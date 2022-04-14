GMC Hummer EV "Revolution" Official Documentary

I hope Mercedes found efficiency so the tech could change the EV world that much faster. Whatever tech Mercedes has found to travel 621 MILES is great for ALL EVs and for the masses that will eventually have no choice BUT to purchase. So if Mercedes says its EV went 621 miles without recharging, then it should be true. So this (sealing of the charge port) is pure theatrics and simple bullshyte!!! Because if its true its true.... Mercedes will put this tech into their EVs going forward and it will benefit their image, customers, the planet and will be the kings of the EV world. But if its false... and just bullshyte hype, then the customers that bought into this false 621 mile claim, then their image will be severaly tarnished. The 621 mile claim is proven and the benefits are reaped when actual customers buy and benefit from that tech. Words are just words. Pictures of sealed charging ports are just theatrical bullshyte. If true, no need for the theatrics... is what Im saying... Im also saying that Im quite pleased that 600 miles of EV range has potentially been achieved.