally auto to help the planet and that is the: As per Ford's press release, for the first time in six decades of Mustang history, the Mustang is leaving the tarmac and hitting the dirt road. Welcome to the road rally Mach-E. At this year's rally, Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023, enthusiasts and onlookers will get a look at the first rally-inspired electric SUV from Ford. The Ford Mach-E rally will be available to order starting fall 2023 in the U.S. and Europe, then later for other markets. Professional off-road rally driver Ott Tanak will drive this Mach-E rally edition at the Festival. Darren Palmer, VP for Electrical Vehicle Programs had this to say: “Mustang Mach-E took the freedom and fun of Mustang and made it free from emissions. Now with Mustang Mach-E Rally, we’re providing our customers the freedom to venture off the asphalt and beyond the beaten path,” Ford is ensuring right from the start that the Mach-E Rally will be ready to go from the factory to handle anything that comes your way. For those that want to stay up on the first-ever rally-inspired, five passenger Ford Mach-R, monitor the following link: MACH-E Rally From the inside to the outside, the MACH-E Rally is ready to tackle anything thrown at it. Rally your world in the Mach-E Rally Mustang-Mach-E-Rally-B-Roll.mp4 View full article