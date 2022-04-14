Jump to content
    GMC Hummer EV "Revolution" Official Documentary

      GMC has been on an aggressive track lately with TV shows, new product and moving forward with their EV program as the GMC Hummer Truck is building and shipping and so much more to come. Check out what they just Released!!!

    To quote the GMC release document.

    In just over two years, a dedicated team of General Motors employees changed the automotive world forever. Go behind the scenes of key moments in the historic development of the GMC HUMMER EV pickup, from inception to start of production.

    Once your done watching the hour long documentary above, if you want more on the GMC Hummer EV : Declassified, check out all the videos here!

    GMC HUMMER EV: Declassified - YouTube

    GMC - YouTube

